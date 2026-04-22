Lance Zierlein 2026 NFL mock draft 4.0: Jeremiyah Love cracks top 3; Cowboys trade up for Arvell Reese

As we hurtle toward the 2026 NFL Draft this week in Pittsburgh, here is my fourth and final forecast of the opening 32 picks. I'm projecting four trades on Thursday night, with the Cowboys making a significant splash in the top 10 and the Jets ultimately taking a third bite at the first-round apple.
Programming note: Tune in for live coverage of Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft beginning at 8 p.m. ET on April 23 on NFL Network, NFL+, the NFL Channel, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
Mendoza has the opportunity to take in advice from Tom Brady and learn from Kirk Cousins as he grows into the "face of the franchise" role in Las Vegas.
The Jets go with the here-and-now pass rusher over the potential of Arvell Reese. Bailey attacks the pocket like a slashing guard on the basketball court.
It turns out the late smoke comes from a fire. If the Cardinals can't trade the pick, they stick and take their best available, regardless of positional value.
Tennessee could take Arvell Reese but instead opts for his Ohio State teammate. Styles is the type of versatile, traits-based linebacker that new head coach Robert Saleh covets.
John Harbaugh values the safety position and is looking to create a strong culture in the building. Downs makes plenty of sense here for the Giants.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BROWNS
Reese's slide comes to an end, as the Cowboys jump up and try to hit another home run with a linebacker/edge hybrid who has a chance to light up quarterbacks with his rush.
The Ohio State run continues with a fourth straight Buckeye flying off the board. The Jayden Daniels hype has cooled down after an injury-riddled sophomore campaign, but giving the quarterback a premium running mate for Terry McLaurin (another Buckeye!) could heat the offense back up again.
There is a chance Tyson goes earlier than this, but if he's still available, the Saints could have an easy selection, giving Tyler Shough a second legitimate weapon alongside resurgent receiver Chris Olave.
Pass rusher and right tackle are obviously in play here, but cornerback is also a clear need in Kansas City. Following the departures of Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, the Chiefs pounce on the draft's top cover man with their initial first-round pick.
With their second top-10 pick, the Giants take the first offensive lineman. Mauigoa is a pedigreed prospect who should offer high-level guard/tackle flexibility.
The Dolphins have so many top-100 picks that they could easily jump up in this draft and target a preferred prospect. If they sit tight and Bain is still available at No. 11, it's a perfect match, with the local product staying in Miami.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH COWBOYS
Fano is the most position-versatile offensive lineman in this draft. He played both tackle spots at Utah, and the arm-length concerns are mitigated by his advanced timing and hand usage.
We've all been mocking receivers here throughout the pre-draft process, but the reality is that Les Snead and Sean McVay typically find wideouts later in the draft. It's much tougher to obtain a starting-caliber tackle beyond Round 1, and longtime RT Rob Havenstein retired in February.
One of the easiest picks to make in this exercise. Ioane immediately boosts the Ravens' run game by plugging right into an interior offensive line that needs help.
Tampa Bay could go edge rusher in this spot. Instead, I have the Bucs grabbing this draft's consensus TE1. Sadiq gives Baker Mayfield a unique weapon to exploit.
The Jets need another receiver to complement Garrett Wilson. My comp for Lemon is Amon-Ra St. Brown, a gritty pass catcher whom Aaron Glenn is quite familiar with.
After parting ways with longtime LT Taylor Decker, Detroit can replace him with Proctor or move Penei Sewell to the blind side and have the rookie take over at RT. Proctor is average in pass protection, but the gargantuan Alabama product is a bulldozing people-mover in the run game.
The Vikings could be interested in Jermod McCoy, depending on how team doctors view the cornerback's medicals after he missed the entire 2025 campaign with a torn ACL. That said, the easy pick here is a direct replacement for franchise icon Harrison Smith.
The Panthers are looking for more firepower, and Concepcion gives them just that as a slippery slot receiver who is hard to check in man coverage.
From what I hear, most teams expect McCoy's knee to be fine in the long term. Dallas makes a play for the future, adding a high-upside prospect with CB1 potential when he's healthy.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH STEELERS
Cleveland has more than enough draft capital to move around the board, so why not hop up a few spots and nab a big, competitive ball-winner?
Mesidor is ready to fit right into a pass-rush rotation, and he can take over a starting spot if Khalil Mack exits stage next offseason.
Blake Miller is a consistent target here for mock drafters, but Lomu is younger, has higher upside in pass protection and can play swing tackle in Year 1 as he learns from Lane Johnson.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BROWNS (PICK ORIGINALLY OWNED BY JAGUARS)
After acquiring more draft capital by moving back, the Steelers add a young, high-character prospect who is still growing his frame and his game. Faulk will be able to play in odd or even fronts in the future.
Safeties Kevin Byard, Jaquan Brisker and C.J. Gardner-Johnson all left Chicago in free agency. While the Bears did sign Coby Bryant, he needs a partner at the position. McNeil-Warren is a thumper with spectacular size and the ability to align in a variety of spots.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS
Everyone expects Arizona to jump back into Round 1 for QB Ty Simpson. Instead, the Cardinals move up for the most experienced starting tackle in the entire draft.
San Francisco selects a receiver with excellent run-after-catch ability and above-average vertical speed.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH TEXANS
Boasting extensive draft capital, the Jets jump up a few spots from No. 33 to land a starting cornerback.
Lawrence gives the Chiefs an explosive edge rusher with good hands and a variety of moves that allow him to torment the pocket.
The Dolphins sit tight once again and grab the highest-rated cornerback remaining on the board. Johnson is a smooth, sticky man defender with a mature game.
Woods provides an instant upgrade to the defensive interior as a rotational player with the tools to improve as a rusher.
John Schneider told the media he hopes to move back -- no surprise, with Seattle holding a league-low four picks -- but Price makes sense at No. 32, whether the selection is made by the RB-hungry 'Hawks or another team looking to add a talented runner.