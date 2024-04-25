Peter Schrager 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Six QBs among first 13 picks; Eagles, Chiefs, Lions trade up

With the 2024 NFL Draft set to begin tonight at 8 p.m. ET from Detroit, here's my second and final attempt at projecting how Round 1 will play out.
This one is a done deal, in the same way Trevor Lawrence, Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning were before him.
So much drama last week due to reports suggesting Daniels might not want to play in Washington, but I still have the Heisman Trophy winner going second overall. The LSU passer did his best Wednesday to shut down the rumors and speculation once and for all, telling reporters, "Whoever calls my phone, (when the) commissioner gets up and says my name, I'll be blessed, and they're going to get my all."
Despite lots of “trade back” smoke, I think New England takes Maye on Thursday night. This is one of those situations where the Patriots might like to listen to offers, but I don't think they actually pull the trigger on one. I could be wrong. Ever see a fancy house up for sale that doesn’t ever get sold? The homeowner just likes having it on the market? I think there's something similar happening here.
I had the Cardinals trading out of the No. 4 slot in my first mock draft, and I haven't heard anything from the GM or head coach to tell me otherwise. That said, with three picks in the top 35, at some point, you use one on a blue-chip player when he's there and stop accumulating picks -- despite what might be a "godfather" offer from potentially the Vikings or the Giants to move up to this spot.
I look forward to a fun game of chicken here with any of the J.J. McCarthy-interested teams, specifically Minnesota, as I don’t see L.A. trading the pick within the division to Denver or Las Vegas. Could the Chargers pass on Alt and the two wideouts (Malik Nabers. and Rome Odunze) for Latham? Yes. The tackle is 340 pounds and a total Harbaugh fit -- with Alabama ties (classic Ozzie Newsome/Joe Hortiz connection). Jim Harbaugh doesn’t care about your draft board. He never has.
New York will look long and hard at J.J. McCarthy and Joe Alt. And though there’s been some Odunze talk with this pick, I’ll follow the herd and say Nabers.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH TENNESSEE TITANS
The Vikings sweat through the Chargers' and Giants' picks and care to sweat no more. To move up four spots, Minnesota gives Tennessee a host of future picks, including a first-rounder, but holds on to No. 23 overall. McCarthy lands in the best immediate situation of all of this year's top QBs. Remember, GMs Ran Carthon and Kwesi Adofo Mensah have a long history together from their days in San Francisco.
I don’t see Atlanta taking another wideout (Rome Odunze) or tight end (Brock Bowers) with a top-10 pick. They go defense and they go with the three-year starter and SEC Player of the Year.
Caleb Williams gets what Andrew Luck got in T.Y. Hilton so many years back -- a draft-class partner in crime. Keenan Allen is only signed through the 2024 season. I’ve been hearing that the Colts are a team that could move up this spot if the right pass catcher is still available. But in this exercise, I’ll keep Chicago at No. 9.
Even with Joe Alt and Taliese Fuaga on the board, I think the Jets go pass catcher here. If Rome Odunze and Malik Nabers are both gone, Bowers could be the pick. He's as clean a tight end prospect as you’ll find.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Tennessee trades down and still gets the All-World offensive tackle and one of the draft's top prospects at No. 11 -- plus a bunch of future Minnesota picks. Win-Win for Tennessee.
I’m not sure how this all works out for Denver. They could very well go up and get J.J. McCarthy, or they could hang tight at No. 12 and take Nix, or they could stay put and take the best player available (QB or no non-QB). I do know there are fans of Nix in the building. Let’s see.
I’ll join the herd and send Penix to the Raiders. When enough people around the league say they’re hearing something, there’s usually truth to it.
The Saints stay at No. 14 and get the tackle with perhaps biggest upside in the draft.
The Colts could trade down or up on Thursday night. In this scenario, I have them staying put and picking Murphy, a fast-rising DT, who could end up being selected even earlier than this.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
GM Howie Roseman makes his move, sending Seattle one of his two second-rounders to jump up six spots for a corner. Vic Fangio is the Eagles' new defensive coordinator, and he'll mold the rookie how he needs.
