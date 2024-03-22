2024 NFL free agency: One signing that can impact each divisional race this season

The AFC South came down to the final week of the regular season in 2023, and at this point, the Jaguars and Colts figure to be just as competitive in 2024. With C.J. Stroud ready to settle in as the director of a high-powered offense, coach DeMeco Ryans needed to add another closer to the bullpen who could help seal wins in the fourth quarter. Hunter arrives in H-Town with 87.5 career sacks and 11 forced fumbles. The ex-Viking utilizes a variety of explosive pass-rush maneuvers to blow past edge blockers. Last season, Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson and Jonathan Greenard combined to help Houston compile the fourth-most pressures in the NFL, per NGS. Greenard might be gone (ironically, he signed with Hunter's former team), but thanks to the addition of this four-time Pro Bowler, the Texans head into 2024 with a pair of elite pass rushers who can harass quarterbacks in crucial moments -- especially when opposing offenses chase points in an effort to keep up with Stroud and Co.