Cowboys acquire DT Johnathan Hankins from Raiders in trade

The Dallas Cowboys made a move to bolster their defensive line depth ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline.

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that the Cowboys are acquiring defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2023 sixth-round pick, per sources informed of the move. Dallas also receives a 2024 seventh-rounder back in the exchange.

A former second-round pick by the Giants in 2013, Hankins has been a solid interior defender, particularly against the run. In 10 seasons with the Giants (four), Colts (one), and Raiders (five), Hankins has netted 366 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 47 QB hits, and 14.5 sacks. The 30-year-old has 10 tackles and one QB hit in five games with Vegas this season.

The Cowboys own the NFL's fiercest pass rush but have been middling against the run. Hankins' addition will provide depth along the interior, particularly in early-down situations. It's a timely move for the Cowboys, who face a Chicago Bears offense in Week 8 that ripped off 243 rush yards Monday night against New England.

