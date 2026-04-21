 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mock Draft

Bucky Brooks 2026 NFL mock draft 4.0: Giants gift Jaxson Dart top-10 picks at running back, receiver

Published: Apr 21, 2026 at 08:33 AM
Author Image
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

It's draft week! Before the event gets underway on Thursday night, I'm here to take my fourth and final attempt at projecting how the first round will play out in Pittsburgh.

While we're certain to see some trades once the picks start flying, in this simulation, I'm keeping everything as it stands right now in hopes of providing the most realistic forecast for as many teams as possible.

Programming note: Tune in for live coverage of Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft beginning at 8 p.m. ET on April 23 on NFL Network, NFL+, the NFL Channel, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Pick
1
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Fernando Mendoza
Fernando Mendoza
Indiana · QB · Junior (RS)

The Heisman Trophy winner gives the Silver and Black a tough-minded, high-IQ quarterback to eventually take over as the face of the Raiders. Although Mendoza might redshirt in 2026 behind Kirk Cousins, the 22-year-old possesses all of the traits minority owner Tom Brady covets in a franchise signal-caller.

Pick
2
New York Jets
New York Jets
David Bailey
David Bailey
Texas Tech · Edge · Senior

With Aaron Glenn taking over defensive play-calling duties, the acquisition of a highly disruptive defender is a top priority. Bailey is the most explosive pass rusher in the draft, with a collection of speed-rushing maneuvers that will overwhelm offensive tackles on the edges.

Pick
3
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Arvell Reese
Arvell Reese
Ohio State · Edge · Junior

Despite his inexperience as a full-time edge rusher, Reese's athleticism, explosiveness and versatility could make him an All-Pro-caliber playmaker early in his career. Although he only started one full season at Ohio State, the hybrid defender oozes big-play potential, displaying outstanding awareness as a "see ball, get ball" menace.

Pick
4
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Sonny Styles
Sonny Styles
Ohio State · LB · Senior

Given the popular comp to four-time first-team All-Pro Fred Warner, Styles could thrive in the designated defensive playmaker role that Robert Saleh envisions for his top linebacker.

Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants
Jeremiyah Love
Jeremiyah Love
Notre Dame · RB · Junior

General manager Joe Schoen can atone for his Saquon Barkley mistake by adding a dynamic weapon with gold jacket-caliber traits as a runner and receiver. Love will team with Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers to give Jaxson Dart a stellar supporting cast that will help the second-year pro grow. In fact, this pick is only New York's first gift to the 22-year-old quarterback in this mock ...

Pick
6
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Carnell Tate
Carnell Tate
Ohio State · WR · Junior

Opting for a pass catcher in this draft slot over an offensive tackle is risky, but Tate displays the route-running skills and playmaking ability to thrive as a WR1. With Shedeur Sanders and/or Deshaun Watson in need of a reliable receiver on the perimeter, the Ohio State standout could be too good to pass up.

Pick
7
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Caleb Downs
Caleb Downs
Ohio State · S · Junior

After debating the pros and cons of taking a shutdown cornerback who theoretically offers better positional value, Dan Quinn and Adam Peters instead opt for the best player available. Downs' instincts, awareness, versatility and communication skills will upgrade a defense that needs to get back on track with a strong performance in 2026.

Pick
8
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Rueben Bain Jr.
Rueben Bain Jr.
Miami · Edge · Junior

The high-motor defender is the perfect replacement for Cam Jordan on the edges as a violent pass rusher with heavy hands and a nasty temperament.

Pick
9
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Francis Mauigoa
Francis Mauigoa
Miami · OT · Junior

With Patrick Mahomes recovering from a serious knee injury, Andy Reid and Brett Veach know they must shore up the O-line. Mauigoa would immediately add some much-needed physicality and toughness to Kansas City's offensive front. The supersized edge blocker specializes in bullying opponents at the point of attack, exhibiting exceptional strength and power in combat.

Pick
10
New York Giants
New York Giants
(via CIN)
Jordyn Tyson
Jordyn Tyson
Arizona State · WR · Junior (RS)

Taking an oft-injured pass catcher is a risky proposition, but Tyson is a dominant lead receiver with big-play potential. If the Arizona State standout avoids the injury bug, the Giants will have a dynamic pairing on the perimeter with the acrobatic playmaker joining Malik Nabers to give New York co-WR1s.

Pick
11
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Mansoor Delane
Mansoor Delane
LSU · CB · Senior

Adding a high-IQ cover corner with versatile skills would jump-start the Dolphins' defensive makeover. Delane displays the instincts, awareness and ball skills to thrive in a vision-and-break system that prioritizes playmaking on the perimeter.

