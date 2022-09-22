Around the NFL

Ravens signing pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul to one-year deal worth up to $5.5M

Published: Sep 22, 2022 at 03:34 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

A two-time Super Bowl winner is heading to Baltimore to provide some pass-rush punch.

Former New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowler Jason Pierre-Paul is signing a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens worth up to $5.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson first reported the news.

Pierre-Paul visited with the Ravens back in June and again this week, but now he's staying put.

Baltimore (1-1) is coming off a disastrous 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins in which it had just one sack. Though removed from his prime seasons, the 33-year-old Pierre-Paul could provide a little extra oomph in the pass-rushing department. He'll join veterans Calais Campbell and Justin Houston, and youngsters Odafe Oweh and Malik Harrison, on a defensive front that's produced a 23.9 QB pressure percentage, per Next Gen Stats, but has just a 3.5 sack percentage.

A 2010 first-round selection of the Giants, Pierre-Paul won a Super Bowl in Gotham and went to a pair of Pro Bowls. In 2018, he joined the Bucs and won another Super Bowl with them.

Just how much is left in the tank remains to be seen from JPP, who was a Pro Bowler in 2020 after posting 9.5 sacks and 55 tackles, but had just 2.5 sacks and 31 tackles in 12 starts last year.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Steelers WR George Pickens frustrated by lack of opportunities: '99 percent of the time, I'm open'

Through two weeks, the leash on Mitchell Trubisky appears to be getting shorter, and the patience of Steelers receivers, including rookie George Pickens, is running thin.

news

Baker Mayfield admits his play was 'not good enough' in first two games with Panthers

The Baker Mayfield era is off to a rough start in Charlotte. The former Browns QB has been average, which is understandably not good enough to win in today's NFL, and he knows it

news

Carson Wentz reflects on 'whirlwind' career, time in Philly as Commanders prep to face Hurts, Eagles

Carson Wentz is two games into a career in Washington, where he's filling the starting role at quarterback for the Commanders, an NFC East rival of the Eagles. That means two dates per year with Wentz's former employer -- starting this Sunday.

news

Former Jaguars, Lions DE Austen Lane earns UFC contract with first-round knockout

Austen Lane, who played three seasons for the Jaguars and one for the Detroit Lions, defeated the previously unbeaten Richard Jacobi via first-round technical knockout Tuesday night in a heavyweight bout on the Dana White Contender Series to earn an Ultimate Fighting Championship contract.

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (rib cartilage) limited Wednesday, considered day to day

Bolts quarterback Justin Herbert was limited in Wednesday's practice, according to the Chargers' practice report. Despite the designation, coach Brandon Staley presented a fairly optimistic outlook on Herbert's condition.

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: Wait until we 'see what his contract is'

Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson was limited in practice Wednesday due to an elbow injury, but said he's fine and ready to throw "a lot Sunday."

news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay confused by lack of playing time: 'I should be playing ... that's a fact'

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay played just two snaps in the Giants' 19-16 win over the Panthers. Golladay remains perplexed at the current situation, one in which the Giants appear to be icing him out of the action, and is anticipating -- perhaps hopefully more than anything -- things will change for him in Week 3.

news

Week 3 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Joe Burrow cautions against panicking over Bengals' slow start to 2022 season: 'We are going to be fine'

The Bengals have not had the strong start they had hoped for, and that many predicted for last year's Super Bowl runners-up. But quarterback Joe Burrow said it's not time to panic about Cincinnati's season yet, as there's still ample opportunities to address issues and make it back to the playoffs.

news

NFL sends warning letter to Buccaneers exec Bruce Arians for actions on sideline during game vs. Saints

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the NFL sent Bruce Arians, now serving as Bucs senior advisor to the general manager, a warning letter noting that his actions on the sideline on Sunday weren't acceptable.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE