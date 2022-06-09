Ravens hosting Jason Pierre-Paul on free-agent visit

Jason Pierre-Paul is taking his charms to Charm City for a free-agent visit.

The Baltimore Ravens are meeting with the three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher on Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

Pierre-Paul, 33, remains a free agent nearly three months into the new league year. He spent the last four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, logging 2.5 sacks in 12 games played in 2021, the last year of a two-year deal he inked with the club in 2020. JPP was traded to the Bucs in 2017 after eight seasons with the New York Giants and helped lead the club to a Super Bowl title.