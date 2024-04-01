2024 NFL Draft: First-round order, top five needs for all 32 teams following free agency frenzy

The free agency frenzy has calmed down, meaning the short- and long-term needs for all 32 franchises are coming into focus as we head toward the 2024 NFL Draft (April 25-27 in Detroit).
Here's the current order for Round 1, along with the top five needs for each team.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CAROLINA PANTHERS
Panthers' record: 2-15 (.522 strength of schedule)
Bears' biggest needs: QB, WR, EDGE, OT, DT
The trade of Justin Fields to Pittsburgh locks in Chicago’s selection of a quarterback -- likely USC’s Caleb Williams -- with the No. 1 overall pick. Trading for veteran receiver Keenan Allen, who was at Williams' pro day, will help the rookie's transition to the NFL. So will DJ Moore, who was part of last year’s trade with Carolina involving the 2023 first overall pick. The Bears could use more depth at receiver, though, and a left tackle to compete with Braxton Jones. On defense, Chicago would benefit from the addition of an edge rusher to complement Montez Sweat and a defensive tackle who can get after the quarterback.
See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Panthers' needs.
Biggest needs: QB, OT, Edge, CB, WR
The Commanders will have their pick of the remaining quarterback prospects after Caleb Williams is presumably selected by the Bears at No. 1 overall. Trading Sam Howell to Seattle improved fourth- and sixth-round picks to third- and fifth-rounders, respectively, which can help them meet their needs for an offensive tackle, receiver and/or tight end. Defensive-minded head coach Dan Quinn is always on the lookout for speedy edge rushers, even after Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr. followed him in the move from Dallas to the nation's capital. The team signed two free-agent corners for depth (Michael Davis and James Pierre) but won't turn down a potential starter.
Biggest needs: QB, OT, CB, WR, DT
Mac Jones is now in Jacksonville and Bailey Zappe projects as an NFL backup, so the Patriots will likely take a third quarterback off the board with their first pick. The to-be-named signal-caller will need a new starting left tackle (with Trent Brown leaving in free agency) and probably won't complain if the team selects another receiver. New England's new regime re-signed some key defenders and placed the transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger, but the Patriots could also add a corner and a defensive tackle to work behind 2025 free agents Christian Barmore and Davon Godchaux.
Biggest needs: WR, CB, Edge, RB, IOL
The Cardinals must leave the first round with an elite receiver and invest another mid-round pick in the position -- as well as at running back -- because of their lack of depth. They signed former Bengal Jonah Williams to play left tackle but need another starting-caliber guard. Picking up a true stopper at corner is also high on the priority list, as is a safety in case Budda Baker leaves as a free agent after the 2024 season. Second-year head coach Jonathan Gannon's defensive front is still a work in progress.
Biggest needs: WR, CB, IOL, OT, RB
Longtime Chargers receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were cap casualties, and the inconsistency of last year's top pick, wideout Quentin Johnston, means this new regime will look for multiple pass catchers. Adding a back to complement former Raven Gus Edwards and improving the offensive line depth will be necessary if head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to run the ball as effectively as he did with Michigan in its title campaign. The defense still lacks difference-makers along the line and at cornerback, with the latter need more pressing as Asante Samuel Jr. approaches a contract year.
Biggest needs: WR, CB, RB, S, QB
The Giants are examining this year's quarterback class due to Daniel Jones' injury history and inconsistent play. They could bring in a rookie even after extending Jones last offseason and signing free-agent QB Drew Lock this offseason. If Big Blue doesn't take a quarterback at No. 6, general manager Joe Schoen will have a tough time passing on receivers in the first round. The team could also use another running back to work with Devin Singletary, as well as offensive linemen to push the veterans signed as insurance. The defense might need contributions from rookies at corner, safety and defensive tackle.
Biggest needs: OT, Edge, DT, WR, LB
Second-year general manager Ran Carthon addressed the team's need at cornerback by signing free agent Chidobe Awuzie and trading for L'Jarius Sneed. He could land a starting left tackle in the first round before potentially selecting a receiver to back up 2025 free agent DeAndre Hopkins with his lone Day 2 pick (a second-rounder, as the Titans' third-rounder was part of the trade to move up for Will Levis last year). Among the potential Day 3 needs: immediate contributors at defensive tackle, linebacker and tight end.
