Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 1

Published: Nov 01, 2022 at 10:26 AM Updated: Nov 01, 2022 at 10:42 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 4-4-0

INJURIES

  • CB Chidobe Awuzie is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury in Monday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Awuzie will have an MRI on Tuesday to confirm what is believed to be a torn ACL, per Rapoport.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 3-4-1

FIRINGS

  • OC Marcus Brady fired after 3-4-1 start to season. Brady was in his season second season as the Colts' offensive coordinator.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 · 2-6-0

WAIVER CLAIMS

Related Content

news

Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady after 3-4-1 start to 2022 season

The Indianapolis Colts have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, the team announced Tuesday.

news

Former Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer dies at 38

Former Vikings defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer, the son of former head coach Mike Zimmer, has died at the age of 38.

news

Packers coach Matt LaFleur 'absolutely not' considering removal of DC Joe Barry

With defensive troubles mounting in Green Bay, Packers coach Matt LaFleur is backing defensive coordinator Joe Barry after the team's fourth straight loss.

news

Browns WR Amari Cooper blasts his intercepted pass on trick play: 'It was an abomination'

After throwing a bad interception on a trick play on Monday night, Browns WR Amari Cooper criticized his throw but made for it with 131 receiving yards versus the Bengals.

news

Joe Burrow: Missing Ja'Marr Chase 'no excuse' for poor offensive performance in loss to Browns

In Monday night's 32-13 loss to the Browns, Bengals QB Joe Burrow reflects on how the offense has played in its first game without Ja'Marr Chase this season.

news

Myles Garrett, Browns D 'starting to' turn a corner after smothering Bengals

After a disastrous start to the season, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Co. have played well back-to-back weeks, including Monday night's smothering effort in a 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

Kareem Hunt on trade talk following Browns win: 'I'm down for whatever'

Kareem Hunt has been a frequent figure in trade talks s the league's deadline of Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET nears. He's made it clear he's not happy with his role with the Browns, and with less than 24 hours left to find a suitor for Hunt, the running back's stance hasn't changed.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Browns win over Bengals on Monday night

Nick Chubb paved the way on Monday night as the Browns defeated the Bengals for their fifth consecutive win in the rivalry.

news

Week 8 Monday night inactives: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

The official inactives for the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Bears trading LB Roquan Smith to Ravens for draft picks

The Chicago Bears are trading linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman out 'a few weeks' with foot injury

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Monday announced that WR Rashod Bateman will be out a few weeks with a foot injury he sustained in last Thursday's win over the Buccaneers.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE