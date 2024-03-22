Four-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Jets take TE Brock Bowers; Chiefs trade up for speedster in Round 1

The offseason quarterback carousel has been in constant motion with Kirk Cousins moving from Minnesota to Atlanta, Justin Fields traded from Chicago to Pittsburgh for a pittance and Drew Lock and Sam Howell making cross-country treks from west to east (Seattle to New York in free agency) and east to west (Washington D.C. to the state of Washington via trade), respectively. And I haven't even mentioned the relocations for Russell Wilson, Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, Sam Darnold, Mac Jones, Jimmy Garoppolo and Kenny Pickett, among many others.
This four-round mock draft keeps the carousel spinning with signal-callers coming off the board in each of the first four picks -- which would be a first in the 89-year history of the Annual Player Selection Meeting -- and five of the top dozen. I project six quarterbacks selected in the top 33 picks, as well, which has not happened since the famed 1983 draft saw a half dozen go in the first 27 slots, including Hall of Famers John Elway, Jim Kelly and Dan Marino.
The mock includes six trades, five in the first round and one at the top of the second, to simulate the event's ever-shifting tide.
The trade of Justin Fields to Pittsburgh makes this pick a fait accompli. Williams makes off-platform plays for the highlight reels and has the potential to become one of the top quarterbacks in the league -- if he’s decisive in the pocket and can routinely unleash that marvelous deep ball effectively.
The Commanders' new brain trust has a franchise-changing decision to make on whether to take Drake Maye or Daniels. While Maye is no statue in the pocket, the Heisman Trophy winner's dual-threat ability might be the overriding factor.
It looks as though the Patriots will ride with a rookie quarterback in the post-Bill Belichick era, grabbing whomever the Commanders pass on between Daniels and Maye. Maye's strength in the pocket and all-around skill set scream NFL starter, and the team hopes new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt can mold him into a consistent winner.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH ARIZONA CARDINALS
The Vikings send their two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection to Arizona for the No. 4 overall pick and an early third-round selection, securing their quarterback of the future. If Minnesota makes this move, head coach Kevin O'Connell is likely looking forward to working with McCarthy's athleticism, calm leadership and whip of an arm.
Mike Williams’ release and the trading away of Keenan Allen make it likely the Chargers are eyeing one of the draft’s top receivers. New head coach Jim Harbaugh will likely be thrilled to have Harrison on his squad for a change, rather than facing the Ohio State product as Michigan’s head coach. Going against the Wolverines over the past two editions of "The Game," Harrison racked up for 12 receptions for 238 yards and two TDs.
Nabers' game is quite similar to that of former Bayou Bengal Odell Beckham Jr., so Giants fans should appreciate his toughness, strong hands and top-notch route running.
It’s been tough for me to see Alt anywhere outside of Tennessee, where he’ll combine his strength and agility to become a top-notch left tackle comparable to former Titans Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH ATLANTA FALCONS
The Cardinals are aggressive after trading down out of the No. 4 spot. They now give up a third-round pick to jump back up and snag Odunze, whose all-around game makes him a potential longtime Pro Bowl-level player.
With the top three receivers off the board, Chicago adds a speedy pass rusher to pair with Montez Sweat, whom the Bears traded for at last year’s deadline and extended long term. Turner isn't the biggest down lineman, but he has a strong long-arm move that takes advantage of his 34-inch arms.
The Jets finally landed a veteran receiver in Mike Williams, prompting them to zero in on the best tight end in this class. Bowers would be an excellent target for Aaron Rodgers and a strong blocker for Breece Hall.
PROJECTED TRADE; PICK ACQUIRED FROM MINNESOTA VIKINGS THROUGH ARIZONA CARDINALS
Verse is a power rusher but also has the bend to win around the corner, making him the true edge threat for which Atlanta has been searching.
Denver might give Arizona multiple 2025 picks to move into the fourth spot for J.J. McCarthy. If they don't, the Broncos land on the solid Nix as their future starter.
Thayer Munford Jr. may get a chance to win the right tackle job vacated by free agent Jermaine Eluemunor, but I'm not sure the Raiders can pass on Fuaga's talent. The Oregon State product could also play the left tackle spot if Kolton Miller were to miss time due to injury again this year.
Trevor Penning struggled at left tackle in 2023, but the former first-round pick could potentially move inside if the Saints like Fashanu's potential. Ryan Ramczyk’s NFL future is uncertain due to his lingering knee issues, which could spawn either Penning or Fashanu making the tough transition to the right side.
