Around the NFL

Dolphins, LB Bradley Chubb agree to terms on five-year, $110 million contract extension

Published: Nov 03, 2022 at 07:20 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Two days after trading for Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb, the Miami Dolphins have inked him to a big-time contract extension.

Miami and Chubb have agreed to a five-year, $110 million extension with $63.2 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.

Chubb's new deal can be worth up to $111.25 million with incentives, per Pelissero, and the remaining salary from his rookie deal brings the contract total to just under $119 million through 2027.

Chubb, who had 5.5 sacks on the season for Denver and 26 sacks in his career, was traded to the Dolphins for a package that included a 2023 first-round pick on Tuesday.

Around the NFL will have more shortly.

Related Content

news

New Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson ready to 'win some games': 'That's kind of the first time I've been able to say that'

Staying put in the NFC North, tight end T.J. Hockenson is ready to "win some games" with the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings after being traded from the 1-6 Detroit Lions at Tuesday's deadline.

news

Tua Tagovailoa affirms Dolphins' high hopes: 'We're not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here'

A day after the Dolphins reinforced their high aspirations with trades for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made it known that nobody's shying away from the highest of goals.

news

Despite surprise losses, Henry, Noah remain atop Madden Championship Series' latest power rankings

A couple of surprises have left the best two Madden players out of the upcoming Ultimate Thanksgiving tournament, but not out of the top spots in the latest Madden Championship Series power rankings.

news

Aaron Rodgers understands why Packers stood down on trade deadline: 'It just didn't pan out'

Aaron Rodgers, who has been notoriously displeased with Green Bay's pass-catching personnel decisions in recent years, wasn't as upset by the Packers' lack of additions at the trade deadline this time around.

news

Eagles place rookie first-round DL Jordan Davis (ankle) on injured reserve

Due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 8, Philadelphia first-rounder pick Jordan Davis landed on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.

news

Week 9 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Browns GM Andrew Berry confirms Deshaun Watson will start at QB when eligible to return

Browns general manager Andrew Berry met with the Cleveland media on Wednesday to discuss a number of topics, including the status of suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson.

news

Colts coach Frank Reich: Fired OC Marcus Brady is 'not being scapegoated'

The initial reaction to Marcus Brady's firing was that he was taking the fall for the Colts offense's shortcomings. On Wednesday, coach Frank Reich denied Brady was the scapegoat.

news

Buffalo GM Brandon Beane says Bills would be 'crazy not to at least look into' acquiring WR Odell Beckham Jr.

In the ongoing story of where Odell Beckham Jr. will end up playing this year, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said Wednesday that the Bills would be "crazy not to at least look into" acquiring the wide receiver as a late-season signing.

news

Washington D.C. police announce arrest made in connection with Brian Robinson shooting

The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday that an arrest has been made in connection with the August shooting of Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson.

news

Rams turned down offers for Cam Akers, hope disgruntled RB will play for team again this season

Cam Akers and the Rams seemed primed for a divorce for weeks, with the third-year running back peeved with his role in Los Angeles and the trade deadline looming. But when the clock hit 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Akers was still on the team, not for a lack of other suitors' trying.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE