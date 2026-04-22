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Mock Draft

Lance Zierlein 2026 NFL mock draft 4.0: Jeremiyah Love cracks top 3; Cowboys trade up for Arvell Reese

Published: Apr 22, 2026 at 08:52 AM
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Lance Zierlein

Draft Analyst

As we hurtle toward the 2026 NFL Draft this week in Pittsburgh, here is my fourth and final forecast of the opening 32 picks. I'm projecting four trades on Thursday night, with the Cowboys making a significant splash in the top 10 and the Jets ultimately taking a third bite at the first-round apple.

Programming note: Tune in for live coverage of Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft beginning at 8 p.m. ET on April 23 on NFL Network, NFL+, the NFL Channel, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Pick
1
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Fernando Mendoza
Fernando Mendoza
Indiana · QB · Junior (RS)

Mendoza has the opportunity to take in advice from Tom Brady and learn from Kirk Cousins as he grows into the "face of the franchise" role in Las Vegas.

Pick
2
New York Jets
New York Jets
David Bailey
David Bailey
Texas Tech · Edge · Senior

The Jets go with the here-and-now pass rusher over the potential of Arvell Reese. Bailey attacks the pocket like a slashing guard on the basketball court.

Pick
3
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Jeremiyah Love
Jeremiyah Love
Notre Dame · RB · Junior

It turns out the late smoke comes from a fire. If the Cardinals can't trade the pick, they stick and take their best available, regardless of positional value.

Pick
4
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Sonny Styles
Sonny Styles
Ohio State · LB · Senior

Tennessee could take Arvell Reese but instead opts for his Ohio State teammate. Styles is the type of versatile, traits-based linebacker that new head coach Robert Saleh covets.

Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants
Caleb Downs
Caleb Downs
Ohio State · S · Junior

John Harbaugh values the safety position and is looking to create a strong culture in the building. Downs makes plenty of sense here for the Giants.

Pick
6
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Arvell Reese
Arvell Reese
Ohio State · LB/Edge · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BROWNS


Reese's slide comes to an end, as the Cowboys jump up and try to hit another home run with a linebacker/edge hybrid who has a chance to light up quarterbacks with his rush.

Pick
7
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Carnell Tate
Carnell Tate
Ohio State · WR · Junior

The Ohio State run continues with a fourth straight Buckeye flying off the board. The Jayden Daniels hype has cooled down after an injury-riddled sophomore campaign, but giving the quarterback a premium running mate for Terry McLaurin (another Buckeye!) could heat the offense back up again.

Pick
8
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Jordyn Tyson
Jordyn Tyson
Arizona State · WR · Junior (RS)

There is a chance Tyson goes earlier than this, but if he's still available, the Saints could have an easy selection, giving Tyler Shough a second legitimate weapon alongside resurgent receiver Chris Olave.

Pick
9
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Mansoor Delane
Mansoor Delane
LSU · CB · Senior

Pass rusher and right tackle are obviously in play here, but cornerback is also a clear need in Kansas City. Following the departures of Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, the Chiefs pounce on the draft's top cover man with their initial first-round pick.

Pick
10
New York Giants
New York Giants
(via CIN)
Francis Mauigoa
Francis Mauigoa
Miami · OL · Junior

With their second top-10 pick, the Giants take the first offensive lineman. Mauigoa is a pedigreed prospect who should offer high-level guard/tackle flexibility.

Pick
11
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Rueben Bain Jr.
Rueben Bain Jr.
Miami · Edge · Junior

The Dolphins have so many top-100 picks that they could easily jump up in this draft and target a preferred prospect. If they sit tight and Bain is still available at No. 11, it's a perfect match, with the local product staying in Miami.

Pick
12
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Spencer Fano
Spencer Fano
Utah · OL · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH COWBOYS


Fano is the most position-versatile offensive lineman in this draft. He played both tackle spots at Utah, and the arm-length concerns are mitigated by his advanced timing and hand usage.

Pick
13
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
(via ATL)
Monroe Freeling
Monroe Freeling
Georgia · OT · Junior

We've all been mocking receivers here throughout the pre-draft process, but the reality is that Les Snead and Sean McVay typically find wideouts later in the draft. It's much tougher to obtain a starting-caliber tackle beyond Round 1, and longtime RT Rob Havenstein retired in February.

Pick
14
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Olaivavega Ioane
Olaivavega Ioane
Penn State · OG · Junior (RS)

One of the easiest picks to make in this exercise. Ioane immediately boosts the Ravens' run game by plugging right into an interior offensive line that needs help.