Indianapolis is likely looking for 2023 second-round pick JuJu Brents to lock down one side of the field in Year 2, while Arnold settles the other. Arnold often played inside at Alabama but won't have to move much in Indy with Kenny Moore II re-signed.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Mitchell's stock rose throughout his senior year and has continued to ascend during the pre-draft process at the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine. General manager Howie Roseman trades up yet again to help the team's pass defense, swapping a second-rounder for a fourth in the deal.
Tagging Josh Allen keeps him and Travon Walker in place for 2024. Robinson takes over the departed K'Lavon Chaisson's designated pass rusher role (with Walker moving inside when necessary) and has the potential to take over for Allen in 2025 if the veteran departs in free agency.
The massive Latham fits nicely with the team's need after the departure of former first-round pick Jonah Williams. Recent signee Trent Brown will compete for the starting right tackle spot, but the veteran's injury history (he's played just 42 games over the past four seasons) suggests Latham could contribute as a rookie.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH LOS ANGELES RAMS
The Chiefs aren't waiting around for a speedster like Worthy to stretch the field. In fact, I won't be surprised if they move into the top half of the draft for him. Yes, Kansas City just signed Marquise Brown, but a) it's a one-year deal and b) the Chiefs could use multiple upgrades to the receiving corps. The Rams have historically traded down, so they could be a willing trade partner, getting K.C.'s first- and second-round selections in return.
Barton reminds me of former Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro, but he'll likely play the pivot in the NFL. He started at center during his true freshman year at Duke before excelling at left tackle over the past three seasons.
Miami can't assume left tackle Terron Armstead will start 17 games in 2024, as he's only started more than 13 games in three of his 11 seasons. Guyton mostly played right tackle at Oklahoma, manning lefty quarterback Dillion Gabriel’s blind side, but he took snaps on both sides.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
The winner of the 2023 Bednarik (top college defender) and Butkus (top linebacker) awards has the production (138 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss last season) and speed (4.43-second 40-yard dash) to be a first-rounder, especially if teams think his injury history is indeed history.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH MINNESOTA VIKINGS
The reigning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year has the talent to be picked earlier, but the neck injury that forced him to transfer from Washington to UCLA could cause him to be the latest edge rusher to be available deeper in Round 1 than expected (SEE: Myles Murphy, George Karlaftis, Greg Rousseau).
Thomas and 2022 third-round pick Jalen Tolbert will compete for the starting job left open by the release of Michael Gallup, in an attempt to give Dak Prescott the best possible downfield target to complement Brandin Cooks and CeeDee Lamb.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH GREEN BAY PACKERS
Buffalo sees the value in Murphy’s low center of gravity and ability to be a disruptive playmaker, trading a fourth-round pick to Green Bay in order to vault up and secure his services.
Powers-Johnson is an excellent replacement for the retired Ryan Jensen, as his strength and nasty attitude are reminiscent of the Bucs’ longtime starter.
The Cardinals find a speedy corner waiting for them near the end of the first round. Checking in at 6-foot-1 3/8 and a rail-thin 173 pounds, Wiggins' lack of bulk may put off teams in the top 20, but Arizona's happy to bring him in.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BUFFALO BILLS
When it comes to his game, Fautanu reminds me of former Packers star LT David Bakhtiari. But unlike Bakhtiari, he won’t last until the fourth round -- despite having similar less-and-ideal height for a left tackle (6-3 3/4) -- because of his natural bend, length (34 1/2-inch arms) and strength as a pass protector.
Robinson displayed his versatility in Missouri's scheme last year, often standing up at 285 pounds. The Lions would likely use him in a similar fashion across from Aidan Hutchinson.
After trading Morgan Moses to the Jets -- and given Ronnie Stanley’s injury history -- Paul is an appropriate choice for Baltimore. The 6-foot-7 1/2, 331-pound blocker could compete with Daniel Faalele and/or Patrick Mekari for the right tackle job or step in if Stanley misses time again this season, as the veteran has not played 14 games or more in a season since 2019.
Melton's plus athleticism (4.39-second 40, 40 1/2-inch vertical, 11-foot-4-inch broad) and aggressive coverage make him an easy choice for the 49ers, who desperately need to upgrade their secondary.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
General manager Les Snead stated on The Season with Peter Schrager podcast that there's no one "on the planet" like Aaron Donald, who retired last week. No one expects Newton -- or anyone else -- to replace Donald. The Illinois product just needs to be his disruptive self. And don’t be surprised if the Rams trade out Round 1, making it eight straight years without a first-round pick for the franchise.