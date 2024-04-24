 Skip to main content
Charles Davis 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0: Pats select J.J. McCarthy at No. 3; Vikings snatch Drake Maye

Published: Apr 24, 2024 at 08:56 AM
Charles Davis

NFL Media Analyst

As the football world descends on Detroit for the 2024 NFL Draft, I wanted to offer up one final projection of how Round 1 will play out.

Trades obviously will be a major factor when the event gets underway on Thursday night, but just like in all my other mocks, I'm keeping everyone in their current draft slots.

Pick
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(via CAR)
Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams
USC · QB · Junior

The only suspense left with this pick is speculating how long it will take for the Bears to turn in the card. This young man has the potential for greatness.

Pick
2
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels
LSU · QB · Senior

Plenty of noise surrounds what Washington could do with No. 2, but I believe the Commanders stick and pick their guy. A thorough evaluation by new general manager Adam Peters and new head coach Dan Quinn concludes with their selection of the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner.

Pick
3
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
J.J. McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy
Michigan · QB · Junior

SURPRISE! I was convinced for a while that New England would be the future home of Drake Maye, but now I'm questioning that line of thinking. In this projection, after the Pats entertain a bunch of trade offers, they ultimately choose to "run history back" in a sense, selecting another Michigan man to lead them ... albeit 196 draft slots higher than where they took Tom Brady nearly a quarter-century ago.

Pick
4
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ohio State · WR · Junior

Yes, GM Monti Ossenfort is open for business, and this is a key spot for teams seeking a QB. (Vikings? Broncos? Raiders?) But in this scenario, the Cards stand pat. If they do trade this pick, expect another one of the draft's top WRs to still land in Phoenix on Day 1.

Pick
5
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Joe Alt
Joe Alt
Notre Dame · OT · Junior

Joe Hortiz is another GM who will have his phone close to him at all times and will happily accept calls. Both he and new head coach Jim Harbaugh love their offensive linemen ... but if Arizona trades out of the No. 4 spot, and Marvin Harrison Jr. is still available when the Chargers are on the clock, Harbaugh could pivot toward the Buckeye receiver, not letting his rivalry with Ohio State get in the way of his new NFL ambitions.

Pick
6
New York Giants
New York Giants
Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers
LSU · WR · Junior

Plenty of QB chatter here, and it's understandable. However, if the Giants want to give Daniel Jones the best opportunity to be successful, they have to provide him with playmakers, and Nabers is the kind of explosive asset head coach Brian Daboll likes.

Pick
7
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
JC Latham
JC Latham
Alabama · OT · Junior

Could GM Ran Carthon be open to moving back? Sure. And while Joe Alt has been mentioned here frequently by me (and many others), Latham is someone whom new OL coach Bill Callahan would eagerly embrace. Callahan could potentially get him ready to play LT, as the veteran coach did with another former Alabama RT, Jedrick Wills, just a few years ago in Cleveland.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Laiatu Latu
Laiatu Latu
UCLA · Edge · Senior

Atlanta is eager to compete right now in the NFC South, and edge tops the team's list of needs, so the Falcons take the best all-around pass rusher in this draft.

Pick
9
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Dallas Turner
Dallas Turner
Alabama · Edge · Junior

Head coach Matt Eberflus needs someone to help the sensational Montez Sweat get after the QB for this team on the rise.

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
Taliese Fuaga
Taliese Fuaga
Oregon State · OT · Senior

A top WR is in play here. The best TE in the draft, Brock Bowers, has also felt like a fit. But Jets GM Joe Douglas must do everything in his power to keep Aaron Rodgers on the field, and he might not want to count strictly on his veteran OT acquisitions (Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses) to get the job done.

Pick
11
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Drake Maye
Drake Maye
North Carolina · QB · Sophomore (RS)

The Vikings are armed for the fight (having acquired an additional first-round pick last month) and in position to move up if necessary in order to get their guy. In this mock, they stand pat and still get him.

Pick
12
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Bo Nix
Bo Nix
Oregon · QB · Senior

No, this week's trade for former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson does not take Denver out of the QB market. Sean Payton was never afraid to use future draft capital to secure a player he coveted while head coach in New Orleans. To move up this year, the Broncos will likely have to part with their first-rounder in 2025. ... But what if they don't have to do so?

Pick
13
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Michael Penix Jr.
Michael Penix Jr.
Washington · QB · Senior

Another team that has appeared to be heavily interested in moving up to make its QB dreams come true. Here, Las Vegas takes the sixth signal-caller within the first 13 picks. Penix's propensity to throw the ball downfield fits the Raiders' swashbuckling history.

Pick
14
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Penn State · OT · Junior (RS)

The Saints need a left tackle, and Fashanu is their guy.

Pick
15
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Rome Odunze
Rome Odunze
Washington · WR · Senior

The run on QBs pushes a receiver with top-10 talent down to this spot, and the Colts' second-year QB, Anthony Richardson, is thrilled.

