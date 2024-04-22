 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Jets trade QB Zach Wilson to Broncos in exchange for late-round pick swap

Published: Apr 22, 2024 at 02:36 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Zach Wilson is headed to a new home out west.

The New York Jets are trading the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2024 late-round pick swap, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday. New York gets a sixth-round pick (No. 203), while Denver will receive a seventh-round pick (No. 256) in return along with Wilson.

Though a trade involving Wilson seemed increasingly inevitable in the last four months, the partner remained elusive. Denver answered that question this week by swinging a deal for the former BYU star and Utah native who entered the NFL as one of the most highly touted prospects of his class, but flopped tremendously under the bright lights of New York.

Related Links

Wilson arrived as the Jets' handpicked future under center, but went just 3-10 in a rookie year that saw him take 44 sacks, throw 11 interceptions and finish with a sub-70 passer rating while playing behind a leaky offensive line that made the NFL game overwhelming for the young passer. He returned and performed only slightly better in his second season, dragging down a Jets team that had an elite defense, but couldn't win on that alone, prompting New York to swing a massive deal for Aaron Rodgers in the 2023 offseason.

Wilson was supposed to recede into the shadows in 2023 and hopefully learn from the future Hall of Famer, but he was quickly tossed back into the fire just four snaps into the regular season due to Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury. Given one final -- albeit not ideal -- chance to prove his viability as an asset worth keeping beyond 2023, Wilson failed to capitalize, going 4-7 and struggling incredibly in some weeks to get the job done. By the end of the season, New York -- and likely Wilson -- were ready to move on, but waited until the week of the 2024 NFL Draft to get a deal done.

Wilson heads to Denver to join a Broncos team seeking options under center following their split with Russell Wilson. Because of that divorce, Denver doesn't have the budget to spend on a confirmed starter at quarterback, leading the Broncos to take a flier on adding Zach Wilson to a quarterbacks room that includes Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci.

It could be the perfect opportunity for Wilson, a quarterback in need of an escape from the intense scrutiny of New York, and proper tutelage under the direction of a head coach like Denver's Sean Payton. Wilson will have a chance to compete for a job with the Broncos, who are keeping all options open as they pick up the pieces from the failed Russell Wilson marriage.

We'll see if Payton and general manager George Paton stop there at quarterback, or add another when the draft kicks of Thursday night in Detroit. One thing is for certain, though: After three arduous years in New York, Zach Wilson can finally pack his possessions for a new opportunity elsewhere.

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Monday ahead of Thursday's Round 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers might have the luxury of picking the best player available at No. 20 overall after a busy offseason that included a number of trades and free-agent signings. 
news

Longtime Falcons QB Matt Ryan officially retires from NFL after playing 15 seasons

Matt Ryan officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday after 15 seasons with a heartfelt video message to Atlanta and the entire Falcons fanbase.
news

Broncos unveil new uniforms focused on altitude, peaks of Denver, add in 1977-inspired throwback

The Denver Broncos unveiled new uniforms on Monday, updating their look for the first time since the 1997 season. Also included in the reveal: a 1977-inspired throwback fit.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills' Damar Hamlin: My comeback 'wasn't something that a trophy can define'

Damar Hamlin expressed his initial disappointment when not winning Comeback Player of the Year in 2023, but the Bills safety remains grateful to have made his miraculous comeback. 
news

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill appreciates Mike McDaniel more after 'he called me out' in loss to Chiefs

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill reveals why he loves playing for Mike McDaniel in Miami after explaining a moment when the head coach held him accountable on the sideline during a Week 9 game. 
news

Browns admit they're still trying to grasp new kickoff rules entering 2024 season

One of the major news items to emerge from the Annual League Meeting was a significant change to the kickoff. The Cleveland Browns, one of many teams adjusting, have been honest about still grasping how best to utilize the new rules.
news

Ravens RB Derrick Henry: 'I'm committed' to putting in work to 'hold that trophy up at the end of the year'

Newly-signed Ravens running back Derrick Henry has not wasted any time in making clear to his new team what he came to Baltimore to do: win a Lombardi.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on RB Joe Mixon trade: 'We're glad he's here hopefully for a few more years'

As the voluntary offseason workout programs for 25 teams began earlier in the week, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio detailed how the team managed to trade for running back Joe Mixon.
news

Colts general manager Chris Ballard open to trading up or down in draft order if situation is right

Though most of the pre-draft discussion leading into Thursday's festivities has centered on which teams could move up into the top few picks,  Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Friday that right now he feels there's a possibility the Colts move either direction in the order, if the situation is right.
news

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert, Saints RB Alvin Kamara win 'The Catch' competition

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert and Saints running back Alvin Kamara teamed up to win this year's edition of the Sport Fishing Championship's "The Catch" tournament on Sunday. The event took place along the coast of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and featured a total of 14 NFL stars split into pairs.