Pick
15
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kenyon Sadiq
Kenyon Sadiq
Oregon · TE · Junior

Tampa Bay could go edge rusher in this spot. Instead, I have the Bucs grabbing this draft's consensus TE1. Sadiq gives Baker Mayfield a unique weapon to exploit.

Pick
16
New York Jets
New York Jets
(via IND)
Makai Lemon
Makai Lemon
USC · WR · Junior

The Jets need another receiver to complement Garrett Wilson. My comp for Lemon is Amon-Ra St. Brown, a gritty pass catcher whom Aaron Glenn is quite familiar with.

Pick
17
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Kadyn Proctor
Kadyn Proctor
Alabama · OT · Junior

After parting ways with longtime LT Taylor Decker, Detroit can replace him with Proctor or move Penei Sewell to the blind side and have the rookie take over at RT. Proctor is average in pass protection, but the gargantuan Alabama product is a bulldozing people-mover in the run game.

Pick
18
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Dillon Thieneman
Dillon Thieneman
Oregon · S · Junior

The Vikings could be interested in Jermod McCoy, depending on how team doctors view the cornerback's medicals after he missed the entire 2025 campaign with a torn ACL. That said, the easy pick here is a direct replacement for franchise icon Harrison Smith.

Pick
19
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
KC Concepcion
KC Concepcion
Texas A&M · WR · Junior

The Panthers are looking for more firepower, and Concepcion gives them just that as a slippery slot receiver who is hard to check in man coverage.

Pick
20
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
(via GB)
Jermod McCoy
Jermod McCoy
Tennessee · CB · Junior

From what I hear, most teams expect McCoy's knee to be fine in the long term. Dallas makes a play for the future, adding a high-upside prospect with CB1 potential when he's healthy.

Pick
21
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Denzel Boston
Denzel Boston
Washington · WR · Junior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH STEELERS


Cleveland has more than enough draft capital to move around the board, so why not hop up a few spots and nab a big, competitive ball-winner?

Pick
22
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Akheem Mesidor
Akheem Mesidor
Miami · Edge · Senior

Mesidor is ready to fit right into a pass-rush rotation, and he can take over a starting spot if Khalil Mack exits stage next offseason.

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Pick
23
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Caleb Lomu
Caleb Lomu
Utah · OT · Sophomore (RS)

Blake Miller is a consistent target here for mock drafters, but Lomu is younger, has higher upside in pass protection and can play swing tackle in Year 1 as he learns from Lane Johnson.

Pick
24
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Keldric Faulk
Keldric Faulk
Auburn · Edge · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BROWNS (PICK ORIGINALLY OWNED BY JAGUARS)


After acquiring more draft capital by moving back, the Steelers add a young, high-character prospect who is still growing his frame and his game. Faulk will be able to play in odd or even fronts in the future.

Pick
25
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
Toledo · S · Senior

Safeties Kevin Byard, Jaquan Brisker and C.J. Gardner-Johnson all left Chicago in free agency. While the Bears did sign Coby Bryant, he needs a partner at the position. McNeil-Warren is a thumper with spectacular size and the ability to align in a variety of spots.

Pick
26
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Blake Miller
Blake Miller
Clemson · OT · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS


Everyone expects Arizona to jump back into Round 1 for QB Ty Simpson. Instead, the Cardinals move up for the most experienced starting tackle in the entire draft.

Pick
27
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Omar Cooper Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
Indiana · WR · Junior (RS)

San Francisco selects a receiver with excellent run-after-catch ability and above-average vertical speed.

Pick
28
New York Jets
New York Jets
Colton Hood
Colton Hood
Tennessee · CB · Sophomore (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH TEXANS


Boasting extensive draft capital, the Jets jump up a few spots from No. 33 to land a starting cornerback.

Pick
29
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
(via LAR)
Malachi Lawrence
Malachi Lawrence
UCF · Edge · Senior

Lawrence gives the Chiefs an explosive edge rusher with good hands and a variety of moves that allow him to torment the pocket.

Pick
30
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
(via DEN)
Chris Johnson
Chris Johnson
San Diego State · CB · Senior

The Dolphins sit tight once again and grab the highest-rated cornerback remaining on the board. Johnson is a smooth, sticky man defender with a mature game.

Pick
31
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Peter Woods
Peter Woods
Clemson · DT · Junior

Woods provides an instant upgrade to the defensive interior as a rotational player with the tools to improve as a rusher.

Pick
32
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Jadarian Price
Jadarian Price
Notre Dame · RB · Junior (RS)

John Schneider told the media he hopes to move back -- no surprise, with Seattle holding a league-low four picks -- but Price makes sense at No. 32, whether the selection is made by the RB-hungry 'Hawks or another team looking to add a talented runner.

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