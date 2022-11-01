Kareem Hunt on trade talk following Browns win: 'I'm down for whatever'

Hunt saw the future months ago, requesting a trade during training camp. The Browns flatly denied his request, and Hunt has since remained a good employee, showing up for work and giving his full effort while likely wondering when he might again receive substantial opportunities.

Monday night was a productive one for Hunt, perhaps his best showing of the season. The running back and local product carried the ball 11 times for 42 yards and caught four passes for 30 yards, posting his second-best total of scrimmage yards in a game this season. It was a glimpse of the past, a time in which Chubb and Hunt powered the Browns to wins with a relentless attack; against the Bengals, they combined to account for 176 scrimmage yards.

Still, when asked if he felt Kevin Stefanski's staff made it a priority to get Hunt more involved against Cincinnati, Hunt appeared apathetic.

"I mean, I guess so," Hunt said. "We won."

The victory sent Browns fans home happy, but in Cleveland's locker room, the tone was more subdued, especially at Hunt's stall. Statistically, it was positive send-off for Hunt. However, there was no escaping the fact he'd likely be happier elsewhere.

"I mean, you know I'm from the city of Cleveland so (chuckles) I guess I'm happy we won," Hunt said. "So yes, that's the right way to go out."

Hunt made it clear his displeasure has nothing to do with his teammates, whom he said Monday night he loves. He and Chubb share a demonstrated friendship that has allowed their one-two punch to thrive in years past. But be it Cleveland's four-game losing streak (snapped Monday night), or Hunt's diminished role, it just isn't enough for him anymore.

Even more importantly, nothing has changed nearly enough to make Hunt reconsider his request, on which he said he hasn't received an update from the Browns front office.

"I have no idea, I have no idea. I don't talk to them about that," Hunt said. "Like I said, I just come in and work man. If something happens, I guess it happens. I'm always going to show up to work, they know that."

Like Hunt, Stefanski didn't offer much insight on the matter after the game.

"As you can imagine, I don't get into those things," Stefanski said. "He fights like crazy. He's a great part of this team. These guys just, whatever's in front of them, they're fighting like crazy."