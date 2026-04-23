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Mock Draft

Daniel Jeremiah's final 2026 NFL mock draft: Eagles, Saints among 4 teams to trade up

Published: Apr 22, 2026 at 08:00 PM
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Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

With the start of the 2026 NFL Draft just hours away, I'm expecting to see a decent number of trades on Thursday night. It feels nearly impossible to predict exactly what those moves will be, though. There's uncertainty once we get beyond the first overall pick this year, so hats off to the teams for keeping things close to the vest.

Here's my final forecast for the first 32 selections, with four projected swaps.

Programming note: Tune in for live coverage of Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft beginning at 8 p.m. ET on April 23 on NFL Network, NFL+, the NFL Channel, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Pick
1
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Fernando Mendoza
Fernando Mendoza
Indiana · QB · Junior (RS)

Mendoza has occupied this spot from start to finish in my mocks this year. The Raiders have done a good job of setting the table for him with the signings of Tyler Linderbaum and Kirk Cousins to smooth the transition. Now they have a passer to help them compete in a division full of talented quarterbacks.

Pick
2
New York Jets
New York Jets
David Bailey
David Bailey
Texas Tech · Edge · Senior

The debate continues here: Bailey or Ohio State’s Arvell Reese? I’m going with Bailey as the more refined player with the more defined role. Pairing him with Will McDonald IV gives the Jets two fastballs off the edge, mirroring the team GM Darren Mougey previously worked for in Denver.

Pick
3
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Arvell Reese
Arvell Reese
Ohio State · LB/Edge · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH CARDINALS


If the Cardinals stay put at No. 3, I think Jeremiyah Love is the pick. If they are offered a 2027 first-round pick to trade down, that’s going to be a tough deal for them to pass on. So, they take it in this scenario. The Saints have made 25 draft trades since 2008. They traded up in all 25 instances. Assistant GM Jeff Ireland was with the Cowboys when they drafted Pro Football Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware, so he’s aware of the difference an elite pass rusher can make. Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley might be reminded of a player he’s coached at multiple spots in his career, 2016 first-round pick Leonard Floyd.

Pick
4
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Sonny Styles
Sonny Styles
Ohio State · LB · Senior

Styles is a perfect match for the Fred Warner role in Robert Saleh’s defense.

Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants
Jeremiyah Love
Jeremiyah Love
Notre Dame · RB · Junior

In this scenario, Love falls into the Giants’ lap and they can’t turn down the opportunity to pair Jaxson Dart with a home run hitter in the backfield. If Love is off the board at No. 5, I think WR Jordyn Tyson would be the pick here.

Pick
6
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Spencer Fano
Spencer Fano
Utah · OT · Junior

It sounds like the Browns are trying to trade down from No. 6. If they stay here, I think the decision comes down to Fano versus Kadyn Proctor. I have them going with the more athletic and consistent offensive lineman.

Pick
7
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Jordyn Tyson
Jordyn Tyson
Arizona State · WR · Junior (RS)

The Commanders have a screaming need at wide receiver. There are legitimate durability concerns about Tyson, but they are willing to take a chance on the upside. I also see safety Caleb Downs as a possibility here.

Pick
8
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Francis Mauigoa
Francis Mauigoa
Miami · OT · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH SAINTS


Mauigoa slides in at right tackle opposite Paris Johnson Jr. on the left side, giving the Cardinals bookends on the offensive line and setting up their next selection (SEE: Pick 26).

Pick
9
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Mansoor Delane
Mansoor Delane
LSU · CB · Senior

It feels like the Chiefs will be deciding between a pass rusher (Rueben Bain Jr.) and a cornerback here. They decide to go with the top cover man in the draft after losing multiple starters from the secondary in the offseason.

Pick
10
New York Giants
New York Giants
(via CIN)
Carnell Tate
Carnell Tate
Ohio State · WR · Junior

With Jordyn Tyson off the board, Tate comes into play for the Giants. The rookie joins Malik Nabers to give Jaxson Dart two outstanding wide receivers heading into a critical year in his development.

Pick
11
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Rueben Bain Jr.
Rueben Bain Jr.
Miami · Edge · Junior

The Dolphins could go in a lot of different directions here because they have so many needs. Bain will come highly recommended by Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Dolphins star Jason Taylor, who coached the disruptive pass rusher at the University of Miami.

Pick
12
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Caleb Downs
Caleb Downs
Ohio State · S · Junior

This is a perfect scenario for the Cowboys. Downs suffers a bit from a positional-value fall and gives Dallas an instant-impact player on a defense that allowed the most points per game (30.1) and passing yards per game (251.5) last season.

Pick
13
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
(via ATL)
Makai Lemon
Makai Lemon
USC · WR · Junior

With Puka Nacua and Davante Adams both entering the final year of their respective deals, the Rams add a young weapon for Matthew Stafford. I also wouldn’t be shocked if they made an aggressive move up the board. But in this case, they stay put and get a good player.

Pick
14
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Kenyon Sadiq
Kenyon Sadiq
Oregon · TE · Junior

I could see the Ravens trading down or going with Penn State IOL Olaivavega Ioane here. They end up landing Sadiq, who helps fortify the tight end spot after Baltimore lost Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar in free agency.

Pick
15
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Kadyn Proctor
Kadyn Proctor
Alabama · OT · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BUCCANEERS


I’m expecting a big trade market for the 16th overall pick, with teams looking to move ahead of the Lions for an offensive tackle. The Eagles trade up one spot higher to beat the competition for Proctor.

Pick
16
New York Jets
New York Jets
(via IND)
Omar Cooper Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
Indiana · WR · Junior (RS)

Cooper is a nice complement to Garrett Wilson. The former Hoosier can play inside and is excellent when it comes to picking up yards after the catch.

Pick
17
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Monroe Freeling
Monroe Freeling
Georgia · OT · Junior

There’s a widespread expectation that the Lions will draft an offensive tackle in Round 1. They could be tempted to trade up for one, but I expect them to have options even if they stand pat. Freeling is ultra athletic and could give the Lions the opportunity to keep Penei Sewell at right tackle, if they so choose.

Pick
18
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Colton Hood
Colton Hood
Tennessee · CB · Sophomore (RS)

Minnesota adds a talented prospect to Brian Flores’ secondary. Hood is one of the most consistent players in the draft class.

Pick
19
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Dillon Thieneman
Dillon Thieneman
Oregon · S · Junior

I was told early in the offseason that the Panthers really wanted to add a premier pass rusher and a center fielder to the defense. They found their rusher in free agency with the Jaelan Phillips signing. Now they have the chance to land a center fielder in Thieneman, who was utilized in that role at Purdue earlier in his career.

Pick
20
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
(via GB)
Malachi Lawrence
Malachi Lawrence
UCF · Edge · Senior

This is a potential trade-down spot. I have heard the Cowboys like Lawrence, which makes a lot of sense considering their new assistant defensive line coach, Demeitre Brim, was a defensive analyst for UCF last season.

Pick
21
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Blake Miller
Blake Miller
Clemson · OT · Senior

Earlier this week, Steelers GM Omar Khan mentioned Broderick Jones is limited as he recovers from a neck injury that sidelined him for the final six games of last season. With that in mind, the tackle position looks like a viable need. Troy Fautanu could easily move over to left tackle, allowing Miller to slide in at RT.

Pick
22
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Olaivavega Ioane
Olaivavega Ioane
Penn State · IOL · Junior (RS)

This is a dream scenario for the Chargers, with Ioane falling to them. He would fill their biggest roster need and immediately thrive in Mike McDaniel’s offense.

Pick
23
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Akheem Mesidor
Akheem Mesidor
Miami · Edge · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH EAGLES


The Bucs can trade down to this area in Round 1 and still land Mesidor, a productive rusher with inside/outside versatility.

Pick
24
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
(via JAC)
KC Concepcion
KC Concepcion
Texas A&M · WR · Junior

The Browns found their offensive tackle at No. 6 and now they can add some much-needed explosiveness at receiver. Concepcion is a dynamic pass catcher and an excellent punt returner.

Pick
25
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Keldric Faulk
Keldric Faulk
Auburn · Edge · Junior

I’ve had a couple people around the league tell me Faulk is a good scheme fit for Dennis Allen’s defense. He can play on the edge but also has the ability to rush from inside if needed.

Pick
26
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Ty Simpson
Ty Simpson
Alabama · QB · Junior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS


If the Cardinals want to move up from No. 34 for Simpson, I think they’ll find some very willing trade partners late in Round 1. With no second-round pick right now (traded it in the DJ Moore deal), Buffalo could be motivated to get something done for extra draft capital. Arizona makes a move for its QB of the future after bolstering the offensive line earlier in Round 1.

Pick
27
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Denzel Boston
Denzel Boston
Washington · WR · Junior (RS)

I could see the Niners looking for D-line help here, coming off a year when they were plagued by injuries on the defensive front. In this scenario, though, they add more firepower for Brock Purdy. Boston comes highly recommended out of Washington’s program.

Pick
28
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Max Iheanachor
Max Iheanachor
Arizona State · OT · Senior

The Texans have reconstructed their offensive line with some versatile pieces this offseason. Long term, Iheanachor has a chance to start opposite Aireontae Ersery at offensive tackle, but Houston can take its time developing the rookie.

Pick
29
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
(via LAR)
Treydan Stukes
Treydan Stukes
Arizona · DB · Senior

There’s been a lot of buzz around Stukes, and I think he has a good chance of going in Round 1. He can play nickelback or free safety, and a lot of teams believe he could line up outside, too. He’s been very impressive in interviews with teams. There are similarities to Trent McDuffie in terms of intelligence and versatility. Kansas City quickly fills its secondary needs with the additions of Mansoor Delane and Stukes.

Related Links

Pick
30
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
(via DEN)
Caleb Lomu
Caleb Lomu
Utah · OT · Sophomore (RS)

Lomu would join Patrick Paul to give the Dolphins a pair of talented, young bookends on the offensive line, and Austin Jackson could move inside if needed.

Pick
31
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Chris Johnson
Chris Johnson
San Diego State · CB · Senior

The Patriots can afford to take the best prospect available here. They have quality players at cornerback, but they’re going to have to pay Christian Gonzalez (rookie deal expires after 2027 season) and they’re already paying Carlton Davis III. Johnson gives them a younger, cheaper option to eventually replace Davis, and this San Diego State product is versatile enough to line up at multiple spots in the secondary, perhaps even at safety.

Pick
32
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Peter Woods
Peter Woods
Clemson · IDL · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH SEAHAWKS


If the Ravens sit back and wait for their next scheduled pick at No. 45, they have to worry about the Raiders or another team taking Woods early in the second round. So, they use some of their draft capital to move up for a player they really like. Woods provides some insurance with Nnamdi Madubuike working his way back from neck surgery.

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