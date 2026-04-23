Daniel Jeremiah's final 2026 NFL mock draft: Eagles, Saints among 4 teams to trade up

PROJECTED TRADE WITH CARDINALS





If the Cardinals stay put at No. 3, I think Jeremiyah Love is the pick. If they are offered a 2027 first-round pick to trade down, that’s going to be a tough deal for them to pass on. So, they take it in this scenario. The Saints have made 25 draft trades since 2008. They traded up in all 25 instances. Assistant GM Jeff Ireland was with the Cowboys when they drafted Pro Football Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware, so he’s aware of the difference an elite pass rusher can make. Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley might be reminded of a player he’s coached at multiple spots in his career, 2016 first-round pick Leonard Floyd.