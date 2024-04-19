 Skip to main content
Seven-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Rams, Packers take fliers on QBs at end of Round 7

Published: Apr 19, 2024 at 12:05 PM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
221
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
(from CAR through TEN)
Beaux Limmer
Beaux Limmer
Arkansas · C · Senior
Pick
222
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Storm Duck
Storm Duck
Louisville · CB · Senior
Pick
223
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
(from NE)
Gottlieb Ayedze
Gottlieb Ayedze
Maryland · OG · Senior
Pick
224
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
(from ARI through HOU)
Kendall Milton
Kendall Milton
Georgia · RB · Senior
Pick
225
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Logan Lee
Logan Lee
Iowa · DT · Senior
Pick
226
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
(from NYG)
Erick All
Erick All
Iowa · TE · Senior
Pick
227
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
(from TEN)
Tanner McLachlan
Tanner McLachlan
Arizona · TE · Senior
Pick
228
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
(from NYJ)
Fabien Lovett Sr.
Fabien Lovett Sr.
Florida State · DT · Senior
Pick
229
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
(from MIN)
Jontrey Hunter
Jontrey Hunter
Georgia State · LB · Senior
Pick
230
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
(from ATL through CLE, ARI)
Eyabi Okie-Anoma
Eyabi Okie-Anoma
Charlotte · Edge · Senior
Pick
231
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
(from CHI)
Austin Jones
Austin Jones
USC · RB · Senior
Pick
232
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
(from DEN through SF, HOU)
Tylan Grable
Tylan Grable
UCF · OT · Senior
Pick
233
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
(from LV)
Jordan Jefferson
Jordan Jefferson
LSU · DT · Senior
Pick
234
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Tyrice Knight
Tyrice Knight
Texas-El Paso · LB · Senior
Pick
235
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
McCallan Castles
McCallan Castles
Tennessee · TE · Senior
Pick
236
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Carlton Johnson
Carlton Johnson
Fresno State · CB · Senior
Pick
237
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Bucky Williams
Bucky Williams
Appalachian State · OG · Senior
Pick
238
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(from NO)
Isaiah Williams
Isaiah Williams
Illinois · WR · Senior
Pick
239
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(from LAR through DEN)
Sundiata Anderson
Sundiata Anderson
Grambling State · Edge · Senior
Pick
240
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
(from PIT)
Deshawn McCarthy
Deshawn McCarthy
East Stroudsburg State · Edge · Senior
Pick
241
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Jarius Monroe
Jarius Monroe
Tulane · CB · Senior
Pick
242
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
(from PHI)
Kingsley Eguakun
Kingsley Eguakun
Florida · C · Senior
Pick
243
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Keith Randolph Jr.
Keith Randolph Jr.
Illinois · DT · Senior
Pick
244
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Willie Drew
Willie Drew
Virginia State · CB · Senior
Pick
245
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Drake Nugent
Drake Nugent
Michigan · C · Senior
Pick
246
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jalen Sundell
Jalen Sundell
North Dakota State · C · Senior
Pick
247
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Omar Brown
Omar Brown
Nebraska · S · Senior
Pick
248
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
KT Leveston
KT Leveston
Kansas State · OG · Senior
Pick
249
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Nathan Thomas
Nathan Thomas
Louisiana-Lafayette · OT · Senior
Pick
250
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Marist Liufau
Marist Liufau
Notre Dame · LB · Senior
Pick
251
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Winston Reid
Winston Reid
Weber State · LB · Senior
Pick
252
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
(from KC)
Keilan Robinson
Keilan Robinson
Texas · RB · Senior
Pick
253
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Xavier Weaver
Xavier Weaver
Colorado · WR · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
254
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Devin Leary
Devin Leary
Kentucky · QB · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
255
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Kedon Slovis
Kedon Slovis
BYU · QB · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
256
New York Jets
New York Jets
Devin Culp
Devin Culp
Washington · TE · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
257
New York Jets
New York Jets
Micah Abraham
Micah Abraham
Marshall · CB · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

