2022 NFL trade deadline tracker: Full details on every move since start of the regular season

Published: Oct 27, 2022 at 02:19 PM Updated: Oct 27, 2022 at 03:08 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com provides a one-stop shop for tracking every deal ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline (Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET) since the start of the 2022 regular season on Sept. 8.

(Note: Transactions are listed in order of most recent trade).

Chiefs add dynamic piece in trade for WR Toney

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
New York Giants
New York Giants

Date of reported trade: Oct. 27

READ: Trade analysis


KANSAS CITY RECEIVES:


NEW YORK RECEIVES:

  • 2023 third-round compensatory draft pick
  • 2023 sixth-round draft pick

Eagles beef up defense with deal for Quinn

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

Date of completed trade: Oct. 26

READ: Trade analysis


PHILADELHIA RECEIVES:


CHICAGO RECEIVES:

  • 2023 fourth-round draft pick

Cowboys bolster D-line by acquiring Hankins

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

Date of completed trade: Oct. 25

READ: Trade analysis


DALLAS RECEIVES:


LAS VEGAS RECEIVES:

  • 2023 sixth-round draft pick

Jets trade for RB depth after Breece Hall injury

New York Jets
New York Jets
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

Date of completed trade: Oct. 25

READ: Trade analysis


NEW YORK RECEIVES:


JACKSONVILLE RECEIVES:

  • 2023 conditional sixth-round draft pick

49ers acquire RB McCaffrey in blockbuster trade

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

Date of completed trade: Oct. 21

READ: Trade analysis


SAN FRANCISCO RECEIVES:


CAROLINA RECEIVES:

  • 2023 second-round draft pick
  • 2023 third-round draft pick
  • 2023 fourth-round draft pick
  • 2024 fifth-round draft pick

Cardinals trade for Anderson after Panthers bench WR

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

Date of completed trade: Oct. 17

READ: Trade analysis


ARIZONA RECEIVES:


CAROLINA RECEIVES:

  • 2024 sixth-round draft pick
  • 2025 seventh-round draft pick

Browns acquire ex-Pro Bowl LB in deal with Falcons

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2022

Date of completed trade: Oct. 10

READ: Trade analysis


CLEVELAND RECEIVES:


ATLANTA RECEIVES:

  • 2024 sixth-round draft pick

Raiders add depth to O-line in early-season trade

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

Date of completed trade: Sept. 21


LAS VEGAS RECEIVES:


NEW ENGLAND RECEIVES:

  • 2024 sixth-round draft pick

