Four-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Jets take TE Brock Bowers; Chiefs trade up for speedster in Round 1

This four-round mock draft keeps the carousel spinning with signal-callers coming off the board in each of the first four picks -- which would be a first in the 89-year history of the Annual Player Selection Meeting -- and five of the top dozen. I project six quarterbacks selected in the top 33 picks, as well, which has not happened since the famed 1983 draft saw a half dozen go in the first 27 slots, including Hall of Famers John Elway, Jim Kelly and Dan Marino.