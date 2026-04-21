 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Report: Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike undergoes neck surgery, could resume playing in 2026

Published: Apr 21, 2026 at 09:27 AM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The Baltimore Ravens' defense received some positive news ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike underwent neck surgery last week, which left his doctors believing he will be able to resume playing this season, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

Madubuike suffered a neck injury in Week 2 that ended his 2025 season, and it was considered career-threatening. His future had been up in the air all offseason.

Related Links

If the 28-year-old can indeed return for the 2026 season, it would be a massive boost for the Ravens front, which struggled sans the big man in the middle. In his two Pro Bowl seasons in 2023 and 2024, Madubuike generated 19.5 sacks and 50 quarterback hits. He signed a four-year, $98 million extension in 2024.

Baltimore's revamped defensive front, with the addition of edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, looks much better on paper with Madubuike inside.

Even with the positive news, the interior defensive line remains a place the Ravens could look to upgrade during this week's draft.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Colts QB Daniel Jones (Achilles) throwing football nearly six months after surgery

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

2026 NFL Draft buzz: Jets GM Darren Mougey downplays David Bailey's cancelled pre-draft visit

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, NFL.com is keeping you up the date with the latest reports, rumors and rumblings from NFL Network, ESPN and team officials. Here's what we're learning Tuesday ahead of Thursday's first round.

news

Bears QB Caleb Williams focused on progressing entering 2026: 'Last year wasn't really anything'

After winning 11 games, the division and a home playoff game against the Packers last season, Caleb Williams and the Bears aren't being complacent entering 2026.

news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on trade calls for Anthony Richardson: 'Nothing's come to fruition at this time'

Anthony Richardson requested a trade this offseason. However, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard didn't close the door on the QB returning if no move materializes.

news

New father, Josh Allen, hoping 'dad strength kicks in' as he turns 30

It's a year of big change for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who turns 30 next month, from the birth of his daughter to breaking in new coach Joe Brady.

news

Justin Jefferson: Good for J.J. McCarthy to feel 'pressure' Kyler Murray brings to Vikings' QB room

The Vikings added Kyler Murray to push former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, who is battling for his future in Minnesota.

news

NFL Network: Veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo considering retirement from NFL after 12 seasons

Veteran QB Jimmy Garopplo, currently a free agent, is considering retiring following 12 seasons in the NFL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

news

Four International Player Pathway program athletes to know ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Among the players attending the 2026 NFL Draft in person, four are individuals from the International Player Pathway program: DL Uar Bernard, DL Joshua Weru, TE Seydou Traore and kicker Kansei Matsuzawa.

news

NFL Network: Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey agrees to record-setting four-year, $28 million extension

Kicker Brandon Aubrey has agreed to a record-setting four-year, $28 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. It is the largest for a kicker in league history.

news

NFL news roundup: Matthew Stafford, Rams making progress on extension; Giants work out OBJ

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

2026 NFL Draft buzz: A.J. Brown not attending Eagles workouts; Giants less likely to deal Kayvon Thibodeaux

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, NFL.com is keeping you up the date with the latest reports, rumors and rumblings from NFL Network, ESPN and team officials. Here's what we're learning Monday ahead of Thursday's first round.