Biggest needs: Edge, CB, DT, S, QB
Signing Kirk Cousins will improve Atlanta's quarterback play (assuming he's healthy after last year's Achilles injury), but the team could benefit from snagging a promising young backup in this draft after shipping Desmond Ridder to Arizona. The Falcons’ first-round selection will likely fill their need at edge rusher, which would make finding a starting cornerback the highest priority on Day 2. Selecting a defensive tackle is a must, as well, with the remaining picks potentially aimed at safety, linebacker and a developmental offensive tackle.
See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Bears' needs.
Biggest needs: TE, S, WR, LB, CB
The Jets are building around future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers with plenty of new faces along the offensive line, including left tackle Tyron Smith, right tackle Morgan Moses and guard John Simpson. They could select another tackle if they’re unsure of the depth behind the two veterans. Rodgers might appreciate another receiver and/or a more dynamic tight end on the roster. Turnover at safety makes the position a priority, the linebacking corps could be bulked up and selecting a cornerback or pass rusher of value is never a bad thing.
Biggest needs: QB, IOL, Edge, WR, DT
Following Kirk Cousins' relocation to Atlanta, the Vikings traded with Houston for a second first-round pick (No. 23 overall) with the plan of providing more flexibility in finding a young future starting quarterback to compete with veteran Sam Darnold. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will likely look for a starting guard and multiple defensive contributors for a revamped front seven on Day 2 and early Day 3. He has a handful of picks late on Day 3 to potentially add cornerback depth and a speedy receiver to work with 2025 free agent Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, a 2023 first-round pick.
Biggest needs: QB, CB, DT, Edge, OT
The short reign of Russell Wilson in Denver is now over, so a new quarterback will likely be found either at this spot or after a trade. The Broncos were not serious players in the free-agent market due to the dead money from Wilson’s contract. They also lost their second-round pick this year in the trade for head coach Sean Payton. Look for Denver to address edge rusher, cornerback, the defensive line and offensive tackle (LT Garett Bolles is a free agent in 2025) later in the draft.
Biggest needs: QB, CB, OT, WR, IOL
Second-year pro Aidan O'Connell and free agent acquisition Gardner Minshew could definitely find themselves competing with a young quarterback selected in the first or second round. Thayer Munford Jr. could step in for departed RT Jermaine Eluemunor, but a new tackle and guard should be picked at some point, along with an outside cornerback, receiver depth and a speedy running back to complement Zamir White and Alexander Mattison.
Biggest needs: OT, WR, CB, DT, LB
The Saints are likely to take an offensive tackle because of veteran right tackle Ryan Ramczyk's lingering knee issue and 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning's continued struggles. The defensive line, linebacker group and secondary (cornerback Paulson Adebo is a 2025 free agent) will receive some attention in this draft. A new receiver will likely join A.T Perry and new Saint Cedrick Wilson to fill the gap left by Michael Thomas' release.
Biggest needs: CB, S, WR, RB, IOL
Re-signing Michael Pittman Jr. and Kenny Moore II stabilized the Colts' receiving group and secondary, respectively, but depth is still needed in both areas and a potential starter at safety may be necessary if Julian Blackmon does not return. Zack Moss, who is now in Cincinnati, played a key role backing up star RB Jonathan Taylor last year, so the team could pick someone to compete with Evan Hull for that role. Interior offensive linemen Ryan Kelly and Will Fries are free agents after the 2024 season, so general manager Chris Ballard may look for a future starter on Day 3.
Biggest needs: DT, LB, IOL, Edge, TE
Geno Smith's contract and the trade for Sam Howell means Seattle probably won't look at quarterbacks until Saturday. The Seahawks re-signed Leonard Williams, but another explosive tackle could be selected, along with an edge and an athletic linebacker to push free-agent pick-ups Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson for time in the scheme of new head coach Mike Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde. A potential starting left guard and tight end depth are the team's top need areas on offense.
Biggest needs: Edge, CB, DT, OT, IOL
Tagging Josh Allen maintained a strong 1-2 pass-rushing punch (with Travon Walker) for 2024, but the Jaguars could look for another edge rusher in the first round following the departure of K'Lavon Chaisson. Jacksonville spent money at cornerback (Ronald Darby) and defensive tackle (Arik Armstead) in free agency, but is still looking for contributors at those spots. The team made another March splash signing receiver Gabe Davis and also re-upped 2023 midseason guard acquisition Ezra Cleveland, but prospects at those positions presumably will be selected in the draft. And the left tackle position could be a need area, with Cam Robinson and Walker Little free agents in 2025.
