Bucky Brooks 2026 NFL mock draft 4.0: Giants gift Jaxson Dart top-10 picks at running back, receiver

It's draft week! Before the event gets underway on Thursday night, I'm here to take my fourth and final attempt at projecting how the first round will play out in Pittsburgh.
While we're certain to see some trades once the picks start flying, in this simulation, I'm keeping everything as it stands right now in hopes of providing the most realistic forecast for as many teams as possible.
Programming note: Tune in for live coverage of Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft beginning at 8 p.m. ET on April 23 on NFL Network, NFL+, the NFL Channel, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
The Heisman Trophy winner gives the Silver and Black a tough-minded, high-IQ quarterback to eventually take over as the face of the Raiders. Although Mendoza might redshirt in 2026 behind Kirk Cousins, the 22-year-old possesses all of the traits minority owner Tom Brady covets in a franchise signal-caller.
With Aaron Glenn taking over defensive play-calling duties, the acquisition of a highly disruptive defender is a top priority. Bailey is the most explosive pass rusher in the draft, with a collection of speed-rushing maneuvers that will overwhelm offensive tackles on the edges.
Despite his inexperience as a full-time edge rusher, Reese's athleticism, explosiveness and versatility could make him an All-Pro-caliber playmaker early in his career. Although he only started one full season at Ohio State, the hybrid defender oozes big-play potential, displaying outstanding awareness as a "see ball, get ball" menace.
Given the popular comp to four-time first-team All-Pro Fred Warner, Styles could thrive in the designated defensive playmaker role that Robert Saleh envisions for his top linebacker.
General manager Joe Schoen can atone for his Saquon Barkley mistake by adding a dynamic weapon with gold jacket-caliber traits as a runner and receiver. Love will team with Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers to give Jaxson Dart a stellar supporting cast that will help the second-year pro grow. In fact, this pick is only New York's first gift to the 22-year-old quarterback in this mock ...
Opting for a pass catcher in this draft slot over an offensive tackle is risky, but Tate displays the route-running skills and playmaking ability to thrive as a WR1. With Shedeur Sanders and/or Deshaun Watson in need of a reliable receiver on the perimeter, the Ohio State standout could be too good to pass up.
After debating the pros and cons of taking a shutdown cornerback who theoretically offers better positional value, Dan Quinn and Adam Peters instead opt for the best player available. Downs' instincts, awareness, versatility and communication skills will upgrade a defense that needs to get back on track with a strong performance in 2026.
The high-motor defender is the perfect replacement for Cam Jordan on the edges as a violent pass rusher with heavy hands and a nasty temperament.
With Patrick Mahomes recovering from a serious knee injury, Andy Reid and Brett Veach know they must shore up the O-line. Mauigoa would immediately add some much-needed physicality and toughness to Kansas City's offensive front. The supersized edge blocker specializes in bullying opponents at the point of attack, exhibiting exceptional strength and power in combat.
Taking an oft-injured pass catcher is a risky proposition, but Tyson is a dominant lead receiver with big-play potential. If the Arizona State standout avoids the injury bug, the Giants will have a dynamic pairing on the perimeter with the acrobatic playmaker joining Malik Nabers to give New York co-WR1s.
Adding a high-IQ cover corner with versatile skills would jump-start the Dolphins' defensive makeover. Delane displays the instincts, awareness and ball skills to thrive in a vision-and-break system that prioritizes playmaking on the perimeter.
The playmaking safety can man multiple spots within the triangle and direct traffic as the designated communicator in the back end. Most importantly, Thieneman is a plug-and-play prospect who shows Day 1-starter potential as a ball-hawking center fielder.
Adding a slippery slot receiver to a lineup that already features Puka Nacua and Davante Adams on the outside would create mismatch problems all over the field. Lemon is a catch-and-run specialist with sticky hands and a tough-minded approach that meshes with the Rams' ultra-physical culture.
Eric DeCosta takes the best offensive lineman on the board. The 6-foot-5 1/2, 311-pounder is the perfect mauler/brawler to help the Ravens re-establish their brand as a rough-and-rugged squad within the trenches.
