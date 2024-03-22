Four-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Raiders trade up for QB Michael Penix Jr. in Round 2

PROJECTED TRADE WITH CAROLINA PANTHERS
In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a four-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the Falcons will select an understudy for QB Kirk Cousins in the fourth round.
In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a four-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the 49ers will reunite WR Luke McCaffrey with his brother in Round 3.
In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a four-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the Jets and Chiefs to add offensive firepower in Round 1. Plus, FIVE trades!
In his third mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Daniel Jeremiah projects the Jets and Vikings will trade into the top five to take big swings at addressing needs on offense. Check out the full first-round projection, 1-32.
In his first mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Charles Davis has five teams selecting a quarterback in the first 12 picks, including the New York Giants. Check out his full first-round projection, 1-32.
After gathering more info at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Lance Zierlein provides an updated projection of how Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft will shake out -- with the Broncos pulling off a swap to land quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
In Bucky Brooks' second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, who is the second quarterback selected? Who's the second wide receiver off the board? Check out the full first-round projection, 1-32.
In his first mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Gennaro Filice has an NFC team trading into the top 10 to snag a quarterback. Plus, a few names that could take you by surprise. Check out his full first-round projection, 1-32.
In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Daniel Jeremiah has four quarterbacks selected in Round 1 -- all going within the first eight picks. Check out his full first-round projection, 1-32.
Two franchises trade up for quarterbacks. One squad does something for the first time in nearly 30 years, while another QB-needy team trades down before landing a passer. It's all happening in Dan Parr's first mock of the 2024 NFL Draft.