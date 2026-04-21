Report: Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike undergoes neck surgery, could resume playing in 2026

The Baltimore Ravens' defense received some positive news ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike underwent neck surgery last week, which left his doctors believing he will be able to resume playing this season, ESPN reported on Tuesday.
Madubuike suffered a neck injury in Week 2 that ended his 2025 season, and it was considered career-threatening. His future had been up in the air all offseason.
If the 28-year-old can indeed return for the 2026 season, it would be a massive boost for the Ravens front, which struggled sans the big man in the middle. In his two Pro Bowl seasons in 2023 and 2024, Madubuike generated 19.5 sacks and 50 quarterback hits. He signed a four-year, $98 million extension in 2024.
Baltimore's revamped defensive front, with the addition of edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, looks much better on paper with Madubuike inside.
Even with the positive news, the interior defensive line remains a place the Ravens could look to upgrade during this week's draft.