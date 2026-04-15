Mike Band 2026 NFL mock draft 2.0: Cowboys take Rueben Bain Jr.; Steelers and Eagles select receivers

The best mock drafts are built on signals, not guesses.
For this projection, I weighed post-free agency needs, scheme fits, front office tendencies, prospect-team connections and market clues across all 32 clubs. NFL IQ powered by Amazon Quick helped me build the puzzle, while its new AI assistant gave me another way to pressure-test roster needs, draft capital and realistic outcomes along the way. Here's how I see the first round playing out.
Nothing in life is certain except death, taxes and Mendoza going No. 1 overall to the Raiders. Tom Brady's public praise of the Heisman Trophy winner only reinforces the obvious fit, because it's not just about talent -- it's about the mental makeup, leadership and obsessive preparation that Vegas wants in its next franchise quarterback.
The Jets can justify going in a few different directions here, but Aaron Glenn’s first draft made the desired identity clear: toughness, explosiveness and building from the inside out. Bailey is the most natural pass rusher in this class, pairing speed (4.50-second 40-yard dash) with the kind of edge profile that can stress protections from Day 1. Ohio State's Arvell Reese is the more versatile front-seven chess piece, but Bailey’s FBS-leading 14.5 sacks and 21.3% pressure rate (according to PFF) make this the cleaner premium-position swing.
Arizona can also justify taking OT Francis Mauigoa here, especially in a division that wins with pressure, but Reese feels like a player the Cardinals can't pass on. He gives DC Nick Rallis a pressure-disguise piece with the athletic profile to move between roles, making him more than just another edge option at No. 3.
With Cam Ward entering Year 2 and Brian Daboll now shaping the offense, Tennessee can justify prioritizing the most explosive weapon on the board over a more conventional need. Love gives the Titans the home run element they currently lack. He has the burst, contact balance and value in the passing game to become the kind of offensive multiplier that changes the math for a young quarterback.
This is not a traditional positional-value pick, but it does feel like a John Harbaugh pick. Styles gives the Giants a rare second-level tone-setter with the size, speed and physicality to reshape the middle of the defense, while matching Joe Schoen’s track record of betting on elite athletes with first-round traits.
The Browns can justify going offensive tackle here, and I would not rule out GM Andrew Berry moving back if the board breaks a certain way. If Cleveland stays at No. 6, Tate gives new head coach Todd Monken a true outside option to pair with Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman, adding size, polish and red zone value to an offense that needs more answers around an unsettled quarterback situation.
Dan Quinn is always looking to build waves of pressure up front, so I wouldn't rule out Washington taking a premium edge rusher here. Downs feels like the cleaner fit if the board falls this way. GM Adam Peters and Quinn have emphasized adding young, fast, high-character difference-makers, and Downs gives them a versatile defensive tone-setter who can align deep, drop into the box or handle matchup duties.
This pick still feels like a major pivot point, with wide receiver and edge rusher easy to justify for New Orleans, but cornerback becomes harder to ignore if the draft’s top cover man is available. Following Alontae Taylor's departure in free agency, Delane gives the Saints a premium-position answer who can compete immediately opposite Kool-Aid McKinstry. The LSU connection only sharpens the fit, while Delane’s reported 4.38 speed and CB1 profile make him a clean top-10 pivot.
Kansas City could take a defensive player here, but if Mauigoa reaches No. 9, this feels like the kind of premium-position value Brett Veach does not usually pass up. With Patrick Mahomes coming off a major knee injury, Mauigoa gives Andy Reid a sturdy Day 1 right tackle option opposite Josh Simmons.
Cincinnati’s offseason moves give Duke Tobin the flexibility to let the board come to him at No. 10, and McCoy feels like the kind of premium-position value the Bengals can justify if the medicals check out. The ACL injury complicates the projection, but McCoy's 2024 tape showed top-10 ability, and his standout pro day performance only strengthened the case that he belongs in the CB1 conversation.
