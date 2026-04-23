Daniel Jeremiah's final 2026 NFL mock draft: Eagles, Saints among 4 teams to trade up

With the start of the 2026 NFL Draft just hours away, I'm expecting to see a decent number of trades on Thursday night. It feels nearly impossible to predict exactly what those moves will be, though. There's uncertainty once we get beyond the first overall pick this year, so hats off to the teams for keeping things close to the vest.
Here's my final forecast for the first 32 selections, with four projected swaps.
Programming note: Tune in for live coverage of Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft beginning at 8 p.m. ET on April 23 on NFL Network, NFL+, the NFL Channel, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
Mendoza has occupied this spot from start to finish in my mocks this year. The Raiders have done a good job of setting the table for him with the signings of Tyler Linderbaum and Kirk Cousins to smooth the transition. Now they have a passer to help them compete in a division full of talented quarterbacks.
The debate continues here: Bailey or Ohio State’s Arvell Reese? I’m going with Bailey as the more refined player with the more defined role. Pairing him with Will McDonald IV gives the Jets two fastballs off the edge, mirroring the team GM Darren Mougey previously worked for in Denver.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH CARDINALS
If the Cardinals stay put at No. 3, I think Jeremiyah Love is the pick. If they are offered a 2027 first-round pick to trade down, that’s going to be a tough deal for them to pass on. So, they take it in this scenario. The Saints have made 25 draft trades since 2008. They traded up in all 25 instances. Assistant GM Jeff Ireland was with the Cowboys when they drafted Pro Football Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware, so he’s aware of the difference an elite pass rusher can make. Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley might be reminded of a player he’s coached at multiple spots in his career, 2016 first-round pick Leonard Floyd.
Styles is a perfect match for the Fred Warner role in Robert Saleh’s defense.
In this scenario, Love falls into the Giants’ lap and they can’t turn down the opportunity to pair Jaxson Dart with a home run hitter in the backfield. If Love is off the board at No. 5, I think WR Jordyn Tyson would be the pick here.
It sounds like the Browns are trying to trade down from No. 6. If they stay here, I think the decision comes down to Fano versus Kadyn Proctor. I have them going with the more athletic and consistent offensive lineman.
The Commanders have a screaming need at wide receiver. There are legitimate durability concerns about Tyson, but they are willing to take a chance on the upside. I also see safety Caleb Downs as a possibility here.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH SAINTS
Mauigoa slides in at right tackle opposite Paris Johnson Jr. on the left side, giving the Cardinals bookends on the offensive line and setting up their next selection (SEE: Pick 26).
It feels like the Chiefs will be deciding between a pass rusher (Rueben Bain Jr.) and a cornerback here. They decide to go with the top cover man in the draft after losing multiple starters from the secondary in the offseason.
With Jordyn Tyson off the board, Tate comes into play for the Giants. The rookie joins Malik Nabers to give Jaxson Dart two outstanding wide receivers heading into a critical year in his development.
The Dolphins could go in a lot of different directions here because they have so many needs. Bain will come highly recommended by Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Dolphins star Jason Taylor, who coached the disruptive pass rusher at the University of Miami.
This is a perfect scenario for the Cowboys. Downs suffers a bit from a positional-value fall and gives Dallas an instant-impact player on a defense that allowed the most points per game (30.1) and passing yards per game (251.5) last season.
With Puka Nacua and Davante Adams both entering the final year of their respective deals, the Rams add a young weapon for Matthew Stafford. I also wouldn’t be shocked if they made an aggressive move up the board. But in this case, they stay put and get a good player.
I could see the Ravens trading down or going with Penn State IOL Olaivavega Ioane here. They end up landing Sadiq, who helps fortify the tight end spot after Baltimore lost Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar in free agency.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BUCCANEERS
I’m expecting a big trade market for the 16th overall pick, with teams looking to move ahead of the Lions for an offensive tackle. The Eagles trade up one spot higher to beat the competition for Proctor.
Cooper is a nice complement to Garrett Wilson. The former Hoosier can play inside and is excellent when it comes to picking up yards after the catch.
There’s a widespread expectation that the Lions will draft an offensive tackle in Round 1. They could be tempted to trade up for one, but I expect them to have options even if they stand pat. Freeling is ultra athletic and could give the Lions the opportunity to keep Penei Sewell at right tackle, if they so choose.
Minnesota adds a talented prospect to Brian Flores’ secondary. Hood is one of the most consistent players in the draft class.
I was told early in the offseason that the Panthers really wanted to add a premier pass rusher and a center fielder to the defense. They found their rusher in free agency with the Jaelan Phillips signing. Now they have the chance to land a center fielder in Thieneman, who was utilized in that role at Purdue earlier in his career.
This is a potential trade-down spot. I have heard the Cowboys like Lawrence, which makes a lot of sense considering their new assistant defensive line coach, Demeitre Brim, was a defensive analyst for UCF last season.
Earlier this week, Steelers GM Omar Khan mentioned Broderick Jones is limited as he recovers from a neck injury that sidelined him for the final six games of last season. With that in mind, the tackle position looks like a viable need. Troy Fautanu could easily move over to left tackle, allowing Miller to slide in at RT.
This is a dream scenario for the Chargers, with Ioane falling to them. He would fill their biggest roster need and immediately thrive in Mike McDaniel’s offense.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH EAGLES
The Bucs can trade down to this area in Round 1 and still land Mesidor, a productive rusher with inside/outside versatility.
The Browns found their offensive tackle at No. 6 and now they can add some much-needed explosiveness at receiver. Concepcion is a dynamic pass catcher and an excellent punt returner.
I’ve had a couple people around the league tell me Faulk is a good scheme fit for Dennis Allen’s defense. He can play on the edge but also has the ability to rush from inside if needed.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS
If the Cardinals want to move up from No. 34 for Simpson, I think they’ll find some very willing trade partners late in Round 1. With no second-round pick right now (traded it in the DJ Moore deal), Buffalo could be motivated to get something done for extra draft capital. Arizona makes a move for its QB of the future after bolstering the offensive line earlier in Round 1.
I could see the Niners looking for D-line help here, coming off a year when they were plagued by injuries on the defensive front. In this scenario, though, they add more firepower for Brock Purdy. Boston comes highly recommended out of Washington’s program.
The Texans have reconstructed their offensive line with some versatile pieces this offseason. Long term, Iheanachor has a chance to start opposite Aireontae Ersery at offensive tackle, but Houston can take its time developing the rookie.
There’s been a lot of buzz around Stukes, and I think he has a good chance of going in Round 1. He can play nickelback or free safety, and a lot of teams believe he could line up outside, too. He’s been very impressive in interviews with teams. There are similarities to Trent McDuffie in terms of intelligence and versatility. Kansas City quickly fills its secondary needs with the additions of Mansoor Delane and Stukes.
Lomu would join Patrick Paul to give the Dolphins a pair of talented, young bookends on the offensive line, and Austin Jackson could move inside if needed.
The Patriots can afford to take the best prospect available here. They have quality players at cornerback, but they’re going to have to pay Christian Gonzalez (rookie deal expires after 2027 season) and they’re already paying Carlton Davis III. Johnson gives them a younger, cheaper option to eventually replace Davis, and this San Diego State product is versatile enough to line up at multiple spots in the secondary, perhaps even at safety.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH SEAHAWKS
If the Ravens sit back and wait for their next scheduled pick at No. 45, they have to worry about the Raiders or another team taking Woods early in the second round. So, they use some of their draft capital to move up for a player they really like. Woods provides some insurance with Nnamdi Madubuike working his way back from neck surgery.