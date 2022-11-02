2022 NFL trade deadline: Who are the biggest winners and losers?

1) Ravens defense: Baltimore hasn't been playing defense like we've been accustomed to seeing. The Ravens have blown two 17-point leads in losses, and their pass rush has been so erratic that they picked up the aging Jason Pierre-Paul to provide any semblance of help. This is why the trade that delivered linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears was so huge. He's exactly the kind of linebacker who can be a difference-maker on a unit that needs more of them. Smith is a tremendous tackler and blitzer, and he fits perfectly with the kind of versatile players defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald wants to utilize in his scheme. Smith also shows up at a perfect time. The AFC North is experiencing its share of upheaval -- the Bengals, for one, are especially vulnerable with Ja'Marr Chase sidelined with a hip injury -- and Baltimore is now poised to make a run at the division crown with an improved defense.

2) Justin Fields: It's no secret that the Bears need to give their second-year quarterback more help at receiver. The addition of Chase Claypool, formerly of Pittsburgh, should be an immediate upgrade. Claypool was a solid weapon in his first two seasons with the Steelers, but he's only been averaging 9.7 yards per catch this season. He'll find more targets in Chicago and more opportunities to make big plays for a quarterback who now has another supersized weapon to go along with N'Keal Harry. Claypool is especially skilled at contested catches. He'll make life much easier for Fields, who's starting to find a comfort zone in the Bears' offense.