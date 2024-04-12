2024 NFL Draft: Ideal top two picks for every team

Round 1: No. 3 overall: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Round 2: No. 34 overall: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia





NFL Network’s Bridget Condon reported at the NFL Scouting Combine that the Patriots have had interest in Daniels since Bill Belichick was still with the franchise. Daniels' lean build is similar to Tom Brady's when he was coming into the league, but the comparisons end there. Daniels can whip the ball from the pocket, and his elite running ability will drive defenses crazy on third down. Mims' inexperience and 2023 ankle injury (and recent hamstring issue) may cost him a first-round draft slot, but he likely won’t last long in the second round, with the Patriots on the clock with the 34th overall pick. One of the few places his 6-8, 360-pound frame fits perfectly is the space vacated by tackle Trent Brown, who signed with Cincinnati as a free agent this offseason.