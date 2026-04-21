Bold predictions for Round 1 of 2026 NFL Draft: Chiefs provide top-10 surprise; 3 receivers go early

Draft week is here!
But before the Las Vegas Raiders go on the clock with the first overall pick on Thursday night in Pittsburgh, it's time to answer a juicy question:
What is your bold prediction for Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft?
Chiefs flip the top-10 script
A lot of mock drafts project Kansas City to take Francis Mauigoa in the top 10, but I predict the Chiefs select a different offensive tackle at No. 9 overall. Kadyn Proctor fits the team’s prototype for the position and could slip into the starting RT spot following the release of Jawaan Taylor. The gargantuan Alabama product could also stay on the blind side in a scenario where 2025 first-rounder Josh Simmons switches back to right tackle, where he started as a redshirt freshman at San Diego State.
Trades significantly reshape Round 1 early and late
I believe we will see multiple aggressive trades inside the top 12 picks -- especially if the Arizona Cardinals select running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall or the Tennessee Titans pick a wide receiver at No. 4. It'll get quiet again until later in the first round, when we'll see one team trade back in to take RB Jadarian Price and another squad hop into position to land LB Jacob Rodriguez.
Receivers fly off the board in the first 10 picks
Ohio State's Carnell Tate becoming a top-10 pick feels like a done deal, so let's get bold. I'll say three receivers -- Tate, Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson and USC's Makai Lemon -- will come off the board before the Miami Dolphins go on the clock with the 11th overall pick on Thursday night.
Two smaller-school defenders crash the first-round party
San Diego State CB Chris Johnson and UCF edge Malachi Lawrence aren't exactly household names, as a pair of former three-star recruits who honed their skills at non-blueblood college programs. Unsurprisingly, neither is among the 16 prospects who accepted invitations to attend this week's event in Pittsburgh. But the smooth cover man and explosive pass rusher have seemingly gained steam throughout the pre-draft process, and both play positions that are valued at a premium when the picks start flying, so don't be surprised if Roger Goodell officially announces their NFL arrival on Thursday night.
QB + RB + TE = WR? Don't sleep on the less-heralded talent pools
Look across the football media spectrum and you'll find mocks consistently projecting between five and six receivers will go within the first 32 picks. There's a lot less enthusiasm around quarterback, running back and tight end, though. Outside of Fernando Mendoza, Jeremiyah Love and Kenyon Sadiq -- the consensus QB1, RB1 and TE1, respectively, in this year's class -- there doesn't seem to be much shared confidence in another player at any of the three positions coming off the board on Night 1. So why am I bucking the experts with this bold take? Because I think there are too many QB-needy teams out there for Alabama's Ty Simpson to slip out of the first round. And with multiple teams slated to select in the back end of the round needing an RB or TE, I could see at least one of those squads falling in love with the likes of Jadarian Price (Seahawks?) or Eli Stowers (Eagles, Patriots, Chiefs?). And that would bring the total to five, which is my magic number. According to NFL IQ's draft data, the QB-RB-TE first-round total has hit five or more in 72% of drafts since 2008; WRs, on the other hand, have reached five or more in just 41% of drafts during that same time frame. And though that wideout number has trended higher in recent first rounds, I think we're in store for some late-round surprises this year.
One position group dominates the draft's opening night
There will be a whopping 10 offensive linemen drafted in the first round. I think evaluators will recognize a drop-off in the caliber of players at the position, leading teams to strike once the run on O-linemen begins.