Around the NFL

Falcons trade former Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones to Browns

Published: Oct 09, 2022 at 09:39 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

After allowing 465 yards of offense in a Week 5 defeat, the Cleveland Browns are adding some defensive reinforcements.

The Browns are acquiring former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Cleveland is sending a 2024 NFL Draft sixth-round selection to Atlanta for Jones and a 2024 seventh-round pick, Rapoport added.

Jones, a 2017 Pro Bowler for the Falcons, has yet to play this year as he was placed on injured reserve prior to the season's kickoff after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.

A 2016 second-round pick, Jones' quick rise helped the Falcons' run to the Super Bowl in his rookie year. But Jones' play waned in recent years as evidenced by his 34.6 overall Pro Football Focus grade in 2021.

Thus, the Falcons move on and the Browns get a tackling machine in the middle, who's had north of 100 tackles in five of his six previous seasons.

Atlanta will carry a $12.14 million dead cap hit in 2023 from Jones, who has no contract guarantees beyond 2022, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. The Browns, in turn, owe Jones $1.39 million over the rest of the season, plus $31,250 for each game he's active, Pelissero added.

Jones restructured his contract before this season, and his base salary of just more than $1 million for 2022 is what Cleveland will inherit as it tries to spark its defense.

Related Content

news

Saints HC Dennis Allen on Taysom Hill's versatility in four-TD game vs. Seahawks: 'It's a good piece to have'

Hill rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another score in New Orleans' 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Hill was brought in for key situations throughout the game to provide another offensive option for the Saints, and his contributions helped New Orleans come out on top in the back-and-forth contest.

news

Referee on Falcons' Grady Jarrett roughing passer penalty: Defender unnecessarily threw QB to ground

Sunday's Falcons-Buccaneers game included a controversial roughing the passer penalty on Falcons DT Grady Jarrett. Referee Jerome Boger defended the call after the game.

news

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny suffers fractured tibia in loss to Saints

Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured tibia in Sunday's 39-32 loss to the Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Penny will undergo tests Monday to determine associated damage and to see if surgery is necessary.

news

Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater exits loss to Jets due to concussion protocol

Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out in the first quarter of Miami's 40-17 loss to the Jets on Sunday. The QB left with an elbow injury and was evaluated for a head injury. Miami said Bridgewater wouldn't return due to the concussion protocol.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 5 action.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 5: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 5 Sunday.

news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) active vs. Patriots

After he missed one week while dealing with an ankle injury, Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is active for Sunday's game versus the Patriots.

news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (ribs) will return to field vs. Seahawks

After he was absent for his New Orleans Saints' Week 4 game in London, star RB Alvin Kamara is officially active vs. the Seahawks.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 5 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Injury roundup: Dolphins WRs Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle active vs. Jets

Wide receivers Tyreek Hill (quad) and Jaylen Waddle (groin) are expected to play today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Ravens' All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) expected to return for 'Sunday Night Football' vs. Bengals

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is expected to play in the Ravens' Sunday Night Football game versus the Bengals, his first game action since the 2021 season opener, and just his second time taking the field since fracturing his ankle almost two years ago.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE