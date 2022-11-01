Analysis

2023 NFL Draft order: Buccaneers, Raiders, Steelers holding top-10 picks

Published: Oct 31, 2022 at 11:29 PM Updated: Oct 31, 2022 at 11:31 PM
Headshot_Author_Dan-Parr_2020
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
by Dan Parr & Eric Edholm

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

Arrows reflect movement from last week's order.

NOTE: The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.

Pick
1
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
1-6 · Strength of schedule: .685

Biggest needs: QB, DB, DL

Week 9 opponent: vs. Packers


DP: The Detroit defense, desperate for playmakers, is reaching new lows. The Lions are allowing 32.1 points per game -- the most in the first seven games of a season in franchise history -- and the team has lost a league-high three times when scoring 27 or more points.

Pick
2
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
1-5-1 · .425

Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge

Week 9 opponent: vs. Eagles


EE: We’ve talked about the rare opportunity the Texans could have in search of a quarterback, with two potentially early first-round picks next spring. But that doesn’t mean they can ignore the defense, especially the front seven.

Pick
3
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2-6 · .460

Biggest needs: QB, WR, DL

Week 9 opponent: at Bengals


DP: P.J. Walker has made some impressive throws against injury-plagued secondaries in the past two weeks, earning a passer rating of 97.9 during that span. That should not be overlooked, especially given the circumstances he inherited as Carolina’s QB1, but the long-term question of who will take snaps for the Panthers remains.

Pick
4
4
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2-6 · .533

Biggest needs: DL, WR, TE

Week 9 opponent: vs. Raiders


EE: Trevor Lawrence was at his best in college throwing to big targets such as Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross. With Marvin Jones set for free agency in the spring, landing a longer target on the outside should be high on the to-do list.

Pick
5
2
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2-6 · .597

Biggest needs: OT, CB, DL

Week 9 opponent: Bye


EE: The Steelers rank near the bottom of the league in multiple major pass-defense categories. They really could use a difference-maker at cornerback, which they really haven’t had in a few years. The division has some special wide receivers who are tough covers.

Pick
6
3
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2-5 · .471

Biggest needs: OT, Edge, DL

Week 9 opponent: at Jaguars


EE: We can’t imagine the Raiders won’t make several moves along the offensive line this coming offseason. Dylan Parham and Thayer Munford are a good start, but more help is needed to make this offense work effectively. 

Pick
7
2
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE DENVER BRONCOS


Broncos' record: 3-5 (.443)

Broncos' Week 9 opponent: Bye


See the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Seahawks' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Broncos' needs.

Pick
8
2
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS


Saints' record: 3-5 (.468)

Saints' Week 9 opponent: vs. Ravens


NOTE: See the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Saints' needs.

Pick
9
10
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3-5 · .476

Biggest needs: QB, DB, DL

Week 9 opponent: vs. Rams


DP: The interior defensive line figures to be among the many areas of need requiring the Bucs’ attention in 2023. William Gholston, Akiem Hicks and Rakeem Nunez-Roches are among the players due to hit free agency.

Pick
10
6
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CLEVELAND BROWNS


Browns' record: 3-5 (.476)

Browns' Week 9 opponent: Bye


See Pick No. 2 for analysis of the Texans' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Browns' needs.

Pick
11
2
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
3-5 · .556

Biggest needs: WR, DL, OL

Week 9 opponent: vs. Dolphins


DP: The O-line, still a problematic area for the Bears, takes a backseat on the needs list this week to a couple spots that are arguably in an even more desperate situation. After trading Robert Quinn, Chicago no longer has an anchor up front on defense and we saw the result of that in the Cowboys’ 49-29 romp on Sunday. It's going to get worse before it gets better on that side of the ball, with Roquan Smith also being dealt.

Pick
12
2
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
3-5 · .559

Biggest needs: OL, CB, Edge

Week 9 opponent: vs. Seahawks


DP: Arizona should be shopping for explosiveness off the edge in 2023. The Cardinals rank near the bottom of the league in sack percentage (4.6%) and their leader in sacks, 12th-year veteran J.J. Watt (4.5), has a contract that voids after this season.

Pick
13
3
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
3-5 · .597

Biggest needs: WR, S, TE

Week 9 opponent: at Lions


DP: Safety is among the many sources of headaches for the Packers this season. Darnell Savage, a first-round pick in 2019, has not lived up to his billing and Adrian Amos, whose contract voids after the season, has disappointed this year.

