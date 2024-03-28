Charles Davis 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Seahawks, Rams among 6 teams to pick quarterbacks in top 20

As pro-day season winds down, it's time for me to take a second crack at projecting Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft (April 25-27 in Detroit). Trades obviously will be a major factor when the event gets underway next month (will the Vikings or Raiders move up?), but just like in all my other mocks, I'm keeping everyone in their current draft slots.
There's still plenty of time before Commissioner Roger Goodell officially puts the Bears on the clock for the first pick, but this pairing feels like a fait accompli.
There are plenty of reasons for the Commanders to choose LSU QB Jayden Daniels here, but Maye's ability to throw downfield will appeal to new GM Adam Peters.
First-year head coach Jerod Mayo is ready to put a new twist on "The Patriot Way" with a new QB at the helm. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner packs his bags for Foxborough.
Harrison declined to work out at the NFL Scouting Combine and Ohio State’s pro day, but the Cardinals have watched his game tape. They’re thrilled to make him the first non-QB off the board.
With Keenan Allen off to the Bears and Mike Williams signing with the Jets, the uber competitive (and greatly needed) Nabers lands with the Chargers. Justin Herbert will greet him with open arms.
I still feel that this is a prime spot for Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, but after acquiring Drew Lock to provide insurance behind Daniel Jones, the Giants opt for the WR1 they desperately need.
Titans GM Ran Carthon has made some big moves in recent weeks, signing WR Calvin Ridley and trading for CB L'Jarius Sneed. Now he adds protection for QB Will Levis.
GM Terry Fontenot knows that the Falcons’ history at edge rusher has not been pretty in the decade-plus since John Abraham departed. He seeks to remedy that situation with this selection.
I’ve heard the mantra of “QB at 1, WR at 9” from Bears fans this offseason, but with the recent acquisition of WR Keenan Allen, GM Ryan Poles shifts his attention to bolstering his blossoming defense by adding a skilled pass rusher to help last year’s trade-deadline pickup, Montez Sweat.
The Jets have to go for it now, and that means finding more playmakers for QB Aaron Rodgers. The best tight end in the draft gets the call.
The Vikings made a big move, picking up a second selection in the first round to, presumably, help them make an even bigger move up the board for a quarterback. In this scenario, they stay put and still land their QB.
Instead of reaching for a quarterback here, the Broncos add Mitchell, who should make a great running mate opposite Pro Bowl CB Pat Surtain II.
If the Raiders don’t end up drafting a quarterback in Round 1, this stalwart OT would help their offense improve immediately.
Ryan Ramczyk’s 2024 season is in question and 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning has not lived up to his promise. Tackle is a massive need, and the Saints have always taken pride in having a strong offensive line.
DeJean goes a little earlier than some are expecting. The former Hawkeye’s combination of athleticism, versatility and playmaking ability is too enticing for GM Chris Ballard to resist.
Surprise! GM John Schneider should have no trouble doing his homework on the big-armed QB who starred just down the road in Seattle for the past two seasons. Penix reunites with former UW OC Ryan Grubb, who now holds the same title with the Seahawks.
The Jags have already added Arik Armstead to shore up their run defense. He will lead, teach and pair with this talented Longhorn.
The recent signing of Trent Brown to play right tackle allows the Bengals to add a forceful and needed defensive tackle for DC Lou Anarumo.
With Matthew Stafford entering his age-36 season, Sean McVay finds his next pupil to groom for the QB1 role.
I had the Steelers taking an offensive tackle in the first round for the second straight year in my last mock (Broderick Jones was the pick in 2023), but a chance to get the best center in the draft is hard to pass up.
Need meets potential! The Dolphins lost their top two pass rushers to injury in 2023 (Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb), and now they get the opportunity to add one of the best edge rushers in the draft.
Eagles GM Howie Roseman does a great job of thinking ahead to avoid leaving the cupboard bare at any position. Lane Johnson is still a Pro Bowl right tackle, but the selection of Latham gives legendary OL coach Jeff Stoutland time to get this tower of power ready to one day succeed Johnson.
The Vikings continue to look to upgrade their defense and combat the potent offenses of their division rivals.
The Cowboys’ offensive line is getting a bit of a makeover this offseason with Tyron Smith departing for the New York Jets. Will Dallas move 2022 first-round pick Tyler Smith to left tackle or keep him at guard? For now, Mike McCarthy says Smith is staying at guard. Either way, Fautanu works well here, as he's capable of starting at either spot.
The Packers give new DC Jeff Hafley another talented defender to play opposite Jaire Alexander in the secondary.
Trading Carlton Davis created a need at cornerback. Head coach Todd Bowles will always take care of his defense, and it plays hard for him. A center like Graham Barton could also be in the mix with this pick as the Bucs look to replace the retired Ryan Jensen.
The Cardinals did a nice job of emphasizing physicality on the offensive line as the 2023 season progressed, and Frazier is a fit for that style of play. RB James Conner approves.
Yes, Malik Nabers will be the first LSU receiver off the board this year, but I believe the Bills would be getting a steal here. I think Thomas possesses Pro Bowl potential and beyond.
Surprise (again)! Lions GM Brad Holmes and HC Dan Campbell (with Detroit royalty Chris Spielman advising in the background) showed us last year that if they have conviction about a player, they will take him (SEE: Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell). Fiske has had one of the best offseasons of any prospect in this year’s draft and he fits exactly what Detroit values in a player.
The Ravens did a magnificent job of mixing and matching in the secondary during the 2023 season. Rakestraw's build is slight, but he makes plenty of plays on the ball and is extremely aggressive against the run. In short, he plays like a Raven!
The 49ers’ offense will flourish as long as HC Kyle Shanahan is diagramming plays, and this agile former tight end has a chance to plug in immediately at right tackle.
In my first mock, I had Kansas City going with the fastest player in the draft, Texas WR Xavier Worthy. However, after the recent signing of speedster Marquise Brown, GM Brett Veach turns to the offensive line and takes the ultra talented yet inexperienced (8 career starts) tackle from Georgia.