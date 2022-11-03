Dolphins, LB Bradley Chubb agree to terms on five-year, $110 million contract extension

Two days after trading for Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb, the Miami Dolphins have inked him to a big-time contract extension.
Miami and Chubb have agreed to a five-year, $110 million extension with $63.2 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.
Chubb's new deal can be worth up to $111.25 million with incentives, per Pelissero, and the remaining salary from his rookie deal brings the contract total to just under $119 million through 2027.
Chubb, who had 5.5 sacks on the season for Denver and 26 sacks in his career, was traded to the Dolphins for a package that included a 2023 first-round pick on Tuesday.
