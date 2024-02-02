Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen retiring after nine seasons in the NFL

Jensen hasn't seen the field since the 2022 postseason, in which he defied odds in working back from a knee injury suffered in training camp to play in what was ultimately Tom Brady's final NFL game. That knee continued to cause him trouble, though, forcing the Buccaneers to place him on injured reserve in August 2023.

At the time, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Jensen had likely played his last snap in the NFL. Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht seemed to share that belief, keeping his focus on doing "as much as we can to get the knee better" instead of worrying about a potential timeline for return.

More than five months later, the expectation has become reality.

Jensen walks away from football after a decade spent in the NFL, beginning with his arrival in Baltimore as a sixth-round pick in the 2013 draft. He earned one Pro Bowl nod in 2021 and won Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers in the 2020 season.