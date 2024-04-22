2024 NFL Draft: Which team has the most to gain?

PICK: Washington Commanders





The Commanders are sitting in the enviable spot of having the second overall pick of the draft and a total of six picks inside the first 100 selections. Even if they were to trade out of the second pick (which seems unlikely), they would amass even more capital to work with. In all likelihood, the Commanders will take their quarterback of the future at No. 2 before being able to stockpile future starters with their next four to five picks. They could also package picks and move around to land specifically targeted impact players within the first 50 selections.