2023 NFL Draft: Day 1 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Draft pick

Clemson DT Bryan Bresee (No. 29 overall)





Analysis: The Saints gave up their first-rounder in this year's draft in a trade with the Eagles prior to last year’s draft. New Orleans used draft capital from that trade to move up for Chris Olave last year. Olave’s a fine player, but the Eagles have to feel good about that deal right now. New Orleans received a first-round pick from Denver for former head coach Sean Payton, though, using that pick on Bresee. I’m not sure he will be an elite player, but Bresee is the sort of interior player the Saints needed. Hopefully he will be able to put some of the injury woes he dealt with in college behind him.