Despite having glaring needs at edge rusher and cornerback, Tampa Bay takes a BPA approach in Round 1, landing the top interior blocker in the draft. Ioane is a mauler at the point of attack, and pairing him with Pro Bowl LT Tristan Wirfs secures the back side of the Buccaneers' offensive line for the next decade.
The Jets take advantage of the opportunity to replace Sauce Gardner with a talented technician possessing an alpha-dog mentality. If healthy, McCoy is a top-10 prospect with a polished game that perfectly matches Aaron Glenn's defensive scheme.
After moving on from Taylor Decker, the Lions need an experienced blind-side protector in place to keep Jared Goff upright in the pocket. Proctor is a natural left tackle with the athleticism, footwork and agility to shine as a marquee player if he keeps his weight in check.
With Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave both flaming out last season in Minnesota, Brian Flores needs an interior weapon to round out his defensive lineup. Woods is a freak athlete with speed, quickness and explosive power, allowing him to create chaos inside. Back in his head-coaching days with the Dolphins, Flores took a similar player to fortify his front line in Christian Wilkins.
Adding a freakishly athletic tight end to the lineup would create more big-play opportunities for Bryce Young. Sadiq's explosiveness and agility make him a nightmarish matchup for linebackers and safeties between the hashes.
With a new coordinator coming on board to revamp the Cowboys' defensive approach, fixing the secondary could become a top priority. Hood is an instinctive cover corner with the technical diversity and ball skills to flourish in Christian Parker's "see ball, get ball" scheme, which prioritizes playmaking and tackling on the perimeter.
This long, rangy playmaker would enable new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to utilize some creative sub-packages to challenge opposing quarterbacks and offensive play-callers.
With Khalil Mack in the twilight of his career, it is time for the Chargers to find an eventual replacement who can serve as an apprentice in 2026. Parker is an ideal fit as a power rusher with enough agility and explosiveness to win with force or finesse off the edge.
Lane Johnson is nearing the end of a spectacular run at right tackle. Freeling is a work in progress, but his talent and tools would shine in the Eagles' developmental system.
As a natural left tackle with the balance, body control and agility to dance with edge defenders, Lomu could anchor the blind side for the next decade in Cleveland. Although he will need some time to develop the strength needed to dominate as a run blocker, the Utah standout checks all of the boxes as a franchise-tackle candidate.
There is always room for a high-motor defender with pass-rush skills on a Dennis Allen-coached defense. Mesidor is an aggressive edge with violent hands and a relentless spirit that overwhelms opponents at the point of attack.
As the Bills transition to a 3-4 defense under new coordinator Jim Leonhard, they need big-bodied defenders who can create pressure off the edge and snuff out the run. Despite his unpolished pass-rush skills, the 20-year-old Faulk is an intriguing option as a strong-side defensive end.
The signings of Mike Evans and Christian Kirk upgraded the 49ers' receiving corps, but adding Boston to the mix would give San Francisco a talented pass catcher to groom for a bigger role down the road.
If C.J. Stroud is going to re-emerge as an elite quarterback, the Texans must improve his protection. Bisontis is a talented technician with the instincts and awareness to be a plug-and-play candidate in Houston.
After trading away Trent McDuffie in March, the Chiefs must find a young defender to fill the void. Terrell is a great fit as a ball-hawking cover man with the instincts, awareness and diagnostic skills to play at a high level in the slot from Day 1.
The ultra-physical interior blocker is a beast at the point of attack. Pregnon excels at whipping defenders in the phone booth, exhibiting a feisty play style that will set the tone for the Dolphins' offensive makeover.
This ascending prospect is not quite ready for prime time, but the presence of Morgan Moses will allow the Patriots to bring him along slowly. Iheanachor is a mauler with the size, strength and athleticism to flourish as a heavy-handed right tackle.
As a compact, fast and physical rusher with excellent vision and open-field running skills, Price is the kind of multi-faceted playmaker the Seahawks covet in a feature back.