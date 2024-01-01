Around the NFL

Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb has torn ACL, out for remainder of 2023 season

Published: Jan 01, 2024
Grant Gordon

Miami's bound for the playoffs, but unfortunately for the Dolphins they won't have their Pro Bowl pass rusher with them.

Bradley Chubb suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens and is out for the remainder of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources. It's the second such injury in the 27-year-old's career.

Rapoport reported Sunday that Chubb was feared to have suffered a significant injury and Monday's MRI revealed just that.

Twice a Pro Bowler amid his seventh season, Chubb had become a force for the Dolphins with 4.5 sacks over the past two games heading into Sunday. His season ends with 11 sacks, six forced fumbles and 74 tackles.

Unfortunately for the standout edge, he's no stranger to injuries, nor is the Dolphins pass rush.

Chubb's 2019 season with the Denver Broncos was ended with an ACL tear after four weeks and he missed 10 games in 2021 with an ankle injury.

Now, Chubb joins teammate and fellow pass rusher Jaelan Phillips, who tore his Achilles on Black Friday.

Still looking to wrap up the AFC East, the Dolphins will face the Bills to end the regular season and begin the rest of their campaign without Chubb.