Miami could go cornerback, edge or receiver here, but Fano feels like the cleanest expression of what new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan has preached since taking over: build from the inside out. The Dolphins are reportedly “big fans” of Fano, whose versatility gives them a Day 1 answer at guard and a longer-term succession plan at right tackle, where Austin Jackson is entering a contract year.
Some teams might have a hard time getting all the way comfortable with this edge rusher, given his shorter-arm profile. Bain's involvement in a 2024 car crash that ultimately resulted in a fatality also plays into the evaluation.
Purely looking at the potential fit with Dallas' defense, Bain's power-based game would give new DC Christian Parker a front-seven tone-setter who can rush outside and inside and help change the personality of a unit that needs more bite.
After trading for Trent McDuffie and signing other key free agents to stay out of desperation mode, selecting an offensive weapon feels very on brand. Lemon gives Sean McVay a competitive separator who can win inside, create after the catch and handle enough dirty work as a blocker to fit L.A.’s offense. With Davante Adams entering the final year of his deal, the Rams can help Matthew Stafford now while staying a step ahead at receiver.
Baltimore still has several needs to address, but the interior offensive line feels like the cleanest path after Tyler Linderbaum’s departure. Ioane gives the Ravens a Day 1 tone-setter inside who can help stabilize the run game around Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry while protecting the offense’s identity.
Cornerback and linebacker are still on the radar, but edge appears to be the clearest intersection of need and value. Jason Licht has been direct about Tampa Bay needing more quarterback pressure, and Faulk gives Todd Bowles the kind of long, heavy-handed defender who can play early downs, affect the passer and grow into a leader up front. His power, length and makeup make him feel more like a Bucs pick than a pure traits swing.
With the Jets needing to add more juice to their Garrett Wilson-led receiving corps, Cooper feels like a logical follow-up to the team's defensive selection earlier in the round. Cooper gives New York a physical catch-and-run target who can work inside or outside, separate after the catch and bring more playmaking ability to Frank Reich’s offense.
After Taylor Decker's release, this feels like a spot where Detroit can protect its identity without forcing a heavier, gap-scheme-only tackle profile. Freeling offers the Lions a long, athletic left tackle prospect who fits the movement-based pieces still baked into their run game, while giving Brad Holmes another high-upside trench investment opposite Penei Sewell.
With Rob Brzezinski now leading Minnesota's football operations through the draft -- and seasoned college scouting director Mike Sholiton helping steer the process -- this still feels like a spot where the Vikings lean into a smart, sturdy defensive fit rather than chase a splashier need. In Brian Flores’ pressure-heavy scheme, safeties are premium pieces, and Thieneman gives him a versatile back-end heir apparent to Harrison Smith with the range and processing speed to disguise, rotate and clean up behind pressure.
Carolina can justify going in a few different directions here, especially along the offensive line, but Sadiq feels like the most optimal non-OT path to keep building around Bryce Young. Dave Canales has already identified tight end as a potential impact spot at No. 19, and the Panthers use enough multi-TE looks to make the value work. With 4.39 speed at 241 pounds, Sadiq gives Young another mismatch piece who can stretch the seams and grow into a featured part of the offense.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH COWBOYS (PICK ORIGINALLY OWNED BY PACKERS)
After going receiver at No. 6, this feels like a logical follow-up for Cleveland: move up from 24 to leapfrog a pocket of OL-needy teams and secure a long-term tackle option for Todd Monken's offense. Proctor's massive frame fits the Browns' current O-line room, where every OT on the roster is listed at 320-plus pounds.
Pittsburgh can justify going offensive line here, but with Mike McCarthy now shaping the offense and the Steelers still looking for another long-term answer in the receiver room, Boston feels like a logical pivot. He gives them a big, physical outside target who can win through contact and complement DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. without forcing the offense to change its identity.
This might be a little early for Bisontis in terms of pure board value, but the Chargers can justify it if the top interior blockers are gone. Joe Hortiz has already made it clear that protecting Justin Herbert is a priority, and new OC Mike McDaniel's scheme will ask for more range from its offensive linemen than this front had a year ago. Bisontis gives Los Angeles a young, athletic guard with tackle experience, making him a logical fit for a team trying to get sturdier up front without losing movement ability.
