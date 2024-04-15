2024 NFL Draft: Prospects Charles Davis would pound the table for

I’ve seen progress from Rattler on and off the field over the past two seasons. He’ll probably go late on Day 2 or early on Day 3 of the draft, but there’s a reason he was once a highly touted prospect. Remember, this was a five-star recruit widely considered the best quarterback in his class. He eventually lost his starting job to Caleb Williams at Oklahoma in 2021 and then transferred to South Carolina after the season. His setback has become a comeback, though. Rattler was the Gamecocks' co-MVP in 2022 and then set school records for completions (275) and completion percentage (68.9) in 2023. He’s shown he has the tools and toughness to succeed. I feel good about this young man -- who has some Teddy Bridgewater in his game -- and his chances of making it in the NFL.