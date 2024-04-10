Most underrated NFL draft prospect in 2024 class? One QB among eight potential candidates

PICK: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington





﻿﻿﻿I get that some teams might be concerned with Penix’s injury history, but I still believe Penix’s name should be among the elite in this year’s quarterback class. Instead, he’ll likely be the fifth -- maybe sixth – passer off the board at the end of this month. Penix has proven to be one of the best downfield passers in this class. He’s a natural thrower with great vision and processing skills, and he showed last season he can elevate an offense around him. Penix can do the same at the next level.