Seven-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Chargers pick draft's first RB, Blake Corum, in Round 2

Published: Apr 19, 2024 at 12:06 PM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
33
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Michael Penix Jr.
Michael Penix Jr.
Washington · QB · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH CAROLINA PANTHERS

Pick
34
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Amarius Mims
Amarius Mims
Georgia · OT · Junior
Pick
35
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Jer'Zhan Newton
Jer'Zhan Newton
Illinois · DT · Senior
Pick
36
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Jordan Morgan
Jordan Morgan
Arizona · OT · Senior
Pick
37
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Blake Corum
Blake Corum
Michigan · RB · Senior
Pick
38
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Ladd McConkey
Ladd McConkey
Georgia · WR · Junior (RS)
Pick
39
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
(from NYG)
Max Melton
Max Melton
Rutgers · CB · Senior
Pick
40
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
(from CHI)
Jaden Hicks
Jaden Hicks
Washington State · S · Sophomore (RS)
Pick
41
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(from NYJ)
Trevin Wallace
Trevin Wallace
Kentucky · LB · Junior
Pick
42
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(from MIN)
Cam Hart
Cam Hart
Notre Dame · CB · Senior
Pick
43
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Adisa Isaac
Adisa Isaac
Penn State · Edge · Senior
Pick
44
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Ja'Lynn Polk
Ja'Lynn Polk
Washington · WR · Junior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Pick
45
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(from DEN)
Devontez Walker
Devontez Walker
North Carolina · WR · Senior
Pick
46
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Adonai Mitchell
Adonai Mitchell
Texas · WR · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Pick
47
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
(from SEA)
Cooper Beebe
Cooper Beebe
Kansas State · OG · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW YORK GIANTS

Pick
48
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Braden Fiske
Braden Fiske
Florida State · DT · Senior
Pick
49
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Patrick Paul
Patrick Paul
Houston · OT · Senior
Pick
50
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(from NO)
Maason Smith
Maason Smith
LSU · DT · Sophomore (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Pick
51
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Oregon · IOL · Junior
Pick
52
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Michael Hall Jr.
Michael Hall Jr.
Ohio State · DT · Sophomore (RS)
Pick
53
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Zak Zinter
Zak Zinter
Michigan · OG · Senior
Pick
54
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Edgerrin Cooper
Edgerrin Cooper
Texas A&M · LB · Senior
Pick
55
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Texas · TE · Junior
Pick
56
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Jonathon Brooks
Jonathon Brooks
Texas · RB · Sophomore (RS)
Pick
57
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kamari Lassiter
Kamari Lassiter
Georgia · CB · Junior
Pick
58
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Javon Bullard
Javon Bullard
Georgia · S · Junior
Pick
59
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Brandon Coleman
Brandon Coleman
TCU · OG · Senior
Pick
60
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Roman Wilson
Roman Wilson
Michigan · WR · Senior
Pick
61
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Missouri · CB · Junior (RS)
Pick
62
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Jaylen Wright
Jaylen Wright
Tennessee · RB · Junior
Pick
63
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Ricky Pearsall
Ricky Pearsall
Florida · WR · Senior
Pick
64
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Kingsley Suamataia
Kingsley Suamataia
BYU · OT · Sophomore (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

