2024 NFL Draft: Rome Odunze, Brock Bowers among Day 1's top value picks

Production Score: 91

91 Athleticism Score: 85

85 OVERALL DRAFT SCORE: 91





When selecting a quarterback at the top of the draft, the most optimal strategy to ensure their success is to invest in a strong supporting cast. The Bears acquired ﻿﻿Keenan Allen﻿﻿ for a fourth-round pick earlier this offseason and added DJ Moore a year ago, and on Thursday, they continued their investment in the offense by selecting Odunze, the No. 3 prospect on NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's Big Board. New QB Caleb Williams will now have an elite trio of pass catchers to rely on, as was foreshadowed during a practice session earlier this week.





Odunze enters the pros after a productive college career, highlighted by a senior season where he led the FBS in receiving yards (1,640) and helped his team to an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Bears currently have just two more picks remaining in this year's draft, but they've already secured the first and fifth-ranked players, based on the NGS overall score.