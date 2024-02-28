Zac Taylor on applying franchise tag to WR Tee Higgins: 'We want to make sure we don't lose him'

"In terms of our intentions going forward and answering hypotheticals of what could and couldn't come about, I won't get into that," he said. "We feel like we're a better team with him. The reason we franchised him is because we'd like to have him. He's not under contract, and it's hard for me to predict all the different scenarios that could happen. We feel strongly about Tee Higgins and his fit with us."

Some players get irked by the tag keeping them from cashing in on the open market -- as we saw a lot last year with running backs.

Coach Zac Taylor believes the staff and team's relationship with Higgins will smooth out any angst from the wideout.

"We think the world of Tee," Taylor said Tuesday. "He's in this position because of the work that he's put in for us and the value he has for us. We want to make sure we don't lose him. That's just the business part right now, and we'll continue through that. Fortunately, we've got a great relationship with Tee, and that will carry us through the offseason."

Figuring out Higgins' long-term future within the parameters of the rest of the roster -- with Joe Burrow on a big deal and Ja'Marr Chase needing to get paid -- figures to be one of the biggest puzzle pieces Tobin and his staff have to deal with moving forward.

"It's always a priority when you think of premier-type players and how long you want them," Tobin said. "We work within the confines of the CBA like every other team does. Sometimes, things come together on a long-term basis. Sometimes they don't. So, we use the resources we have. But we're always thinking about the future of players, and who is coming up (as a free agent) and who all we want to have long-term relationships with. It's a never-ending puzzle. Just when you put a piece in, somebody reaches over and takes a piece out. So, we're trying to fit more pieces in than they're taking out."