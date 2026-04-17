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Mock Draft

Seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Bears, Packers among six teams to pick WRs in Round 4

Published: Apr 17, 2026 at 11:17 AM
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Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
101
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Malachi Fields
Malachi Fields
Notre Dame · WR · Senior
Pick
102
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Robert Spears-Jennings
Robert Spears-Jennings
Oklahoma · S · Senior
Pick
103
New York Jets
New York Jets
Julian Neal
Julian Neal
Arkansas · CB · Senior
Pick
104
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Josiah Trotter
Josiah Trotter
Missouri · LB · Sophomore (RS)
Pick
105
New York Giants
New York Giants
Chris Brazzell II
Chris Brazzell II
Tennessee · WR · Junior (RS)
Pick
106
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(via WAS)
Emmett Johnson
Emmett Johnson
Nebraska · RB · Junior (RS)
Pick
107
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Daylen Everette
Daylen Everette
Georgia · CB · Senior
Pick
108
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
(via NO)
Chris McClellan
Chris McClellan
Missouri · DT · Senior
Pick
109
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Brenen Thompson
Brenen Thompson
Mississippi State · WR · Senior
Pick
110
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Billy Schrauth
Billy Schrauth
Notre Dame · OG · Junior (RS)
Pick
111
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
(via MIA)
Logan Fano
Logan Fano
Utah · Edge · Junior (RS)
Pick
112
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Aamil Wagner
Aamil Wagner
Notre Dame · OT · Junior (RS)
Pick
113
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Bud Clark
Bud Clark
TCU · S · Senior
Pick
114
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(via ATL)
DJ Campbell
DJ Campbell
Texas · OG · Senior
Pick
115
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Iowa · C · Senior
Pick
116
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Zxavian Harris
Zxavian Harris
Mississippi · DT · Senior
Pick
117
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
(via MIN through JAC)
Devin Moore
Devin Moore
Florida · CB · Senior
Pick
118
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Brian Parker II
Brian Parker II
Duke · C · Junior (RS)
Pick
119
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Keith Abney II
Keith Abney II
Arizona State · CB · Junior
Pick
120
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Ted Hurst
Ted Hurst
Georgia State · WR · Senior
Pick
121
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Isaiah World
Isaiah World
Oregon · OT · Senior
Pick
122
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
(via PHI)
Jaishawn Barham
Jaishawn Barham
Michigan · Edge · Senior
Pick
123
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Michael Trigg
Michael Trigg
Baylor · TE · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Pick
124
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jonah Coleman
Jonah Coleman
Washington · RB · Senior
Pick
125
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
(via CHI through KC)
Zakee Wheatley
Zakee Wheatley
Penn State · S · Senior
Pick
126
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Joshua Josephs
Joshua Josephs
Tennessee · Edge · Senior
Pick
127
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
VJ Payne
VJ Payne
Kansas State · S · Senior
Pick
128
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(via HOU)
Drew Allar
Drew Allar
Penn State · QB · Senior

Related Links

Pick
129
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(via LAR)
Ja'Kobi Lane
Ja'Kobi Lane
USC · WR · Junior
Pick
130
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
(via DEN)
Josh Cameron
Josh Cameron
Baylor · WR · Senior
Pick
131
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Domonique Orange
Domonique Orange
Iowa State · DT · Senior
Pick
132
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(via SEA)
Tyler Onyedim
Tyler Onyedim
Texas A&M · DT · Senior
Pick
133
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
LT Overton
LT Overton
Alabama · Edge · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
134
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Demond Claiborne
Demond Claiborne
Wake Forest · RB · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
135
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jimmy Rolder
Jimmy Rolder
Michigan · LB · Junior (RS)

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
136
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Chandler Rivers
Chandler Rivers
Duke · CB · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
137
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Zane Durant
Zane Durant
Penn State · DT · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
138
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Jude Bowry
Jude Bowry
Boston College · OT · Junior (RS)

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
139
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Uar Bernard
Uar Bernard
DT

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
140
New York Jets
New York Jets
Nicholas Singleton
Nicholas Singleton
Penn State · RB · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

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