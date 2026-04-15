Mike Band 2026 NFL mock draft 2.0: Cowboys take Rueben Bain Jr.; Steelers and Eagles select receivers

Some teams might have a hard time getting all the way comfortable with this edge rusher, given his shorter-arm profile. Bain's involvement in a 2024 car crash that ultimately resulted in a fatality also plays into the evaluation.





Purely looking at the potential fit with Dallas' defense, Bain's power-based game would give new DC Christian Parker a front-seven tone-setter who can rush outside and inside and help change the personality of a unit that needs more bite.