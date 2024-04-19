Seven-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Chargers pick draft's first RB, Blake Corum, in Round 2

PROJECTED TRADE WITH CAROLINA PANTHERS
PROJECTED TRADE WITH LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
PROJECTED TRADE WITH INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW YORK GIANTS
PROJECTED TRADE WITH PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
PROJECTED TRADE WITH KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
PROJECTED TRADE WITH CAROLINA PANTHERS
PROJECTED TRADE WITH LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
PROJECTED TRADE WITH INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW YORK GIANTS
PROJECTED TRADE WITH PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
PROJECTED TRADE WITH KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter predicts five first-round trades, including both the Colts and Chiefs moving up for offensive playmakers. See all of his projections, 1-257.
In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter projects only one QB coming off the board in Round 3 -- Spencer Rattler to the Broncos.
In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter projects Arkansas' Cam Little to be the first kicker picked this year, going to the Vikings at No. 108 overall.
In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter sees the Panthers -- one of five teams with at least three picks in Round 5 -- investing heavily on defense.
In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter projects a cornerback run in Round 6.
In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter sees both the Rams and Packers investing late seventh-round picks on quarterbacks.
In his second -- and final -- mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Dan Parr projects three trades, with one team making a bold move to help its new franchise quarterback. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
In his first mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Peter Schrager has the Giants trading up for QB J.J. McCarthy. Meanwhile, the Vikings come away with a cornerback, as well as a quarterback of their own. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Gennaro Filice envisions five trades shaking up the proceedings, with the Jets going to get a wideout and the Raiders making a move for a quarterback. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
In his first and only mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Rhett Lewis sees two trades taking place in Round 1 -- neither in the top five, but both for QBs. Check out his full first-round projection, 1-32.