Pick
12
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Dillon Thieneman
Dillon Thieneman
Oregon · S · Junior

The playmaking safety can man multiple spots within the triangle and direct traffic as the designated communicator in the back end. Most importantly, Thieneman is a plug-and-play prospect who shows Day 1-starter potential as a ball-hawking center fielder.

Pick
13
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
(via ATL)
Makai Lemon
Makai Lemon
USC · WR · Junior

Adding a slippery slot receiver to a lineup that already features Puka Nacua and Davante Adams on the outside would create mismatch problems all over the field. Lemon is a catch-and-run specialist with sticky hands and a tough-minded approach that meshes with the Rams' ultra-physical culture.

Pick
14
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Spencer Fano
Spencer Fano
Utah · OL · Junior

Eric DeCosta takes the best offensive lineman on the board. The 6-foot-5 1/2, 311-pounder is the perfect mauler/brawler to help the Ravens re-establish their brand as a rough-and-rugged squad within the trenches.

Pick
15
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Olaivavega Ioane
Olaivavega Ioane
Penn State · OG · Junior (RS)

Despite having glaring needs at edge rusher and cornerback, Tampa Bay takes a BPA approach in Round 1, landing the top interior blocker in the draft. Ioane is a mauler at the point of attack, and pairing him with Pro Bowl LT Tristan Wirfs secures the back side of the Buccaneers' offensive line for the next decade.

Pick
16
New York Jets
New York Jets
(via IND)
Jermod McCoy
Jermod McCoy
Tennessee · CB · Junior

The Jets take advantage of the opportunity to replace Sauce Gardner with a talented technician possessing an alpha-dog mentality. If healthy, McCoy is a top-10 prospect with a polished game that perfectly matches Aaron Glenn's defensive scheme.

Pick
17
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Kadyn Proctor
Kadyn Proctor
Alabama · OT · Junior

After moving on from Taylor Decker, the Lions need an experienced blind-side protector in place to keep Jared Goff upright in the pocket. Proctor is a natural left tackle with the athleticism, footwork and agility to shine as a marquee player if he keeps his weight in check.

Pick
18
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Peter Woods
Peter Woods
Clemson · DT · Junior

With Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave both flaming out last season in Minnesota, Brian Flores needs an interior weapon to round out his defensive lineup. Woods is a freak athlete with speed, quickness and explosive power, allowing him to create chaos inside. Back in his head-coaching days with the Dolphins, Flores took a similar player to fortify his front line in Christian Wilkins.

Pick
19
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Kenyon Sadiq
Kenyon Sadiq
Oregon · TE · Junior

Adding a freakishly athletic tight end to the lineup would create more big-play opportunities for Bryce Young. Sadiq's explosiveness and agility make him a nightmarish matchup for linebackers and safeties between the hashes.

Pick
20
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
(via GB)
Colton Hood
Colton Hood
Tennessee · CB · Sophomore (RS)

With a new coordinator coming on board to revamp the Cowboys' defensive approach, fixing the secondary could become a top priority. Hood is an instinctive cover corner with the technical diversity and ball skills to flourish in Christian Parker's "see ball, get ball" scheme, which prioritizes playmaking and tackling on the perimeter.

Pick
21
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
Toledo · S · Senior

This long, rangy playmaker would enable new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to utilize some creative sub-packages to challenge opposing quarterbacks and offensive play-callers.

Pick
22
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
T.J. Parker
T.J. Parker
Clemson · Edge · Junior

With Khalil Mack in the twilight of his career, it is time for the Chargers to find an eventual replacement who can serve as an apprentice in 2026. Parker is an ideal fit as a power rusher with enough agility and explosiveness to win with force or finesse off the edge.

Pick
23
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Monroe Freeling
Monroe Freeling
Georgia · OT · Junior

Lane Johnson is nearing the end of a spectacular run at right tackle. Freeling is a work in progress, but his talent and tools would shine in the Eagles' developmental system.

Pick
24
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
(via JAC)
Caleb Lomu
Caleb Lomu
Utah · OT · Sophomore (RS)

As a natural left tackle with the balance, body control and agility to dance with edge defenders, Lomu could anchor the blind side for the next decade in Cleveland. Although he will need some time to develop the strength needed to dominate as a run blocker, the Utah standout checks all of the boxes as a franchise-tackle candidate.

Pick
25
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Akheem Mesidor
Akheem Mesidor
Miami · Edge · Senior

There is always room for a high-motor defender with pass-rush skills on a Dennis Allen-coached defense. Mesidor is an aggressive edge with violent hands and a relentless spirit that overwhelms opponents at the point of attack.

Pick
26
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Keldric Faulk
Keldric Faulk
Auburn · Edge · Junior

As the Bills transition to a 3-4 defense under new coordinator Jim Leonhard, they need big-bodied defenders who can create pressure off the edge and snuff out the run. Despite his unpolished pass-rush skills, the 20-year-old Faulk is an intriguing option as a strong-side defensive end.

