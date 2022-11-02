NFL teams, players react to record day of trades on deadline day

It was a blockbuster Tuesday in the NFL.

Twelve players were traded in 10 deals on deadline day, the most seen in at least the last 30 years, according to NFL Research.

Some such as Bradley Chubb and Chase Claypool have been part of trade rumblings for some time, while others, such as wide receiver Calvin Ridley, added shock factor to the day.

Some teams are deserving of high grades for their work, while others made some puzzling moves. It was in an impactful trade deadline day in various ways.