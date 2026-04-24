2026 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Browns select QB Carson Beck; five teams take receivers in Round 3

With Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in the books, it's time to take a look at how Rounds 2 and 3 could play out tonight in Pittsburgh.
COMPENSATORY SELECTION
COMPENSATORY SELECTION
COMPENSATORY SELECTION
SPECIAL COMPENSATORY SELECTION
With Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in the books, it's time to take a look at how Rounds 2 and 3 could play out tonight in Pittsburgh.
COMPENSATORY SELECTION
COMPENSATORY SELECTION
COMPENSATORY SELECTION
SPECIAL COMPENSATORY SELECTION
With Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in the books, Lance Zierlein projects how Rounds 2 and 3 will play out. Who comes off the board first on Friday night? Which team stops Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy's slide? Check out the full Day 2 projection, 33 to 100.
In his final mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Dan Parr foresees the Giants striking first at wide receiver before a heated competition for offensive linemen develops in the middle of Round 1. Check out the full forecast, 1-32.
In his final mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Daniel Jeremiah forecasts four trades, with the Eagles and Saints among the teams moving up. Check out the full first-round projection, 1-32.
Will running back Jeremiyah Love crack the top three on Thursday night? Could hybrid defender Arvell Reese fall out of the top five? Lance Zierlein takes a final turn at projecting all 32 picks in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Are the Giants about to provide significant support for second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart by grabbing a pair of premium playmakers in the top 10? Bucky Brooks takes a final turn at projecting all 32 picks in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Are the Giants about to double down on Buckeyes in the top 10? Will the Cowboys get bold with their second selection on Thursday night? Eric Edholm takes a final turn at projecting all 32 picks in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft.
In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter forecasts some Day 1 surprises and four first-round trades. See all of his projections, 1-257.
In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter projects the Broncos and Seahawks to scoop up RBs in Round 2. Check out his projections for all 257 of this year's selections.
After zero QBs come off the board in Round 2 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, two are projected to hear their names called in Round 3 -- including Miami's Carson Beck at No. 65 overall.
In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter sees six wide receivers selected in Round 4 -- including Ja'Kobi Lane by the Bears and Ted Hurst by the Packers.