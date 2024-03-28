 Skip to main content
Charles Davis 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Seahawks, Rams among 6 teams to pick quarterbacks in top 20

Published: Mar 28, 2024 at 09:58 AM
Charles_Davis_1400x1000
Charles Davis

NFL Media Analyst

As pro-day season winds down, it's time for me to take a second crack at projecting Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft (April 25-27 in Detroit). Trades obviously will be a major factor when the event gets underway next month (will the Vikings or Raiders move up?), but just like in all my other mocks, I'm keeping everyone in their current draft slots.

Pick
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(via CAR)
Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams
USC · QB · Junior

There's still plenty of time before Commissioner Roger Goodell officially puts the Bears on the clock for the first pick, but this pairing feels like a fait accompli.

Pick
2
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Drake Maye
Drake Maye
North Carolina · QB · Sophomore (RS)

There are plenty of reasons for the Commanders to choose LSU QB Jayden Daniels here, but Maye's ability to throw downfield will appeal to new GM Adam Peters.

Pick
3
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels
LSU · QB · Senior

First-year head coach Jerod Mayo is ready to put a new twist on "The Patriot Way" with a new QB at the helm. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner packs his bags for Foxborough.

Pick
4
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ohio State · WR · Junior

Harrison declined to work out at the NFL Scouting Combine and Ohio State’s pro day, but the Cardinals have watched his game tape. They’re thrilled to make him the first non-QB off the board.

Pick
5
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers
LSU · WR · Junior

With Keenan Allen off to the Bears and Mike Williams signing with the Jets, the uber competitive (and greatly needed) Nabers lands with the Chargers. Justin Herbert will greet him with open arms.

Pick
6
New York Giants
New York Giants
Rome Odunze
Rome Odunze
Washington · WR · Senior

I still feel that this is a prime spot for Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, but after acquiring Drew Lock to provide insurance behind Daniel Jones, the Giants opt for the WR1 they desperately need.

Pick
7
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Joe Alt
Joe Alt
Notre Dame · OT · Junior

Titans GM Ran Carthon has made some big moves in recent weeks, signing WR Calvin Ridley and trading for CB L'Jarius Sneed. Now he adds protection for QB Will Levis.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Dallas Turner
Dallas Turner
Alabama · Edge · Junior

GM Terry Fontenot knows that the Falcons’ history at edge rusher has not been pretty in the decade-plus since John Abraham departed. He seeks to remedy that situation with this selection.

Pick
9
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Laiatu Latu
Laiatu Latu
UCLA · Edge · Senior

I’ve heard the mantra of “QB at 1, WR at 9” from Bears fans this offseason, but with the recent acquisition of WR Keenan Allen, GM Ryan Poles shifts his attention to bolstering his blossoming defense by adding a skilled pass rusher to help last year’s trade-deadline pickup, Montez Sweat.

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers
Georgia · TE · Junior

The Jets have to go for it now, and that means finding more playmakers for QB Aaron Rodgers. The best tight end in the draft gets the call.

Pick
11
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
J.J. McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy
Michigan · QB · Junior

The Vikings made a big move, picking up a second selection in the first round to, presumably, help them make an even bigger move up the board for a quarterback. In this scenario, they stay put and still land their QB.

Pick
12
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Quinyon Mitchell
Quinyon Mitchell
Toledo · CB · Senior

Instead of reaching for a quarterback here, the Broncos add Mitchell, who should make a great running mate opposite Pro Bowl CB Pat Surtain II.

Pick
13
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Taliese Fuaga
Taliese Fuaga
Oregon State · OT · Senior

If the Raiders don’t end up drafting a quarterback in Round 1, this stalwart OT would help their offense improve immediately.

Pick
14
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Penn State · OT · Junior (RS)

Ryan Ramczyk’s 2024 season is in question and 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning has not lived up to his promise. Tackle is a massive need, and the Saints have always taken pride in having a strong offensive line.

Pick
15
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Cooper DeJean
Cooper DeJean
Iowa · DB · Junior

DeJean goes a little earlier than some are expecting. The former Hawkeye’s combination of athleticism, versatility and playmaking ability is too enticing for GM Chris Ballard to resist.

Pick
16
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Michael Penix Jr.
Michael Penix Jr.
Washington · QB · Senior

Surprise! GM John Schneider should have no trouble doing his homework on the big-armed QB who starred just down the road in Seattle for the past two seasons. Penix reunites with former UW OC Ryan Grubb, who now holds the same title with the Seahawks.

Pick
17
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Byron Murphy II
Byron Murphy II
Texas · DT · Junior

The Jags have already added Arik Armstead to shore up their run defense. He will lead, teach and pair with this talented Longhorn.

Pick
18
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Jer'Zhan Newton
Jer'Zhan Newton
Illinois · DT · Senior

The recent signing of Trent Brown to play right tackle allows the Bengals to add a forceful and needed defensive tackle for DC Lou Anarumo.

Pick
19
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Bo Nix
Bo Nix
Oregon · QB · Senior

With Matthew Stafford entering his age-36 season, Sean McVay finds his next pupil to groom for the QB1 role.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Oregon · C · Junior

I had the Steelers taking an offensive tackle in the first round for the second straight year in my last mock (Broderick Jones was the pick in 2023), but a chance to get the best center in the draft is hard to pass up.

Pick
21
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Jared Verse
Jared Verse
Florida State · Edge · Senior

Need meets potential! The Dolphins lost their top two pass rushers to injury in 2023 (Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb), and now they get the opportunity to add one of the best edge rushers in the draft.

Pick
22
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
JC Latham
JC Latham
Alabama · OT · Junior

Eagles GM Howie Roseman does a great job of thinking ahead to avoid leaving the cupboard bare at any position. Lane Johnson is still a Pro Bowl right tackle, but the selection of Latham gives legendary OL coach Jeff Stoutland time to get this tower of power ready to one day succeed Johnson.

Pick
23
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
(via CLE through HOU)
Terrion Arnold
Terrion Arnold
Alabama · CB · Sophomore (RS)

The Vikings continue to look to upgrade their defense and combat the potent offenses of their division rivals.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Troy Fautanu
Troy Fautanu
Washington · OL · Senior

The Cowboys’ offensive line is getting a bit of a makeover this offseason with Tyron Smith departing for the New York Jets. Will Dallas move 2022 first-round pick Tyler Smith to left tackle or keep him at guard? For now, Mike McCarthy says Smith is staying at guard. Either way, Fautanu works well here, as he's capable of starting at either spot.

Pick
25
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Nate Wiggins
Nate Wiggins
Clemson · CB · Junior

The Packers give new DC Jeff Hafley another talented defender to play opposite Jaire Alexander in the secondary.

Pick
26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Alabama · CB · Junior

Trading Carlton Davis created a need at cornerback. Head coach Todd Bowles will always take care of his defense, and it plays hard for him. A center like Graham Barton could also be in the mix with this pick as the Bucs look to replace the retired Ryan Jensen.

Pick
27
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
(via HOU)
Zach Frazier
Zach Frazier
West Virginia · C · Senior

The Cardinals did a nice job of emphasizing physicality on the offensive line as the 2023 season progressed, and Frazier is a fit for that style of play. RB James Conner approves.

Pick
28
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Brian Thomas Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
LSU · WR · Junior

Yes, Malik Nabers will be the first LSU receiver off the board this year, but I believe the Bills would be getting a steal here. I think Thomas possesses Pro Bowl potential and beyond.

Pick
29
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Braden Fiske
Braden Fiske
Florida State · DT · Senior

Surprise (again)! Lions GM Brad Holmes and HC Dan Campbell (with Detroit royalty Chris Spielman advising in the background) showed us last year that if they have conviction about a player, they will take him (SEE: Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell). Fiske has had one of the best offseasons of any prospect in this year’s draft and he fits exactly what Detroit values in a player.

Pick
30
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Missouri · CB · Junior (RS)

The Ravens did a magnificent job of mixing and matching in the secondary during the 2023 season. Rakestraw's build is slight, but he makes plenty of plays on the ball and is extremely aggressive against the run. In short, he plays like a Raven!

Pick
31
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Tyler Guyton
Tyler Guyton
Oklahoma · OT · Junior (RS)

The 49ers’ offense will flourish as long as HC Kyle Shanahan is diagramming plays, and this agile former tight end has a chance to plug in immediately at right tackle.

Pick
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Amarius Mims
Amarius Mims
Georgia · OT · Junior

In my first mock, I had Kansas City going with the fastest player in the draft, Texas WR Xavier Worthy. However, after the recent signing of speedster Marquise Brown, GM Brett Veach turns to the offensive line and takes the ultra talented yet inexperienced (8 career starts) tackle from Georgia.

