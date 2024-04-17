Three win-win trades for Round 1 of 2024 NFL Draft: Chiefs climb 23 spots for Travis Kelce's successor?

JETS RECEIVE:

2024 first-round pick (No. 7 overall) | 1,500 points

TITANS RECEIVE:

2024 first-round pick (No. 10 overall) | 1,300 points

2024 third-round pick (No. 72) | 230 points

2025 third-round pick | 180 points (valued at the 18th pick in the round)

COST: Jets pay a 14% premium (1,710 total points) to move up three spots for one of the "Big Three" wideouts.





Why New York wins: Aaron Rodgers' debut campaign with the Jets lasted all of four snaps. Now, Joe Douglas and Co. appear hellbent on making the most of the 40-year-old's sophomore season with the franchise. New York remodeled the offensive line, adding three new starters via free agency/trade. Gang Green also signed big-bodied wideout Mike Williams, but lest we forget, the veteran's still recovering from a torn ACL that ended his 2023 campaign last September. And frankly, even if Williams abruptly returns to form -- giving the Jets a viable threat to complement young star Garrett Wilson -- Rodgers still could use another weapon in the passing game. This is why you see so many people mocking Georgia's Brock Bowers to New York in the team's natural first-round slot. But what if the draft's top tight end -- by a country mile -- doesn't make it to No. 10? And perhaps more importantly, what if Douglas sees wide receiver, which is increasingly becoming one of the league's most expensive positions, as the greater long-term need? After all, Williams is only signed for 2024, while Wilson will be eligible for an extension -- one that will not come cheap -- after the coming season. With the growing belief that four quarterbacks will come off the board in the first six picks, simple math guarantees that at least one of the "Big Three" wideouts -- Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU's Malik Nabers and Washington's Rome Odunze -- will be available at No. 7. So the Jets can pounce on a coveted pass catcher with instant-impact ability for today and cost efficiency for tomorrow.





Why Tennessee wins: Second-year GM Ran Carthon has aggressively upgraded the roster over the last couple months, adding a flock of veteran starters to each side of the ball. His priciest move in this free-spending offseason: luring Calvin Ridley away from the division-rival Jaguars with a four-year, $92 million pact. Given the boldness of that acquisition and the resulting state of Tennessee's pass-catching unit, the Titans don't appear to be in the market for a first-round wideout. What they need most is better edge projection for second-year quarterback Will Levis. Thus, every mock on Planet Earth -- give or take a few -- has Tennessee scooping up offensive tackle Joe Alt at No. 7. The Notre Dame product is the top-rated OT for all three of our resident prospect rankers -- Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Eric Edholm -- but is he OT1 on the Titans' board? And even if he is, how much separation is there between him and the rest of a ballyhooed offensive tackle class? By moving down just three spots, the Titans can net third-round picks in 2024 and '25 -- two things they currently lack, due to Carthon's wheeling and dealing. A top-75 selection in this juicy draft crop is no small thing for a roster that's certainly improved but far from complete, and additionally re-filling the hole in next year's third round is a delicious cherry on top. At No. 10, Tennessee would still have the opportunity to take a highly regarded tackle, possibly even Alt. And don't tell me Bill Callahan -- the revered offensive line coach who relocated to Nashville this offseason after the Titans hired his son as head honcho -- can only get positive returns from one particular tackle in this draft class.





-- Gennaro Filice