 Skip to main content
Advertising

Draft Debate

Presented By

2024 NFL Draft: Which team has the most to gain?

Published: Apr 22, 2024 at 11:49 AM

It's the week of the 2024 NFL Draft (April 25-27 in Detroit), in which teams will have another chance to boost their respective rosters for the upcoming season.

Every organization feels the pressure to nail the draft, but some have more capital to work with than others. The Bears have the fewest draft picks with four -- although two are within the first nine selections -- while the Cardinals, Packers and Rams each hold 11 selections over the three-day event. With all of this mind, we ask a simple question:

Which NFL team has the most to gain in the 2024 NFL draft?

Headshot_Author_Jeffri_Chadiha_1400x1000
Jeffri Chadiha

PICK: Chicago Bears


If everything comes together in this draft, the Bears have a chance to become what the Texans were last season. The first step is targeting a franchise quarterback at No. 1 overall, and all indications are that pick will be USC's Caleb Williams. The second step is adding another impact player -- a wide receiver, offensive tackle or pass rusher would make sense -- with the No. 9 selection. The Bears have done a good job of improving the talent on a formerly weak roster. They become a real playoff contender if they nail these two first-round picks.﻿﻿﻿﻿

Related Links

Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

PICK: Washington Commanders


The Commanders are sitting in the enviable spot of having the second overall pick of the draft and a total of six picks inside the first 100 selections. Even if they were to trade out of the second pick (which seems unlikely), they would amass even more capital to work with. In all likelihood, the Commanders will take their quarterback of the future at No. 2 before being able to stockpile future starters with their next four to five picks. They could also package picks and move around to land specifically targeted impact players within the first 50 selections.

Headshot_Author_DAVID_CARR_1400x1000
David Carr

PICK: New England Patriots


The Patriots are in a great position with the third overall pick, and to date, no one really knows what Eliot Wolf and Jerod Mayo will do Thursday night. They could very well find their QB of the future with that selection or trade back (there will likely be several teams willing to PAY for that pick) in an effort to continue the overall roster's rebuild in the new, post-Belichick era. 

Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Maurice Jones-Drew

PICK: Tennessee Titans


I could go a number of ways with this, but I’m looking at the Titans. In the wake of Tennessee moving on from Mike Vrabel after six seasons, this is general manager Ran Carthon's first draft with Brian Callahan as the head coach in Nashville. The Titans -- who made some splash moves in March, including the acquisitions of RB Tony Pollard, WR Calvin Ridley and CB L’Jarius Sneed -- hold seven picks over the three-day event. What they do with those selections should give us more info about the type of team they are trying to build to get back to the top of the AFC South. 

Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

PICK: Cincinnati Bengals


The Bengals made the Super Bowl in the 2021 season and the AFC Championship Game in the 2022 campaign. Last year, they missed the playoffs at 9-8, with Joe Burrow sidelined by injury for the final seven games. To keep Burrow healthy and maximize his effectiveness, Cincinnati must find an offensive lineman, as well as a receiver to supplement (and ultimately replace?) Tee Higgins. Adding talent throughout the defense in this draft is also necessary for Cincy to challenge for the AFC title in 2024 and beyond.﻿﻿﻿﻿

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Marc_Ross
Marc Ross

PICK: Chicago Bears


﻿﻿﻿The team with the first overall pick in a year with so much quarterback talent has a tremendous opportunity to revitalize the entire organization. We’ve seen time and time again how one player can change the course of a franchise -- with the most recent immediate success story being the Texans and C.J. Stroud. The Bears have long searched for their franchise QB. Now, they are positioned to get him.

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Draft: Who is the best non-quarterback in this year's class?

The quarterbacks are sure to headline the 2024 NFL Draft, but who is the best non-QB in this class? Our analysts have three prospects in mind.
news

Most underrated NFL draft prospect in 2024 class? One QB among eight potential candidates

Which player is the most underrated in the 2024 NFL Draft? Our analysts discuss eight prospects who deserve more attention. Let's debate!
news

2024 NFL Draft: Which team most needs to trade up in Round 1? 

Which team most needs to trade up in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft? Our analysts discuss four squads that should move higher. Let's debate!
news

2023 NFL Draft: Who is the CAN'T-MISS prospect?

Who is the can't-miss prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft? Texas running back Bijan Robinson is a popular pick, but Hall of Fame RB LaDainian Tomlinson has his eyes on a defensive player. NFL Network analysts offer up eight candidates.
news

2023 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Just 31 players will be selected on the opening night of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, but there are talents worthy of hearing their names called on Day 1. Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? NFL Network analysts have six players in mind.
news

2023 NFL Draft: Which team has the most to gain?

Can the Detroit Lions continue the forward momentum from last season's finish and a fruitful free agency haul? Will the Houston Texans make the most of their 12 draft picks? NFL analysts discuss which team has the most to gain in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

2023 NFL Draft: Which prospect SHOULD the Carolina Panthers select with the No. 1 overall pick?

The widespread assumption is that the Carolina Panthers will take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With that in mind, our analysts debate which prospect SHOULD come off the board first on April 27.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Who is this year's can't-miss prospect?

Who is the can't-miss prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft? David Carr makes a case for wide receiver Garrett Wilson, but Joe Thomas has his eyes on a defensive player. NFL Network analysts debate six candidates!
news

2022 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Just 32 players will be selected on the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, but the talent runs far deeper. So, which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? NFL Network analysts have four players in mind.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Who should be the first wide receiver taken off the board?

Who should be the first wide receiver selected in the 2022 NFL Draft? Six NFL analysts are split between several top talents, including Alabama's Jameson Williams, Ohio State's Garrett Wilson and USC's Drake London.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Which team most needs to select a quarterback in Round 1?

Which team most needs to select a quarterback in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft? NFL analysts discuss three teams that must address the position on Day 1.