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Mock Draft

2026 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Browns select QB Carson Beck; five teams take receivers in Round 3

Published: Apr 24, 2026 at 01:51 PM
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Lance Zierlein

Draft Analyst

With Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in the books, it's time to take a look at how Rounds 2 and 3 could play out tonight in Pittsburgh.

Pick
65
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Caleb Tiernan
Caleb Tiernan
Northwestern · OT · Senior
Pick
66
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
(via TEN)
Chris Brazzell II
Chris Brazzell II
Tennessee · WR · Junior (RS)
Pick
67
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Jalon Kilgore
Jalon Kilgore
South Carolina · CB · Junior
Pick
68
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(via NYJ)
Romello Height
Romello Height
Texas Tech · Edge · Senior
Pick
69
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
(via NYG through HOU, BUF)
Anthony Hill Jr.
Anthony Hill Jr.
Texas · LB · Junior
Pick
70
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Keyron Crawford
Keyron Crawford
Auburn · Edge · Senior
Pick
71
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Bryce Lance
Bryce Lance
North Dakota State · WR · Senior
Pick
72
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Travis Burke
Travis Burke
Memphis · OT · Senior
Pick
73
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Tacario Davis
Tacario Davis
Washington · CB · Senior
Pick
74
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
(via KC)
Carson Beck
Carson Beck
Miami · QB · Senior
Pick
75
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Malachi Fields
Malachi Fields
Notre Dame · WR · Senior
Pick
76
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
(via DAL)
Gennings Dunker
Gennings Dunker
Iowa · OG · Senior
Pick
77
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kaleb Elarms-Orr
Kaleb Elarms-Orr
TCU · LB · Senior
Pick
78
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Jaishawn Barham
Jaishawn Barham
Michigan · Edge · Senior
Pick
79
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Dani Dennis-Sutton
Dani Dennis-Sutton
Penn State · Edge · Senior
Pick
80
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Max Klare
Max Klare
Ohio State · TE · Junior (RS)
Pick
81
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
(via DET)
Keionte Scott
Keionte Scott
Miami · NB · Senior
Pick
82
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Antonio Williams
Antonio Williams
Clemson · WR · Junior (RS)
Pick
83
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
A.J. Haulcy
A.J. Haulcy
LSU · S · Senior
Pick
84
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Davison Igbinosun
Davison Igbinosun
Ohio State · CB · Senior
Pick
85
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyler Onyedim
Tyler Onyedim
Texas A&M · DT · Senior
Pick
86
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Chandler Rivers
Chandler Rivers
Duke · CB · Senior
Pick
87
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
(via PHI)
Sam Roush
Sam Roush
Stanford · TE · Senior
Pick
88
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jalen Farmer
Jalen Farmer
Kentucky · OG · Junior (RS)
Pick
89
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Markel Bell
Markel Bell
Miami · OT · Senior
Pick
90
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
(via HOU through MIA)
Austin Barber
Austin Barber
Florida · OT · Senior
Pick
91
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(via BUF)
Will Kacmarek
Will Kacmarek
Ohio State · TE · Senior
Pick
92
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
(via SF)
Bryce Boettcher
Bryce Boettcher
Oregon · LB · Senior
Pick
93
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Jude Bowry
Jude Bowry
Boston College · OT · Junior (RS)
Pick
94
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
(via DEN)
Malik Muhammad
Malik Muhammad
Texas · CB · Junior
Pick
95
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Skyler Bell
Skyler Bell
Connecticut · WR · Senior
Pick
96
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Iowa · C · Senior
Pick
97
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Julian Neal
Julian Neal
Arkansas · CB · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
98
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Brian Parker II
Brian Parker II
Duke · C · Junior (RS)

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
99
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Keith Abney II
Keith Abney II
Arizona State · CB · Junior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
100
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
(via DET)
Trey Zuhn III
Trey Zuhn III
Texas A&M · C · Senior

SPECIAL COMPENSATORY SELECTION

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