Pick
27
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Denzel Boston
Denzel Boston
Washington · WR · Junior (RS)

The signings of Mike Evans and Christian Kirk upgraded the 49ers' receiving corps, but adding Boston to the mix would give San Francisco a talented pass catcher to groom for a bigger role down the road.

Related Links

Pick
28
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Chase Bisontis
Chase Bisontis
Texas A&M · OG · Junior

If C.J. Stroud is going to re-emerge as an elite quarterback, the Texans must improve his protection. Bisontis is a talented technician with the instincts and awareness to be a plug-and-play candidate in Houston.

Pick
29
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
(via LAR)
Avieon Terrell
Avieon Terrell
Clemson · CB · Junior

After trading away Trent McDuffie in March, the Chiefs must find a young defender to fill the void. Terrell is a great fit as a ball-hawking cover man with the instincts, awareness and diagnostic skills to play at a high level in the slot from Day 1.

Pick
30
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
(via DEN)
Emmanuel Pregnon
Emmanuel Pregnon
Oregon · OG · Senior

The ultra-physical interior blocker is a beast at the point of attack. Pregnon excels at whipping defenders in the phone booth, exhibiting a feisty play style that will set the tone for the Dolphins' offensive makeover.

Pick
31
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Max Iheanachor
Max Iheanachor
Arizona State · OT · Senior

This ascending prospect is not quite ready for prime time, but the presence of Morgan Moses will allow the Patriots to bring him along slowly. Iheanachor is a mauler with the size, strength and athleticism to flourish as a heavy-handed right tackle.

Pick
32
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Jadarian Price
Jadarian Price
Notre Dame · RB · Junior (RS)

As a compact, fast and physical rusher with excellent vision and open-field running skills, Price is the kind of multi-faceted playmaker the Seahawks covet in a feature back.

Related Content

news

Eric Edholm 2026 NFL mock draft 3.0: Giants double down on Buckeyes; Cowboys make bold choice at LB

Are the Giants about to double down on Buckeyes in the top 10? Will the Cowboys get bold with their second selection on Thursday night? Eric Edholm takes a final turn at projecting all 32 picks in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Jets pick QB Ty Simpson in Round 1; Lions trade up

In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter forecasts some Day 1 surprises and four first-round trades. See all of his projections, 1-257.

news

Seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Bears, Packers among six teams to pick WRs in Round 4

In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter sees six wide receivers selected in Round 4 -- including Ja'Kobi Lane by the Bears and Ted Hurst by the Packers.

news

Seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Cardinals snag QB Carson Beck to lead off Round 3

After zero QBs come off the board in Round 2 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, two are projected to hear their names called in Round 3 -- including Miami's Carson Beck at No. 65 overall.

news

Seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Broncos, Seahawks select RBs in Round 2

In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter projects the Broncos and Seahawks to scoop up RBs in Round 2. Check out his projections for all 257 of this year's selections.

news

Seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Patriots target QB and OT among four picks in Round 6

In Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, he has the Patriots -- with their league-high four picks in Round 6 -- adding QB Sawyer Robertson and offensive line help. Check out all of Reuter's projections, from Pick No. 1 through 257.

news

Seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Eagles, Ravens among teams to take QBs in Round 5

In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter has the Eagles, Rams and Ravens selecting QBs in Round 5. Check out all of Reuter's projections, from Pick No. 1 through 257.

news

Seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Broncos select Kenyan rugby player Joshua Weru to end Round 7

In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter envisions the Broncos closing out Round 7 with back-to-back defensive selections: Arizona safety Dalton Johnson and International Player Pathway participant Joshua Weru of Kenya.

news

Mike Band 2026 NFL mock draft 2.0: Cowboys take Rueben Bain Jr.; Steelers and Eagles select receivers

In his second mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Mike Band projects the Steelers and Eagles will both add receivers to the roster. Meanwhile, the Cowboys upgrade multiple levels of the defense. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.

news

2026 NFL mock draft ... with a twist! What every team SHOULD do in Round 1

Most 2026 NFL mock drafts explore what each team COULD do, but how about what everyone SHOULD do? Adam Rank simulates the entire first round, 1-32, with full bias -- and Ohio State WR Carnell Tate flies off the board almost immediately.

news

Gennaro Filice 2026 NFL mock draft 2.0: Cowboys and Chiefs shake up top 10 with two trades

In his second mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Gennaro Filice projects Jerry Jones' Cowboys make a blockbuster trade up to No. 3 in order to fill a need -- and that's not the only deal that shakes up the top 10. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.