Charles Davis 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0: Pats select J.J. McCarthy at No. 3; Vikings snatch Drake Maye

Joe Hortiz is another GM who will have his phone close to him at all times and will happily accept calls. Both he and new head coach Jim Harbaugh love their offensive linemen ... but if Arizona trades out of the No. 4 spot, and Marvin Harrison Jr. is still available when the Chargers are on the clock, Harbaugh could pivot toward the Buckeye receiver, not letting his rivalry with Ohio State get in the way of his new NFL ambitions.