Pick
16
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Troy Fautanu
Troy Fautanu
Washington · OT · Senior

The 'Hawks could use some shoring up of their offensive line, and they don't have to go far, tapping this versatile blocker from the University of Washington. Fautanu gets to stay in town and work with his college offensive coordinator and O-line coach.

Pick
17
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Terrion Arnold
Terrion Arnold
Alabama · CB · Sophomore (RS)

The board falls perfectly for the Jaguars in this simulation, as they get their pick of the litter at their top position of need.

Pick
18
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers
Georgia · TE · Junior

Another top-10 talent pushed down by QB machinations, but not to fret! Getting to work with Bengals QB Joe Burrow -- who will make immediate and skillful use of Bowers -- softens the blow.

Pick
19
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Byron Murphy II
Byron Murphy II
Texas · DT · Junior

Murphy is not going to be Aaron Donald, but he is awfully talented and will pair well with last year's rookie sensation, Kobie Turner. The Rams also could opt for a different Texas product: WR Xavier Worthy. The fastest player in NFL Scouting Combine history could be a more accomplished Tutu Atwell.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Amarius Mims
Amarius Mims
Georgia · OT · Junior

The Steelers continue to upgrade their offensive line, looking to get this inexperienced -- but supremely talented -- youngster ready to play right tackle, spurring a move of last year's top pick, Broderick Jones, to his natural spot on the blind side. Consideration will be given to grabbing a center here, too. (Graham Barton? Jackson Powers-Johnson?)

Pick
21
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Graham Barton
Graham Barton
Duke · C · Senior

Agile physically and mentally, Barton moves from college left tackle to NFL center (he did start five games at the pivot early in his Duke days) and anchors Mike McDaniel's lightning-speed offensive attack.

Pick
22
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Quinyon Mitchell
Quinyon Mitchell
Toledo · CB · Senior

The Toledo product has done nothing but impress throughout the pre-draft process (SEE: his Senior Bowl week lockdown of Power Five receivers, as well as his explosive athletic display at the combine). The Eagles fortify their secondary with this ballhawk.

Pick
23
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
(via CLE through HOU)
Jared Verse
Jared Verse
Florida State · Edge · Senior

The small-school standout (Verse spent his first three years of college at Albany) leveled up to Power Five stardom (his past two years at Florida State) through talent, effort and grit. He helps ease the free agency departure of elite edge rusher Danielle Hunter.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Oregon · C · Junior

Dallas struck gold back in 2013 with the first-round selection of center Travis Frederick. The Cowboys go mining at the position once again, nabbing last season's Rimington Trophy winner (college football's top center). JPJ packs a punch -- and the man can move, as well.

Pick
25
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Cooper DeJean
Cooper DeJean
Iowa · DB · Junior

I listed DeJean as a DB, instead of a CB, because of his exceptional versatility. He can run, cover, tackle, catch ... and return punts at an elite level, too. DeJean and All-Pro kick returner Keisean Nixon would give Green Bay extra special teams.

Pick
26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chop Robinson
Chop Robinson
Penn State · Edge · Junior

Tampa banks on the potential and expected elevation of this speedy edge rusher whose numbers should improve in the NFL. I think a center is a possibility here, too.

Pick
27
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
(via HOU)
Jer'Zhan Newton
Jer'Zhan Newton
Illinois · DT · Senior

Rising defensive coordinator Nick Rallis will find plenty of ways to utilize this hard charger. Missouri's combo DE/DT, Darius Robinson, has to be in the discussion here, too. And the cornerback position also merits thought.

Pick
28
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Brian Thomas Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
LSU · WR · Junior

This was a position of need before the trade of Stefon Diggs to Houston. QB Josh Allen gets to mentor this intelligent and fast receiver who will draw plenty of attention from other suitors along the way on draft night.

Pick
29
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Alabama · CB · Junior

The Lions' culture has been clearly established, and McKinstry fits it very well with his down-in/down-out toughness. After all, the young man went through his pro day -- and performed quite well -- despite knowing he needed foot surgery.

Pick
30
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Tyler Guyton
Tyler Guyton
Oklahoma · OT · Junior (RS)

Head coach John Harbaugh has mentioned upgrading the offensive line, and Guyton will help do that. The former tight end has been a right tackle in college, but has the attributes to move to the blind side.

Pick
31
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Roger Rosengarten
Roger Rosengarten
Washington · OT · Junior (RS)

Having gone without a first-round pick in each of the past two drafts, the 49ers can proceed in a variety of directions here. Arizona OT Jordan Morgan has to be in mix, but Rosengarten fits San Francisco's RT profile and gives off the vibes of another former Washington tackle, Kaleb McGary, with his play.

Pick
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Adonai Mitchell
Adonai Mitchell
Texas · WR · Junior

My favorite Longhorn receiver in this draft. Kansas City likely will consider selecting an offensive lineman, especially someone with LT ability. But given the uncertainty of Rashee Rice's situation, the Chiefs grab a playmaker to pair with the ultimate playmaking QB, Patrick Mahomes.

