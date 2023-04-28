2023 NFL Draft: Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith among Day 1's top value picks

Production Score: 86

The Georgia defender was originally NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's top prospect back in January, but off-field concerns -- Carter was booked and released on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing on March 1, stemming from an investigation into a fatal crash -- impacted his stock during the draft process. He entered Round 1 as DJ's No. 6 overall prospect, coming off the board at No. 9 after the Eagles traded up one spot with the Chicago Bears to take him.





Carter, the highest-ranked defensive tackle by the NGS overall draft score, possesses the game tape (86 production score) and movement skills at 314 pounds (83 estimated athleticism score) to become one of the NFL's elite defensive tackles. For the second consecutive year, the Eagles have chosen a first-round defensive tackle from Georgia who also ranks as the top defensive tackle in the NGS draft model -- Jordan Davis’ 84 overall draft score ranked first among the 2022 DT class.