Biggest needs: OT, DT, CB, WR, TE
Trent Brown was signed in free agency, but his injury history means the Bengals are still likely to select a candidate to replace former right tackle Jonah Williams in the first two rounds. Tagging Tee Higgins and re-signing Trenton Irwin maintains continuity on offense for this year (presuming Higgins is not traded), but Cincinnati should still search for long-term investments at receiver. An edge rusher should be selected at some point, with Joseph Ossai set for free agency in 2025 and Trey Hendrickson in '26, and the team will likely search for depth at defensive tackle and cornerback.
Biggest needs: DT, Edge, CB, OT, K
The retirement of Aaron Donald leaves a large gap on the Rams' defensive line, even taking into account the strong play of rookie Kobie Turner last season. Strengthening the edge, cornerback and safety spots on defense is likely, given that the team owns 11 picks in this draft. Left tackles Alaric Jackson and Joseph Noteboom are also going to be free agents after the season. The well-publicized struggles of the Rams to find a reliable deep field-goal maker last season means kicker is on the list of high priorities, as is a receiver or running back with the return skills to take advantage of the new kickoff rules.
Biggest needs: OT, IOL, WR, CB, DT
The Steelers' quarterback room underwent a transformation this spring, adding Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, while Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph left the building. The primary goal of this draft for Pittsburgh should be improving the offensive line in support of the new signal-callers; look for the Steelers to add a left tackle to compete with Dan Moore, along with a new starting center to replace the waived Mason Cole, plus depth at guard. Another receiver to push Van Jefferson and Denzel Mims for snaps is also needed, as well as potential starters in the secondary and an eventual replacement for defensive lineman Cam Heyward, who is headed for free agency in 2025.
Biggest needs: IOL, DT, OT, Edge, TE
Miami should be looking for both a difference-making defensive tackle (after losing Christian Wilkins) and another edge rusher (in case Jaelan Phillips and/or Bradley Chubb are unable to return from injury early in the season). The Dolphins' offense was one of the best units in the league last year, but they failed to score 20 points in each of their last three games. A left tackle should be on the docket, given Terron Armstead's well-documented injury history. Another interior lineman, receiver and tight end should also be strongly considered.
Biggest needs: CB, IOL, OT, WR, S
GM Howie Roseman will move heaven and earth to improve the Eagles' secondary, finding rookies to compete for jobs at cornerback and safety. Depth all along the offensive line is needed (even if third-year player Cam Jurgens takes over for Jason Kelce at center), as is speed at receiver and a second tight end to back up Dallas Goedert. Edge rusher became a need when Roseman dealt Haason Reddick to the Jets.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CLEVELAND BROWNS THROUGH THE HOUSTON TEXANS
Browns' record: 11-6 (.536)
See Pick No. 11 for analysis of the Vikings' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Browns' and Texans' needs.
Biggest needs: OT, RB, IOL, DT, WR
Several Cowboys veterans will not return in 2024, including left tackle Tyron Smith, running back Tony Pollard, center Tyler Biadasz, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and receiver Michael Gallup. With linebacker Eric Kendricks being the only player at publishing who signed as a free agent from another squad, draft picks at all those positions should get a shot to contribute as rookies.
Biggest needs: DT, LB, OT, CB, S
Green Bay found a much-needed starting safety in Xavier McKinney and brought back running back AJ Dillon after essentially swapping out Aaron Jones for free-agent signee Josh Jacobs. The release of David Bakhtiari puts left tackle on the list, and additional interior linemen will likely be considered on Day 3. Another safety and at least one cornerback are needed in this draft, as well as a true 3-technique interior pass rusher and an athletic linebacker for new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's scheme.
Biggest needs: Edge, IOL, CB, S, LB
Baker Mayfield will lead the Buccaneers' offense in 2024, while future Hall of Fame receiver Mike Evans' return was surely welcomed by everyone in Tampa. Mayfield will be playing behind one or two new starters on the offensive line, though, and he's likely to see a rookie pass catcher working to earn snaps. The losses of Shaq Barrett and Devin White in free agency should result in an edge rusher and linebacker being selected, and secondary depth is required after Carlton Davis was traded to make room for up-and-coming reserve Zyon McCollum.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE HOUSTON TEXANS
Texans' record: 10-7 (.474)
See Pick No. 4 for analysis of the Cardinals' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Texans' needs.
