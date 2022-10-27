2022 NFL trade deadline tracker: Full details on every move since start of the regular season

NFL.com provides a one-stop shop for tracking every deal ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline (Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET) since the start of the 2022 regular season on Sept. 8.
(Note: Transactions are listed in order of most recent trade).
Chiefs add dynamic piece in trade for WR Toney
Date of reported trade: Oct. 27
KANSAS CITY RECEIVES:
NEW YORK RECEIVES:
- 2023 third-round compensatory draft pick
- 2023 sixth-round draft pick
Eagles beef up defense with deal for Quinn
Date of completed trade: Oct. 26
PHILADELHIA RECEIVES:
- DE Robert Quinn
CHICAGO RECEIVES:
- 2023 fourth-round draft pick
Cowboys bolster D-line by acquiring Hankins
Date of completed trade: Oct. 25
DALLAS RECEIVES:
- DT Johnathan Hankins
- 2024 seventh-round draft pick
LAS VEGAS RECEIVES:
- 2023 sixth-round draft pick
Date of completed trade: Oct. 25
NEW YORK RECEIVES:
JACKSONVILLE RECEIVES:
- 2023 conditional sixth-round draft pick
49ers acquire RB McCaffrey in blockbuster trade
Date of completed trade: Oct. 21
SAN FRANCISCO RECEIVES:
CAROLINA RECEIVES:
- 2023 second-round draft pick
- 2023 third-round draft pick
- 2023 fourth-round draft pick
- 2024 fifth-round draft pick
Cardinals trade for Anderson after Panthers bench WR
Date of completed trade: Oct. 17
ARIZONA RECEIVES:
CAROLINA RECEIVES:
- 2024 sixth-round draft pick
- 2025 seventh-round draft pick
Browns acquire ex-Pro Bowl LB in deal with Falcons
Date of completed trade: Oct. 10
CLEVELAND RECEIVES:
- LB Deion Jones
- 2024 seventh-round draft pick
ATLANTA RECEIVES:
- 2024 sixth-round draft pick
Raiders add depth to O-line in early-season trade
Date of completed trade: Sept. 21
LAS VEGAS RECEIVES:
- OT Justin Herron
- 2024 seventh-round draft pick
NEW ENGLAND RECEIVES:
- 2024 sixth-round draft pick