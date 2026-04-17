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Mock Draft

Seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Patriots target QB and OT with four picks in Round 6

Published: Apr 17, 2026 at 11:16 AM
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Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
182
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
(via NYJ through CLE, JAC, LV)
Cameron Ball
Cameron Ball
Arkansas · DT · Senior
Pick
183
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Louis Moore
Louis Moore
Indiana · S · Senior
Pick
184
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Collin Wright
Collin Wright
Stanford · CB · Junior (RS)
Pick
185
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Drew Stevens
Drew Stevens
Iowa · K · Senior
Pick
186
New York Giants
New York Giants
Kaelon Black
Kaelon Black
Indiana · RB · Senior
Pick
187
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Jager Burton
Jager Burton
Kentucky · C · Senior
Pick
188
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(via CLE)
Jeremiah Wright
Jeremiah Wright
Auburn · OG · Senior
Pick
189
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Anthony Lucas
Anthony Lucas
USC · Edge · Senior
Pick
190
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Dean Connors
Dean Connors
Houston · RB · Senior
Pick
191
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
(via KC)
Dametrious Crownover
Dametrious Crownover
Texas A&M · OT · Senior
Pick
192
New York Giants
New York Giants
(via MIA)
Cade Klubnik
Cade Klubnik
Clemson · QB · Senior
Pick
193
New York Giants
New York Giants
(via DAL)
Deontae Lawson
Deontae Lawson
Alabama · LB · Senior
Pick
194
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
(via BAL through NYJ)
Parker Brailsford
Parker Brailsford
Alabama · C · Junior (RS)
Pick
195
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Alex Harkey
Alex Harkey
Oregon · OG · Senior
Pick
196
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
(via IND)
Jaydn Ott
Jaydn Ott
Oklahoma · RB · Senior
Pick
197
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(via ATL)
Tanner Koziol
Tanner Koziol
Houston · TE · Senior
Pick
198
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
(via MIN through HOU, MIN, SF)
Sawyer Robertson
Sawyer Robertson
Baylor · QB · Senior
Pick
199
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
(via DET through CLE)
Joe Royer
Joe Royer
Cincinnati · TE · Senior
Pick
200
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Malik Benson
Malik Benson
Oregon · WR · Senior
Pick
201
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Pat Coogan
Pat Coogan
Indiana · C · Senior
Pick
202
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
(via PIT)
Lorenzo Styles Jr.
Lorenzo Styles Jr.
Ohio State · DB · Senior
Pick
203
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
(via PHI through HOU, PHI)
Alan Herron
Alan Herron
Maryland · OT · Senior
Pick
204
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Jack Endries
Jack Endries
Texas · TE · Junior (RS)

Related Links

Pick
205
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(via JAC)
Marcus Allen
Marcus Allen
North Carolina · CB · Senior
Pick
206
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
(via CHI)
Aiden Fisher
Aiden Fisher
Indiana · LB · Senior
Pick
207
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
(via HOU through LAR, TEN)
Harrison Wallace III
Harrison Wallace III
Mississippi · WR · Senior
Pick
208
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
(via BUF through NYJ)
Eric Gentry
Eric Gentry
USC · LB · Senior
Pick
209
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
(via SF)
Red Murdock
Red Murdock
Buffalo · LB · Senior
Pick
210
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
(via LAR)
Seth McGowan
Seth McGowan
Kentucky · RB · Senior
Pick
211
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
(via DEN through NYJ, MIN, PHI)
Ryan Eckley
Ryan Eckley
Michigan State · P · Junior (RS)
Pick
212
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Wesley Williams
Wesley Williams
Duke · Edge · Junior (RS)
Pick
213
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(via SEA through JAC)
Caullin Lacy
Caullin Lacy
Louisville · WR · Senior
Pick
214
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
(via PIT)
Kapena Gushiken
Kapena Gushiken
Mississippi · DB · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
215
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
(via PHI)
Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson
Alabama · LB · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
216
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Micah Morris
Micah Morris
Georgia · OG · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

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