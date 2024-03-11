Franchise-tagged WR Tee Higgins requests trade from Bengals

"It's really simple: He's a good player, we want to keep him, and we have resources to do that, so we decided early to do it," Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said at the time. "And that's where we are. We like Tee. We're a better team with Tee. With the way we managed our cap, we had the ability to put the franchise tag on him, and we did."

Rapoport, however, reported that no such long-term contract negotiations have occurred. With talks seemingly stalled, Higgins now says he wants out.

The Bengals officially tagged Higgins on Feb. 26, issuing a one-year tender offer worth roughly $21.8 million for 2024. The two sides have until July 15 to work out a new long-term deal -- if a trade doesn't happen first.

Higgins missed five games with injuries last season and turned in the worst statistical performance of his four-year career, catching 42 passes for 656 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

He played through a fractured rib and hamstring and ankle injuries, which would be a familiar theme for the Bengals, who also lost star quarterback Joe Burrow for the season and slipped to 9-8 and out of the postseason after back-to-back deep runs in the playoffs the two prior seasons.