Philadelphia's roster still points first to the trenches, but if the top tackle options are gone and the A.J. Brown uncertainty lingers into draft night, Tyson feels like the kind of board-value swing Howie Roseman can rationalize. The Eagles have added Hollywood Brown, Elijah Moore and Dontayvion Wicks this offseason, but Tyson would give them a bigger outside option with early-starter traits and longer-term flexibility if the receiver room changes again. The Arizona State product's medical history adds some risk, but this would be a value bet on a high-caliber talent sliding to No. 23.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BROWNS (PICK ORIGINALLY OWNED BY JAGUARS)
Without a second-round pick, the Cowboys are clear trade-down candidates, and moving back just a few spots keeps them in range for the defensive help they need. Hood makes sense as the payoff: Dallas has been heavily connected to the corner market, and Christian Parker's defense needs competitive cover men who can tackle, play with urgency and survive in nickel-heavy personnel.
With Dennis Allen reshaping the defense, this feels like a spot where Chicago can lean into a clear coordinator profile: big, long and strong off the edge. Young checks those boxes at 6-foot-6 and 262 pounds with 33-inch arms, giving the Bears a physical base end who can set the edge opposite Montez Sweat while still offering pass-rush upside to justify the pick.
If Buffalo stays at No. 26, taking McDonald feels like the perfect way to lean into Jim Leonhard's defensive reset without forcing the edge board. The Bills have enough offensive stability after the DJ Moore trade to prioritize the defensive front, and McDonald gives them a powerful interior tone-setter who can hold up in a 3-4 structure while keeping Ed Oliver and the rest of the rotation cleaner.
San Francisco could go edge here, but this feels like a wise way to stay ahead of a problem that could become urgent fast. Trent Williams turns 38 in July, and the 49ers still do not have an obvious long-term succession plan behind him. Lomu gives Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch a high-upside left tackle to develop on a win-now timeline, offering the movement skills to fit their run game and enough pass-pro upside to eventually protect Brock Purdy's blind side.
Houston can justify going back to the defensive front here, but after another offseason spent reshuffling the O-line, Miller feels like the path to continue building around C.J. Stroud. The Texans do not need to force him into the lineup on Day 1, but his size, length and extensive starting experience give Nick Caserio a long-term tackle option with enough pedigree to make sense at the back of Round 1.
Brett Veach could save corner for Day 2 after adding veteran depth at the position, but if Kansas City spends the No. 9 pick on a tackle or pass rusher, Johnson feels like a smart use of the Chiefs' second first-rounder. After trading Trent McDuffie and losing Jaylen Watson in free agency, K.C. still needs a long-term outside corner, and Johnson's top-30 visit gives this fit more substance than a generic need match.
Miami addressed the trenches at No. 11, so this feels like the logical spot to put more substance around Malik Willis. Concepcion gives the Dolphins a sudden separator with run-after-catch juice, and the fit is even more sensible given Miami's reported interest in the Texas A&M playmaker as a late-first/early-second option.
New England can justify staying on defense here, but grabbing Iheanachor feels like a smart way to stay ahead on the offensive line after stabilizing Drake Maye's blind side with Will Campbell last year. Morgan Moses is a short-term bridge at right tackle, and Iheanachor gives the Patriots an ascending long-term answer with rare size, movement skills and enough runway to keep developing. The team signal is hard to ignore: Mike Vrabel personally worked him out at Arizona State's pro day, echoing the hands-on approach he took with Campbell a year ago.
With Riq Woolen gone, cornerback remains a spot where Seattle could use more depth and competition, and Terrell feels like a better Seahawks selection than forcing a running back at the back of Round 1. He gives Mike Macdonald another competitive cover man with inside/outside flexibility, downhill toughness and the kind of ball-disruption profile that fits a defense built on disguise and multiplicity.