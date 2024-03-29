Jordan Love-led Packers could be true Super Bowl contenders in 2024; Zach Wilson's best team fits

The best quarterback whisperer in the game could use another project to work with in Kansas City behind Patrick Mahomes. Yes, the two-time MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion is obviously FIRMLY entrenched as the Chiefs' QB1. That said, as we've seen over the course of Andy Reid's illustrious career, the presence of a blue-chip quarterback doesn't prevent the future Hall of Fame coach from taking on a reclamation project who could turn into a valuable trade commodity down the road.





In Philadelphia, Reid rebuilt Michael Vick into a Pro Bowler after his time away from the game while serving a prison sentence on a dogfighting conviction. Reid also developed A.J. Feeley and Kevin Kolb into future starters (and, in Kolb's case, a trade-able asset).





As Mahomes' understudy in a championship environment, Wilson could sit back and learn how to play the position at a high level from a coach and quarterback who have cracked the code, while honing his skills on the practice field.