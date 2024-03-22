 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mock Draft

Four-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Jets take TE Brock Bowers; Chiefs trade up for speedster in Round 1

Published: Mar 22, 2024 at 01:38 PM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

The offseason quarterback carousel has been in constant motion with Kirk Cousins moving from Minnesota to Atlanta, Justin Fields traded from Chicago to Pittsburgh for a pittance and Drew Lock and Sam Howell making cross-country treks from west to east (Seattle to New York in free agency) and east to west (Washington D.C. to the state of Washington via trade), respectively. And I haven't even mentioned the relocations for Russell Wilson, Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, Sam Darnold, Mac Jones, Jimmy Garoppolo and Kenny Pickett, among many others.

This four-round mock draft keeps the carousel spinning with signal-callers coming off the board in each of the first four picks -- which would be a first in the 89-year history of the Annual Player Selection Meeting -- and five of the top dozen. I project six quarterbacks selected in the top 33 picks, as well, which has not happened since the famed 1983 draft saw a half dozen go in the first 27 slots, including Hall of Famers John Elway, Jim Kelly and Dan Marino. 

The mock includes six trades, five in the first round and one at the top of the second, to simulate the event's ever-shifting tide.

Pick
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(via CAR)
Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams
USC · QB · Junior

The trade of Justin Fields to Pittsburgh makes this pick a fait accompli. Williams makes off-platform plays for the highlight reels and has the potential to become one of the top quarterbacks in the league -- if he’s decisive in the pocket and can routinely unleash that marvelous deep ball effectively.

Pick
2
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels
LSU · QB · Senior

The Commanders' new brain trust has a franchise-changing decision to make on whether to take Drake Maye or Daniels. While Maye is no statue in the pocket, the Heisman Trophy winner's dual-threat ability might be the overriding factor.

Pick
3
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Drake Maye
Drake Maye
North Carolina · QB · Sophomore (RS)

It looks as though the Patriots will ride with a rookie quarterback in the post-Bill Belichick era, grabbing whomever the Commanders pass on between Daniels and Maye. Maye's strength in the pocket and all-around skill set scream NFL starter, and the team hopes new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt can mold him into a consistent winner.﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
4
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
J.J. McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy
Michigan · QB · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH ARIZONA CARDINALS


The Vikings send their two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection to Arizona for the No. 4 overall pick and an early third-round selection, securing their quarterback of the future. If Minnesota makes this move, head coach Kevin O'Connell is likely looking forward to working with McCarthy's athleticism, calm leadership and whip of an arm.

Pick
5
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ohio State · WR · Junior

Mike Williams’ release and the trading away of Keenan Allen make it likely the Chargers are eyeing one of the draft’s top receivers. New head coach Jim Harbaugh will likely be thrilled to have Harrison on his squad for a change, rather than facing the Ohio State product as Michigan’s head coach. Going against the Wolverines over the past two editions of "The Game," Harrison racked up for 12 receptions for 238 yards and two TDs.  ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
6
New York Giants
New York Giants
Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers
LSU · WR · Junior

Nabers' game is quite similar to that of former Bayou Bengal Odell Beckham Jr., so Giants fans should appreciate his toughness, strong hands and top-notch route running.

Pick
7
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Joe Alt
Joe Alt
Notre Dame · OT · Junior

It’s been tough for me to see Alt anywhere outside of Tennessee, where he’ll combine his strength and agility to become a top-notch left tackle comparable to former Titans Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan.

Pick
8
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Rome Odunze
Rome Odunze
Washington · WR · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH ATLANTA FALCONS


The Cardinals are aggressive after trading down out of the No. 4 spot. They now give up a third-round pick to jump back up and snag Odunze, whose all-around game makes him a potential longtime Pro Bowl-level player.

Pick
9
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Dallas Turner
Dallas Turner
Alabama · Edge · Junior

With the top three receivers off the board, Chicago adds a speedy pass rusher to pair with Montez Sweat, whom the Bears traded for at last year’s deadline and extended long term. Turner isn't the biggest down lineman, but he has a strong long-arm move that takes advantage of his 34-inch arms.

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers
Georgia · TE · Junior

The Jets finally landed a veteran receiver in Mike Williams, prompting them to zero in on the best tight end in this class. Bowers would be an excellent target for Aaron Rodgers and a strong blocker for Breece Hall.

Pick
11
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Jared Verse
Jared Verse
Florida State · Edge · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE; PICK ACQUIRED FROM MINNESOTA VIKINGS THROUGH ARIZONA CARDINALS


﻿﻿Verse is a power rusher but also has the bend to win around the corner, making him the true edge threat for which Atlanta has been searching.

Pick
12
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Bo Nix
Bo Nix
Oregon · QB · Senior

Denver might give Arizona multiple 2025 picks to move into the fourth spot for J.J. McCarthy. If they don't, the Broncos land on the solid Nix as their future starter.

Pick
13
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Taliese Fuaga
Taliese Fuaga
Oregon State · OT · Senior

Thayer Munford Jr. may get a chance to win the right tackle job vacated by free agent Jermaine Eluemunor, but I'm not sure the Raiders can pass on Fuaga's talent. The Oregon State product could also play the left tackle spot if Kolton Miller were to miss time due to injury again this year.

Pick
14
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Penn State · OT · Junior (RS)

Trevor Penning struggled at left tackle in 2023, but the former first-round pick could potentially move inside if the Saints like Fashanu's potential. Ryan Ramczyk’s NFL future is uncertain due to his lingering knee issues, which could spawn either Penning or Fashanu making the tough transition to the right side.

Pick
15
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Terrion Arnold
Terrion Arnold
Alabama · CB · Sophomore (RS)

Indianapolis is likely looking for 2023 second-round pick JuJu Brents to lock down one side of the field in Year 2, while Arnold settles the other. Arnold often played inside at Alabama but won't have to move much in Indy with Kenny Moore II re-signed.

Pick
16
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Quinyon Mitchell
Quinyon Mitchell
Toledo · CB · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH SEATTLE SEAHAWKS


Mitchell's stock rose throughout his senior year and has continued to ascend during the pre-draft process at the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine. General manager Howie Roseman trades up yet again to help the team's pass defense, swapping a second-rounder for a fourth in the deal.

Pick
17
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Chop Robinson
Chop Robinson
Penn State · Edge · Junior

Tagging Josh Allen keeps him and Travon Walker in place for 2024. Robinson takes over the departed K'Lavon Chaisson's designated pass rusher role (with Walker moving inside when necessary) and has the potential to take over for Allen in 2025 if the veteran departs in free agency.

Pick
18
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
JC Latham
JC Latham
Alabama · OT · Junior

The massive Latham fits nicely with the team's need after the departure of former first-round pick Jonah Williams. Recent signee Trent Brown will compete for the starting right tackle spot, but the veteran's injury history (he's played just 42 games over the past four seasons) suggests Latham could contribute as a rookie.

Pick
19
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Xavier Worthy
Xavier Worthy
Texas · WR · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH LOS ANGELES RAMS


The Chiefs aren't waiting around for a speedster like Worthy to stretch the field. In fact, I won't be surprised if they move into the top half of the draft for him. Yes, Kansas City just signed Marquise Brown, but a) it's a one-year deal and b) the Chiefs could use multiple upgrades to the receiving corps. The Rams have historically traded down, so they could be a willing trade partner, getting K.C.'s first- and second-round selections in return.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Graham Barton
Graham Barton
Duke · C · Senior

Barton reminds me of former Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro, but he'll likely play the pivot in the NFL. He started at center during his true freshman year at Duke before excelling at left tackle over the past three seasons.

Pick
21
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Tyler Guyton
Tyler Guyton
Oklahoma · OT · Junior (RS)

Miami can't assume left tackle Terron Armstead will start 17 games in 2024, as he's only started more than 13 games in three of his 11 seasons. Guyton mostly played right tackle at Oklahoma, manning lefty quarterback Dillion Gabriel’s blind side, but he took snaps on both sides.

Pick
22
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Payton Wilson
Payton Wilson
N.C. State · LB · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH PHILADELPHIA EAGLES


The winner of the 2023 Bednarik (top college defender) and Butkus (top linebacker) awards has the production (138 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss last season) and speed (4.43-second 40-yard dash) to be a first-rounder, especially if teams think his injury history is indeed history.

Pick
23
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
(via CLE through HOU)
Laiatu Latu
Laiatu Latu
UCLA · Edge · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH MINNESOTA VIKINGS


The reigning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year has the talent to be picked earlier, but the neck injury that forced him to transfer from Washington to UCLA could cause him to be the latest edge rusher to be available deeper in Round 1 than expected (SEE: Myles Murphy, George Karlaftis, Greg Rousseau). 

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Brian Thomas Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
LSU · WR · Junior

Thomas and 2022 third-round pick Jalen Tolbert will compete for the starting job left open by the release of Michael Gallup, in an attempt to give Dak Prescott the best possible downfield target to complement Brandin Cooks and CeeDee Lamb.

Pick
25
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Byron Murphy II
Byron Murphy II
Texas · DT · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH GREEN BAY PACKERS


﻿﻿Buffalo sees the value in Murphy’s low center of gravity and ability to be a disruptive playmaker, trading a fourth-round pick to Green Bay in order to vault up and secure his services.

Pick
26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Oregon · C · Junior

Powers-Johnson is an excellent replacement for the retired Ryan Jensen, as his strength and nasty attitude are reminiscent of the Bucs’ longtime starter.﻿﻿﻿

Pick
27
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
(via HOU)
Nate Wiggins
Nate Wiggins
Clemson · CB · Junior

The Cardinals find a speedy corner waiting for them near the end of the first round. Checking in at 6-foot-1 3/8 and a rail-thin 173 pounds, Wiggins' lack of bulk may put off teams in the top 20, but Arizona's happy to bring him in.

Pick
28
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Troy Fautanu
Troy Fautanu
Washington · OL · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BUFFALO BILLS


When it comes to his game, Fautanu reminds me of former Packers star LT David Bakhtiari. But unlike Bakhtiari, he won’t last until the fourth round -- despite having similar less-and-ideal height for a left tackle (6-3 3/4) -- because of his natural bend, length (34 1/2-inch arms) and strength as a pass protector. 

Pick
29
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Darius Robinson
Darius Robinson
Missouri · Edge · Senior

Robinson displayed his versatility in Missouri's scheme last year, often standing up at 285 pounds. The Lions would likely use him in a similar fashion across from Aidan Hutchinson.

Pick
30
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Paul
Patrick Paul
Houston · OT · Senior

After trading Morgan Moses to the Jets -- and given Ronnie Stanley’s injury history -- Paul is an appropriate choice for Baltimore. The 6-foot-7 1/2, 331-pound blocker could compete with Daniel Faalele and/or Patrick Mekari for the right tackle job or step in if Stanley misses time again this season, as the veteran has not played 14 games or more in a season since 2019.

Pick
31
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Max Melton
Max Melton
Rutgers · CB · Senior

Melton's plus athleticism (4.39-second 40, 40 1/2-inch vertical, 11-foot-4-inch broad) and aggressive coverage make him an easy choice for the 49ers, who desperately need to upgrade their secondary.

Pick
32
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Jer'Zhan Newton
Jer'Zhan Newton
Illinois · DT · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH KANSAS CITY CHIEFS


General manager Les Snead stated on The Season with Peter Schrager podcast that there's no one "on the planet" like Aaron Donald, who retired last week. No one expects Newton -- or anyone else -- to replace Donald. The Illinois product just needs to be his disruptive self. And don’t be surprised if the Rams trade out Round 1, making it eight straight years without a first-round pick for the franchise.

Related Content

news

Four-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Falcons pick QB Spencer Rattler in Round 4

In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a four-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the Falcons will select an understudy for QB Kirk Cousins in the fourth round.
news

Four-round 2024 NFL mock draft: 49ers select WR Luke McCaffrey in Round 3

In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a four-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the 49ers will reunite WR Luke McCaffrey with his brother in Round 3.
news

Four-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Raiders trade up for QB Michael Penix Jr. in Round 2

In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a four-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the Raiders will begin Round 2 by trading up for a quarterback.
news

Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0: Vikings go get J.J. McCarthy; Jets jump for Marvin Harrison Jr.

In his third mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Daniel Jeremiah projects the Jets and Vikings will trade into the top five to take big swings at addressing needs on offense. Check out the full first-round projection, 1-32.
news

Charles Davis 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Giants turn to J.J. McCarthy as successor to Daniel Jones

In his first mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Charles Davis has five teams selecting a quarterback in the first 12 picks, including the New York Giants. Check out his full first-round projection, 1-32.
news

Lance Zierlein 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Broncos move up for J.J. McCarthy; Chiefs add Xavier Worthy

After gathering more info at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Lance Zierlein provides an updated projection of how Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft will shake out -- with the Broncos pulling off a swap to land quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
news

Bucky Brooks 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Washington takes Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye; QB to Denver

In Bucky Brooks' second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, who is the second quarterback selected? Who's the second wide receiver off the board? Check out the full first-round projection, 1-32.
news

Gennaro Filice 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Minnesota Vikings trade into top 10 for QB J.J. McCarthy

In his first mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Gennaro Filice has an NFC team trading into the top 10 to snag a quarterback. Plus, a few names that could take you by surprise. Check out his full first-round projection, 1-32.
news

Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Four quarterbacks selected in first eight picks

In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Daniel Jeremiah has four quarterbacks selected in Round 1 -- all going within the first eight picks. Check out his full first-round projection, 1-32.
news

Dan Parr 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Three trades; Bengals land pass catcher for Joe Burrow

Two franchises trade up for quarterbacks. One squad does something for the first time in nearly 30 years, while another QB-needy team trades down before landing a passer. It's all happening in Dan Parr's first mock of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Three-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Patriots deal for Justin Fields in one of five first-round trades

In his first mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a three-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects five first-round trades, including a deal that sends Bears QB Justin Fields to the Patriots.