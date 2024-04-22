Broncos unveil new uniforms focused on altitude, peaks of Denver, add in 1977-inspired throwback

That's not the only geographic detail in the uniforms, either. Denver has included the use of upward-pointing triangles throughout its uniform, including as a gradient within the jersey numbers -- which also sport a custom typefont intended to blend traditional block numbers with the Broncos' trademark typefont used from 1997-2023 -- as a stripe of triangle clusters on the helmet, starting from the bottom of the backside of the helmet and stopping at the crown, and in a trio along the side of the jerseys under the sleeves. The meaning of the triangles is simple, and points toward Denver's status as the Mile High City, where opponents must deal with altitude from the moment they step off the plane.

Denver's uniforms also include changes to their helmets, with both their standard navy and alternate white shells featuring metallic satin finishes. Gone are the pointed stripes worn since Nike and the Broncos propelled uniform design into the new millennium in 1997, and in their place are the aforementioned triangle clusters, which are orange on the navy helmets, and navy on the white helmets.

The Broncos stated the navy helmet is intended to be paired with the orange and white jerseys, while the white helmet will be used with the team's alternate navy look, but it's easy to see scenarios in which the navy helmet could be worn with the navy jersey, and the Broncos could go for an all-white appearance with their road uniforms.