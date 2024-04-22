2024 NFL Draft: Which team has the most to gain?

It's the week of the 2024 NFL Draft (April 25-27 in Detroit), in which teams will have another chance to boost their respective rosters for the upcoming season.
Every organization feels the pressure to nail the draft, but some have more capital to work with than others. The Bears have the fewest draft picks with four -- although two are within the first nine selections -- while the Cardinals, Packers and Rams each hold 11 selections over the three-day event. With all of this mind, we ask a simple question:
Which NFL team has the most to gain in the 2024 NFL draft?
PICK: Chicago Bears
If everything comes together in this draft, the Bears have a chance to become what the Texans were last season. The first step is targeting a franchise quarterback at No. 1 overall, and all indications are that pick will be USC's Caleb Williams. The second step is adding another impact player -- a wide receiver, offensive tackle or pass rusher would make sense -- with the No. 9 selection. The Bears have done a good job of improving the talent on a formerly weak roster. They become a real playoff contender if they nail these two first-round picks.
PICK: Washington Commanders
The Commanders are sitting in the enviable spot of having the second overall pick of the draft and a total of six picks inside the first 100 selections. Even if they were to trade out of the second pick (which seems unlikely), they would amass even more capital to work with. In all likelihood, the Commanders will take their quarterback of the future at No. 2 before being able to stockpile future starters with their next four to five picks. They could also package picks and move around to land specifically targeted impact players within the first 50 selections.
PICK: New England Patriots
The Patriots are in a great position with the third overall pick, and to date, no one really knows what Eliot Wolf and Jerod Mayo will do Thursday night. They could very well find their QB of the future with that selection or trade back (there will likely be several teams willing to PAY for that pick) in an effort to continue the overall roster's rebuild in the new, post-Belichick era.
PICK: Tennessee Titans
I could go a number of ways with this, but I’m looking at the Titans. In the wake of Tennessee moving on from Mike Vrabel after six seasons, this is general manager Ran Carthon's first draft with Brian Callahan as the head coach in Nashville. The Titans -- who made some splash moves in March, including the acquisitions of RB Tony Pollard, WR Calvin Ridley and CB L’Jarius Sneed -- hold seven picks over the three-day event. What they do with those selections should give us more info about the type of team they are trying to build to get back to the top of the AFC South.
PICK: Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals made the Super Bowl in the 2021 season and the AFC Championship Game in the 2022 campaign. Last year, they missed the playoffs at 9-8, with Joe Burrow sidelined by injury for the final seven games. To keep Burrow healthy and maximize his effectiveness, Cincinnati must find an offensive lineman, as well as a receiver to supplement (and ultimately replace?) Tee Higgins. Adding talent throughout the defense in this draft is also necessary for Cincy to challenge for the AFC title in 2024 and beyond.
PICK: Chicago Bears
The team with the first overall pick in a year with so much quarterback talent has a tremendous opportunity to revitalize the entire organization. We’ve seen time and time again how one player can change the course of a franchise -- with the most recent immediate success story being the Texans and C.J. Stroud. The Bears have long searched for their franchise QB. Now, they are positioned to get him.