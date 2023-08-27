Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen (knee) heading to injured reserve, won't play in 2023

Ryan Jensen won't play in 2023.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht on Saturday announced during the team's preseason finale versus the Ravens that Jensen will be placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Jensen had been dealing with a knee injury that dates back to the first day of training camp last season. The 32-year-old opted to not have surgery on his knee in order to keep hope alive for a late-season return. Jensen worked hard to make that happen for Tom Brady's final playoff run, but the injury has lingered and could potentially be a career-ender.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Jensen has likely played his last down in the NFL, and Licht indicated such a conclusion for the nine-year veteran upon his announcement on Saturday.

Jensen was essential to the Buccaneers' Super Bowl-winning campaign in 2020 and he followed that year up with his lone Pro Bowl season in 2021. His admirable effort to try and win another Lombardi shouldn't be taken for granted in Tampa.