2023 NFL Draft sleepers: Day 2 standouts and Day 3 hidden gems to target

DJ’s Big Board Ranking: No. 42

No. 42 Production Score: 88

88 Athleticism Score: 86

86 OVERALL DRAFT SCORE: 87

87 PRO BOWL PROBABILITY: 15%





Innovative NFL offensive architects have embraced a fundamental principle: speed creates space, and space creates opportunities. Hyatt, perhaps the top field-stretcher in the draft, exemplifies this principle. The reigning Biletnikoff Award winner burst onto the scene as a junior, topping the SEC in receiving yards (1,267) and touchdowns (15), including a historic five-touchdown performance against Alabama. PFF reveals that over half of his receiving yards (677) and touchdowns (8) came from deep targets. However, concerns remain about whether his impressive college production will translate to the NFL, given the opportunities provided by playing in a super-spread offense under Josh Heupel.





Despite these concerns, Hyatt's athletic profile suggests an innate ability to stretch the field for any offense. Going beyond his 4.40-second time in the 40-yard dash, Hyatt's top speed of 24.29 mph during his 40 run (as recorded by NGS tracking data) placed him as the third-fastest player at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Further solidifying his explosiveness, Hyatt registered a 1.50 10-yard split, an 11-foot-3 broad jump and a 40-inch vertical, with those latter two numbers placing him in the top 10th percentile of wide receivers since 2003.





This blend of speed potential (86 athleticism score) and peak performance (88 production) has earned Hyatt the top spot (87 overall) in the NGS draft score among wide receivers. With such tremendous upside, Hyatt is a prime Day 2 target for a speed-needy team that decides to pass on a receiver in Round 1.