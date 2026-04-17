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Mock Draft

Seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Broncos select Kenyan rugby player Joshua Weru to end Round 7

Published: Apr 17, 2026 at 11:15 AM
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Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
217
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Cyrus Allen
Cyrus Allen
Cincinnati · WR · Senior
Pick
218
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
(via TEN)
James Thompson Jr.
James Thompson Jr.
Illinois · DT · Senior
Pick
219
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Beau Stephens
Beau Stephens
Iowa · OG · Senior
Pick
220
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
(via NYJ)
Skyler Thomas
Skyler Thomas
Oregon State · S · Senior
Pick
221
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
(via NYG through DAL)
Enrique Cruz Jr.
Enrique Cruz Jr.
Kansas · OT · Senior
Pick
222
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(via CLE)
Albert Regis
Albert Regis
Texas A&M · DT · Senior
Pick
223
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Jam Miller
Jam Miller
Alabama · RB · Senior
Pick
224
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
(via NO through NE)
Brett Thorson
Brett Thorson
Georgia · P · Senior
Pick
225
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
(via KC through DAL)
Lander Barton
Lander Barton
Utah · LB · Senior
Pick
226
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Kendrick Law
Kendrick Law
Kentucky · WR · Senior
Pick
227
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Travis Burke
Travis Burke
Memphis · OT · Senior
Pick
228
New York Jets
New York Jets
(via DAL through BUF, LV)
Trey Smack
Trey Smack
Florida · K · Senior
Pick
229
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
J. Michael Sturdivant
J. Michael Sturdivant
Florida · WR · Senior
Pick
230
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
(via IND)
Ar'maj Reed-Adams
Ar'maj Reed-Adams
Texas A&M · OG · Senior
Pick
231
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Adam Randall
Adam Randall
Clemson · RB · Senior
Pick
232
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
(via BAL)
David Gusta
David Gusta
Kentucky · DT · Senior
Pick
233
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
(via DET)
Caden Barnett
Caden Barnett
Wyoming · OG · Senior
Pick
234
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Jayden Williams
Jayden Williams
Mississippi · OT · Senior
Pick
235
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
(via CAR)
Gary Smith III
Gary Smith III
UCLA · DT · Senior
Pick
236
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Joey Aguilar
Joey Aguilar
Tennessee · QB · Senior
Pick
237
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Domani Jackson
Domani Jackson
Alabama · CB · Senior
Pick
238
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
(via LAC through TEN, NYJ)
Latrell McCutchin Sr.
Latrell McCutchin Sr.
Houston · CB · Senior
Pick
239
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(via PHI through JAC, CLE)
Bryson Eason
Bryson Eason
Tennessee · DT · Senior
Pick
240
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tyreak Sapp
Tyreak Sapp
Florida · Edge · Senior
Pick
241
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Toriano Pride Jr.
Toriano Pride Jr.
Missouri · CB · Senior
Pick
242
New York Jets
New York Jets
(via BUF through CLE)
Jackie Marshall
Jackie Marshall
Baylor · DT · Senior
Pick
243
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(via SF)
Patrick Payton
Patrick Payton
LSU · Edge · Senior
Pick
244
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
(via HOU)
Erick Hunter
Erick Hunter
Morgan State · LB · Senior

Related Links

Pick
245
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
(via LAR through HOU)
Matthew Hibner
Matthew Hibner
SMU · TE · Senior
Pick
246
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Jackson Kuwatch
Jackson Kuwatch
Miami (Ohio) · LB · Senior
Pick
247
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Colbie Young
Colbie Young
Georgia · WR · Senior
Pick
248
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
(via SEA)
Anterio Thompson
Anterio Thompson
Washington · DT · Senior
Pick
249
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Rahsul Faison
Rahsul Faison
South Carolina · RB · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
250
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Diego Pounds
Diego Pounds
Mississippi · OT · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
251
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Keyshawn James-Newby
Keyshawn James-Newby
New Mexico · Edge · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
252
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Wesley Bissainthe
Wesley Bissainthe
Miami · LB · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
253
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Andre Fuller
Andre Fuller
Toledo · CB · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
254
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Logan Taylor
Logan Taylor
Boston College · OG · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
255
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Jaden Dugger
Jaden Dugger
Louisiana · LB · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
256
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Dalton Johnson
Dalton Johnson
Arizona · S · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
257
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Joshua Weru
Joshua Weru
Edge

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

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