The Jags were left at the altar after Calvin Ridley signed with Tennessee during free agency, and I think that stung and is still stinging. Teams don’t typically love to take wide receivers who weigh less than 180 pounds this high in the draft, and Worthy tips the scales at 165 pounds. But, boy, does he play bigger than his size. He runs routes, is tough, smart and, of course, owns the record for the fastest 40 time at the NFL combine.
The Nix selection is causing some problems in my mock draft, in that guys who I see as worthy of a top-15 pick are now tumbling a bit. Fuaga is a beast who will likely start at guard out of the gate. If Cincinnati sits at 18 and he’s there, it’s a home run. I can’t see this actually playing out this way, but alas, here we are!
PROJECTED TRADE WITH LOS ANGELES RAMS
Kansas City moves all the way up to No. 19 and lands one of the last remaining "top" tackles. The 6-foot-8, 340-pounder from Georgia could have the biggest upside of any player at his position in this year's class. The Rams are a team I’d circle as a potential trade-back team on Thursday night, and, if I’m being honest, a multiple-time trade-back team. In this trade, Los Angeles moves down to the end of Round 1, picking up Kansas City's second- and fourth-round picks in the process.
I still think there’s a giant move to be made by Pittsburgh at WR. Could it be for Brandon Aiyuk? If not, Thomas is a special talent who helped himself at the NFL Scouting Combine as much as any player at the position. I had this match in my first mock and am holding steady here.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH MIAMI DOLPHINS
The Detroit crowd goes wild as the Lions get aggressive and give up a third-round pick (No. 73 overall) to move up eight spots for Verse, a physical presence on the edge who fits as a complement to Aidan Hutchinson.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Big, athletic tackle who stays local and gets to play for his college offensive coordinator. Fautanu has a wide draft range, with the potential to go in the top 10 or at a spot around here.
The Vikings, having already made a deal to secure their new quarterback, stay put here and get one of the top corners in the draft. Awesome person, well-regarded small school prospect and a steal at No. 23. Brian Flores would love to add Mitchell to his defense.
The Cowboys hang at No. 24 and get one of the remaining tackle prospects with a first-round grade. Guyton is a bit more of a project than the tackles who were selected ahead of him, but he's a good fit in Dallas.
New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley gets an elite defender on the back end. DeJean can play any position in the secondary and contribute on special teams. If not to Green Bay, I think he goes somewhere in the 20 to 32 range.
Tampa might have had the best offseason of any team in the league, retaining many key assets from last year’s Divisional Round squad. Offensive line is still an area of need, though. Barton played tackle and center at Duke, and could do either in the NFL.
Robinson is perhaps the quietest rising prospect in this draft class. I wouldn’t be surprised if he went top 20 on Thursday night. Versatile, experienced and high-motored -- he’s got a lot of fans in the league. The Cardinals add a wide receiver and a pass rusher in the first round.
Teams are torn on Latu. Some love him. Some have major concerns about his injury history. If he’s on the board here, Buffalo might not be able to pass him up.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH DETROIT LIONS
Yes, they’re already paying Bradley Chubb and soon will have to pay Jaelan Phillips. As we learned last year, though, you can never have too many pass rushers. And there's a drop-off in talent at the position after Chop.
Kool-Aid could go much higher on Thursday. I know teams that absolutely love him. Nick Saban has been singing his praises to those who’ll listen. The Baltimore-Alabama pipeline is real.
If Mitchell’s still on the board, this pick would make some sense. Consider it insurance for a WR room that’s the buzz of the league.
PROJECTED TRADE; PICK ACQUIRED FROM KANSAS CITY CHIEFS THROUGH LOS ANGELES RAMS
The Rams, perhaps too busy enjoying their Draft House in Hermosa Beach, trade back again and out of the first round entirely. The Patriots package their second- and third-round picks (Nos. 34 and 68) to move back into Round 1, and ahead of the Panthers (No. 33), to grab a receiver and the accompanying fifth-year option on his rookie contract. L.A. enters Day 2 with 13 total picks after Thursday night's deals.