NFL trade grades: Judging deadline deals for Roquan Smith, Christian McCaffrey, Bradley Chubb and more

Panthers receive:

2023 second-round pick

2023 third-round pick

2023 fourth-round pick

2024 fifth-round pick





The Panthers made a big ask with McCaffrey, setting the initial price higher than what they ended up receiving. That's how these deals tend to go. And though it's hard to swallow the idea of a team expediting another lost season, it was their Sophie's Choice at this point.





Carolina had to do whatever it could to amass draft assets if the team is serious about putting itself in position to solve the franchise-quarterback problem. The Week 7 win over the Buccaneers and Sunday's wild loss to the Falcons show that the Panthers' players have not embraced a tank-first mentality, so the team isn't guaranteed to get a top-five draft pick.





In his Week 7 49ers debut, McCaffrey played 23 snaps and gained 62 yards on 10 touches in a 23-snap effort. That was the amuse-bouche. Sunday's showcase performance in the 49ers' win over the Rams was McCaffrey's best game since at least 2019, showing just how special he can be in Kyle Shanahan's system.





Taking on McCaffrey's future salary and giving up four picks is nothing to scoff at, and no matter how dazzling he was against Los Angeles, you can't ignore McCaffrey's recent injury history. But like the rivals Rams' "F them picks" approach, it's worth admiring a team's willingness to seize a rare opportunity, even when it's riddled with potential short- and long-term pitfalls.