2024 NFL Draft: Jer'Zhan Newton, Cooper DeJean among Day 2's top value picks

Production Score: 88

88 Athleticism Score: 70

70 OVERALL DRAFT SCORE: 83





New Commanders general manager Adams Peters stayed true to his roots in the 49ers organization, using a premium pick to enhance the defensive line. Newton ranked 25th on NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's Big Board -- but fell into Round 2. He underwent offseason surgery to deal with a partial Jones fracture in his foot, which prevented him from working out at the NFL Scouting Combine. But anyone concerned about the injury should note that availability was not an issue for the three-year starter at Illinois. The 304-pound defensive tackle did not miss a single game over his four-year career, averaging an impressive 62 defensive snaps per game in his final season, as The Athletic's Dane Brugler noted in his draft guide. For context, no NFL defensive lineman played as many snaps per game in 2023; Maxx Crosby played the most, at 61 snaps per game. (For his part, Newton said Friday that he's "fully healed" and has "been ready to go" since taking part in Illinois' pro day.)





The new staff in Washington added one of the best players available on the board to a position of strength, bolstering a unit that currently features the two highest-paid defensive players on the roster, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen, who will command $21.6 million and $21.4 million in cap hits, respectively, in 2024.