Ravens hosting Jason Pierre-Paul on free-agent visit

Jun 09, 2022
Jeremy Bergman

Jason Pierre-Paul is taking his charms to Charm City for a free-agent visit.

The Baltimore Ravens are meeting with the three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher on Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

Pierre-Paul, 33, remains a free agent nearly three months into the new league year. He spent the last four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, logging 2.5 sacks in 12 games played in 2021, the last year of a two-year deal he inked with the club in 2020. JPP was traded to the Bucs in 2017 after eight seasons with the New York Giants and helped lead the club to a Super Bowl title.

If Pierre-Paul signs with the Ravens, his first experience in the AFC will come alongside veteran defensive linemen Calais Campbell, Michael Pierce, Derek Wolfe and Brent Urban, burgeoning trenchmen Odafe Oweh, Jaylon Ferguson and Justin Madubuike. JPP would join Pierce and rookies David Ojabo, Travis Jones and Rayshad Nichols as offseason additions to Baltimore's defensive line.

The Ravens currently have $5.58 million in 2022 cap space, per Over The Cap. Pierre-Paul made $12.8 million in base salary and bonuses last season, but as an aging star coming off a mediocre 2021 campaign and offseason shoulder surgery, JPP could take a pay cut and fit into Baltimore's payroll and front seven.

