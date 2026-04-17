Seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Broncos select Kenyan rugby player Joshua Weru to end Round 7

COMPENSATORY SELECTION
COMPENSATORY SELECTION
COMPENSATORY SELECTION
COMPENSATORY SELECTION
COMPENSATORY SELECTION
COMPENSATORY SELECTION
COMPENSATORY SELECTION
COMPENSATORY SELECTION
COMPENSATORY SELECTION
COMPENSATORY SELECTION
COMPENSATORY SELECTION
COMPENSATORY SELECTION
COMPENSATORY SELECTION
COMPENSATORY SELECTION
COMPENSATORY SELECTION
COMPENSATORY SELECTION
COMPENSATORY SELECTION
COMPENSATORY SELECTION
In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter forecasts some Day 1 surprises and four first-round trades. See all of his projections, 1-257.
In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter sees six wide receivers selected in Round 4 -- including Ja'Kobi Lane by the Bears and Ted Hurst by the Packers.
After zero QBs come off the board in Round 2 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, two are projected to hear their names called in Round 3 -- including Miami's Carson Beck at No. 65 overall.
In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter projects the Broncos and Seahawks to scoop up RBs in Round 2. Check out his projections for all 257 of this year's selections.
In Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, he has the Patriots -- with their league-high four picks in Round 6 -- adding QB Sawyer Robertson and offensive line help. Check out all of Reuter's projections, from Picks No. 1 to 257.
In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter has the Eagles, Rams and Ravens selecting QBs in Round 5. Check out all of Reuter's projections, from Picks No. 1 to 257.
In his second mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Mike Band projects the Steelers and Eagles will both add receivers to the roster. Meanwhile, the Cowboys upgrade multiple levels of the defense. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
Most 2026 NFL mock drafts explore what each team COULD do, but how about what everyone SHOULD do? Adam Rank simulates the entire first round, 1-32, with full bias -- and Ohio State WR Carnell Tate flies off the board almost immediately.
In his second mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Gennaro Filice projects Jerry Jones' Cowboys make a blockbuster trade up to No. 3 in order to fill a need -- and that's not the only deal that shakes up the top 10. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
In his first mock of Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft, Rhett Lewis projects the Eagles to make the biggest splash of the night, taking a QB at No. 23 overall. Check out all 32 of his first-round selections.
In his third mock of the 2026 NFL Draft -- a five-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects four trades in Round 1, with two QBs coming off the board within the first 16 selections. Check out the full forecast, from Pick No. 1 to 181.