Aaron Donald's NFL career marked by astonishing run of dominance, Super Bowl brilliance with Rams

And he accomplished something incredibly rare for even the greatest defensive players -- he made a Super Bowl-winning play for his team. With just 43 seconds left in Super Bowl LVI, the Cincinnati Bengals were in Rams territory, facing fourth-and-1 and trying to extend a drive to attempt an overtime-forcing field goal, and Donald burst pass the Bengals' offensive line and spun Joe Burrow around, an almost exact replica of the play Donald made to secure victory in the NFC Championship Game. After Burrow's pass floated to the ground, Donald pointed to his own ring finger -- his play had filled the only void left on his resume, and it had given the Rams, who had moved to Los Angeles a few years earlier and were seeking an identity, their signature moment. As he celebrated the championship won on the Rams' home field, Donald had tears streaking his cheeks.

Perhaps Donald's retirement will not resonate as quarterback Tom Brady's did, because of the difference in their public profiles and the import of their respective positions in the game. But Donald was no less great at his job, and no less critical to his team's fortunes, than Brady.

"Throughout my career, I have given my everything to football both mentally and physically -- 365 days a year was dedicated to becoming the best possible player I could be," Donald wrote in his retirement announcement. "I respected this game like no other and I'm blessed to be able to conclude my NFL career with the same franchise that drafted me. Not many people get drafted to a team, win a World Championship with that team and retire with that team. I do not, and will not, take that for granted."

Like Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp before him, Donald was the prototype for his generation of undersized defensive tackles who win with a dazzling and unique combination of technique, strength and burst. Donald was listed at 280 pounds but would sometimes say he played at a lower weight. His pregame routine centered largely on him practicing his burst from a three-point stance, his quickness allowing him to get around and past the 300-pound offensive linemen who were charged, usually hopelessly, with stopping him. He finished with 111 sacks, second-most among players who primarily manned defensive tackle (behind John Randle) since the NFL made sacks an individual statistic in 1982. In that span, no Rams player has collected more sacks than Donald.

Donald was menacing but not boisterous, his play matched by his humility. In the best years of his career, it could be argued that Donald was not just the league's best defensive player, but its best player overall. He let others say that, though -- and they did. His colleagues and competitors were in awe of his skill and power and relentless work ethic.