Biggest needs: Edge, DT, S, RB, WR
GM Brandon Beane re-signed key defenders DaQuan Jones and A.J. Epenesa up front, but another pass rusher and defensive tackle should be targeted in the draft. Safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer are gone, so a rookie is likely to be added to challenge Taylor Rapp and the recently signed Mike Edwards. On offense, Beane should seek a power back to complement James Cook and a receiver for the back end of the depth chart.
Biggest needs: CB, Edge, S, WR, OT
Without Cam Sutton (who was released after a domestic battery warrant was issued for his arrest), cornerback again becomes the team's top roster need. Detroit could also use depth at safety, as well as another edge rusher to help Marcus Davenport replace Julian Okwara and Romeo Okwara. The Lions kept four-fifths of their powerful offensive line intact, adding veteran Kevin Zeitler to fill a vacant right guard spot, but it would make sense to add a backup guard and tackle. (LT Taylor Decker is set to be a 2025 free agent.) Amon-Ra St. Brown also heads into a contract year, so a receiver might be selected.
Biggest needs: IOL, OT, Edge, WR, S
A rebuilt offensive line is coming for the Ravens, because they lost last year's starting guards (John Simpson, Kevin Zeitler) in free agency and traded away right tackle Morgan Moses, while left tackle Ronnie Stanley is entering a contract year -- and he's played fewer than 14 games every season since 2020. They'll likely add a mid-round edge, as well as another receiver, even if Tyus Bowser and/or Odell Beckham Jr. return. And look for Baltimore to draft a defensive back or two on Saturday.
Biggest needs: CB, OT, IOL, WR, LB
The 49ers added key pieces to the defensive front via free agency (Leonard Floyd, Yetur Gross-Matos and Jordan Elliott) and traded for Maliek Collins. These moves should allow them to focus on improving their cornerback and linebacker groups in the draft. QB Brock Purdy could use more help on the offensive line as well as additional ball carriers and pass catchers, especially with receiver Brandon Aiyuk currently stuck in contract-extension talks and tight end George Kittle turning 31 in October.
Biggest needs: WR, OT, CB, RB, IOL
Injuries and inconsistency at receiver hampered the Chiefs' offense last year, so head coach Andy Reid will surely add another speedy pass catcher to challenge free-agent signee Hollywood Brown, 2022 trade acquisition Kadarius Toney and former second-rounder Skyy Moore for playing time. 2023 fourth-rounder Chamarri Conner has a shot to replace traded corner L'Jarius Sneed, but another defensive back is likely to be selected, as well as a left tackle to challenge 2023 third-rounder Wanya Morris. K.C. also needs a reserve guard to replace Nick Allegretti and a running back to spell Isiah Pacheco.
TEAMS WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE CHICAGO BEARS
Biggest needs: WR, TE, CB, Edge, DT
New GM Dan Morgan started his tenure strong by shipping corner Donte Jackson to the Steelers for receiver Diontae Johnson (the deal included a pick swap). Signing guards Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt, as well as offensive tackle Yosh Nijman, should also help the development of quarterback Bryce Young, as would picking up more receiver and tight end talent in the draft. Derrick Brown and Shaq Thompson are set to be free agents in 2025, so defensive tackle and linebacker join cornerback as areas of need on the defense.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE HOUSTON TEXANS
Biggest needs: OT, LB, DT, WR, TE
Cleveland does not own first- or fourth-round picks; these were the last of the selections handed to Houston in the Deshaun Watson trade. Injuries at offensive tackle suffered last season and the 2025 free agency of Jedrick Wills should push the Browns to find depth at that position, as well as Day 3 picks on the interior O-line, at receiver and at tight end. The team found one new starting linebacker in Jordan Hicks and added defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson in free agency but should add one more player at each position in the draft.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE ARIZONA CARDINALS
Biggest needs: CB, TE, WR, LB, IOL
Texans GM Nick Caserio reloaded his AFC South-winning roster by signing multiple veteran cornerbacks, defensive tackles and linebackers on reasonable deals; next, he'll look for young talent to fight for snaps at those key spots. Other items on the list for a Houston team seeking a Super Bowl berth: a backup tight end to work with the re-signed Dalton Schultz, reserve offensive linemen and another receiver to push John Metchie III, Noah Brown, Nico Collins and Robert Woods (the latter three of whom will hit free agency in 2025).