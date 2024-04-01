2024 NFL Draft: First-round order, top five needs for all 32 teams following free agency frenzy

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CAROLINA PANTHERS





Panthers' record: 2-15 (.522 strength of schedule)

Bears' biggest needs: QB, WR, EDGE, OT, DT





The trade of Justin Fields to Pittsburgh locks in Chicago’s selection of a quarterback -- likely USC’s Caleb Williams -- with the No. 1 overall pick. Trading for veteran receiver Keenan Allen, who was at Williams' pro day, will help the rookie's transition to the NFL. So will DJ Moore, who was part of last year’s trade with Carolina involving the 2023 first overall pick. The Bears could use more depth at receiver, though, and a left tackle to compete with Braxton Jones. On defense, Chicago would benefit from the addition of an edge rusher to complement Montez Sweat and a defensive tackle who can get after the quarterback.





