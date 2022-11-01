NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- CB Chidobe Awuzie is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury in Monday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Awuzie will have an MRI on Tuesday to confirm what is believed to be a torn ACL, per Rapoport.
FIRINGS
- OC Marcus Brady fired after 3-4-1 start to season. Brady was in his season second season as the Colts' offensive coordinator.
WAIVER CLAIMS
- OL Blake Hance, from San Francisco.