Pick
14
6
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS


Rams' record: 3-4 (.527)

Rams' Week 9 opponent: at Buccaneers


See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Lions' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Rams' needs.

Pick
15
2
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
3-4-1 · .458

Biggest needs: QB, WR, OG

Week 9 opponent: at Patriots


EE: They’ve used second-round picks to draft their top two young receivers, Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr., but could use a quicker, speedier option to help out whoever the starting quarterback will be in ’23.

Pick
16
6
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
4-4 · .429

Biggest needs: OT, Edge, WR

Week 9 opponent: vs. Colts


EE: It certainly feels like the Patriots will try to iron out their offensive line -- once their strongest position but now almost a weekly guessing game. After taking OG Cole Strange in Round 1 this year, we wouldn’t be shocked if they addressed tackle early in next year’s draft.

Pick
17
2
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
4-4 · .500

Biggest needs: QB, CB, OL

Week 9 opponent: vs. Vikings


DP: No NFC team has allowed more QB pressures than the Commanders (99), who must do a better job in pass protection if they’re going to give whoever is taking snaps next season a fighting chance to succeed. 

Pick
18
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
4-4 · .516

Biggest needs: DB, OL, DL

Week 9 opponent: vs. Panthers


EE: We could see the Bengals targeting another defensive tackle, especially if they’re concerned about DJ Reader’s ability to stay healthy long-term. They’re always looking for massive defensive tackles to plug inside.

Pick
PL
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
4-4 · .429

Biggest needs: Edge, QB, OL

Week 9 opponent: vs. Chargers


DP: Atlanta’s offensive line has been a solid unit this season, so we’ll move it down on the needs list a bit. Will keeping the right side of the front five intact long-term become a challenge, though? Right tackle Kaleb McGary’s contract expires after this season (the team declined his fifth-year option) and right guard Chris Lindstrom’s deal is up after next season.

Pick
PL
8
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS


49ers' record: 4-4 (.459)

49ers' Week 9 opponent: Bye

Dolphins' needs: OL, CB, TE


EE: Can the Dolphins count on Byron Jones anymore? That question could be answered by the way Miami navigates the early parts of the draft. A cornerback figures to be relatively high on their needs list.


NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' needs.

Pick
PL
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
4-3 · .406

Biggest needs: WR, OT, CB

Week 9 opponent: at Falcons


EE: With the disappointing J.C. Jackson injured, the Chargers’ secondary depth has been stretched. After taking Zion Johnson over Trent McDuffie in this year’s draft, the Bolts might decide they have to address the position early in 2023.

Pick
PL
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
5-3 · .452

Biggest needs: DL, WR, LB

Week 9 opponent: at Cardinals


DP: There could be a need for depth at off-ball linebacker in 2023 with Cody Barton, who has started half the Seahawks’ games this season, due to become a free agent.

Pick
PL
New York Jets
New York Jets
5-3 · .453

Biggest needs: OT, S, LB

Week 9 opponent: vs. Bills


EE: Locking down their left tackle is of premium importance and figures to be a position Joe Douglas attacks (again). But are we sure they have the right quarterback?

Pick
PL
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
5-3 · .571

Biggest needs: WR, Edge, CB

Week 9 opponent: at Saints


EE: Odafe Oweh remains a building block, and David Ojabo could end up a steal if he develops. But there’s a case to be made for drafting edge help when 33-year-old Justin Houston has been their best rusher in 2022.

Pick
PL
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
5-2 · .481

Biggest needs: OT, DL, WR

Week 9 opponent: vs. Titans


EE: After the trade for Kadarius Toney, their needs might shift to the trenches for more of an infrastructure draft. They really could use a running mate for Chris Jones up front.

Pick
PL
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
5-2 · .500

Biggest needs: OL, Edge, TE

Week 9 opponent: at Chiefs


EE: They’ve been rotating bodies at tight end the past few years but could use a classic, in-line “Y” tight end. Not only can that help the run game on which this offense is built, but it could also provide a middle-of-the-field target for Ryan Tannehill or Malik Willis.

Pick
PL
New York Giants
New York Giants
6-2 · .492

Biggest needs: QB, WR, RB

Week 9 opponent: Bye


DP: With Kadarius Toney now a member of the Chiefs, the only wide receivers under contract with the Giants beyond this season are Wan’Dale Robinson, Kenny Golladay and Collin Johnson. They have 14 catches combined in 2022 while missing time due to injury. David Sills, who has 11 grabs, will be a restricted free agent.

Pick
PL
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
6-2 · .508

Biggest needs: DB, OL, WR

Week 9 opponent: Bye


DP: The Cowboys have drafted at least one wide receiver in five of the last six years. Will they make it six out of seven? Noah Brown, who is second on the team in catches and receiving yards, and James Washington are due to become free agents.

Pick
PL
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
6-1 · .463

Biggest needs: DB, WR, TE

Week 9 opponent: at Commanders


DP: With Za’Darius Smith playing at a high level and pending free agent Irv Smith Jr. struggling to stay healthy, tight end replaces edge rusher on the needs list this week.

Pick
PL
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
6-1 · .528

Biggest needs: OL, S, LB

Week 9 opponent: at Jets


EE: The Bills attacked the secondary in the 2022 draft with Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford and in 2021 with Damar Hamlin, but it wouldn’t hurt to add more depth on the back end with Micah Hyde (out for the season with injury) and Jordan Poyer (2023 free agent) each entering their age-32 seasons next year.

Pick
PL
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
7-0 · .444

Biggest needs: DB, Edge, DL

Week 9 opponent: at Texans


DP: Philly added help at edge rusher before the trade deadline with the acquisition of Robert Quinn, but the position remains on the needs list for 2023 since Quinn and the Eagles agreed to remove the final two years remaining on his contract. He’ll be a free agent this offseason. 

TEAMS CURRENTLY WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
3-5

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE HOUSTON TEXANS


Biggest needs: WR, DL, OT

Week 9 opponent: Bye


EE: Depending on what they think of James Hudson at season’s end, drafting an offensive tackle fairly early could make sense. When Jack Conklin’s contract was restructured, it was an indication that this could be his final season in Cleveland.

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
3-5

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS


Biggest needs: OL, LB, WR

Week 9 opponent: Bye


EE: On a team that’s stacked with young talents at receiver, you might not think that position stands as a big need. But the fact that Denver might have at least considered moving Jerry Jeudy and/or KJ Hamler is an indication the work might not be done to upgrade there.

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
3-4

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE DETROIT LIONS


Biggest needs: Edge, OL, DB

Week 9 opponent: at Buccaneers


DP: GM Les Snead has a history of finding value in the middle rounds of the draft. Can he work that magic for the defensive backfield in 2023? Safeties Nick Scott and Taylor Rapp and corners Grant Haley, David Long and Troy Hill (contract voids) are due to reach the market.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
3-5

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES


Biggest needs: QB, DL, WR

Week 9 opponent: vs. Ravens


DP: New Orleans just spent a first-round pick on Chris Olave, but the team might have to add more young talent at wide receiver if Michael Thomas can’t stay healthy. Keep in mind that Jarvis Landry, who is also dealing with an injury, is playing on a one-year deal.

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
4-4

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


Biggest needs: OL, DL, DB

Week 9 opponent: Bye


DP: Free agency might take a bite out of the San Francisco secondary, with starters Tashaun Gipson, Jimmie Ward (contract voids in 2023) and Emmanuel Moseley among the players who could walk.

Follow Dan Parr and Eric Edholm on Twitter.

Related Content

news

The First Read, Week 9: Pete Carroll, Seahawks silencing critics; Dolphins set for run?

Written off as a rebuilding team entering the 2022 season, the Seahawks have used a familiar formula to take an early lead in the NFC West. In this week's First Read, Jeffri Chadiha digs into what has Pete Carroll so confident and identifies the winners and losers heading into Week 9.

news

TRUE OR FALSE: Raiders NFL's most disappointing team? Falcons, Vikings, Seahawks for real in NFC?

Are the Raiders the most disappointing team in the NFL? Do the Falcons, Vikings and Seahawks have staying power in the NFC? Should the Jets bench Zach Wilson? Adam Schein answers those questions (and more!) in this true-or-false edition of the Schein Nine.

news

How good are the Vikings? Answer still unclear after fifth consecutive win

How good are the Vikings? Jim Trotter explores that question in Minneapolis, where he finds a first-place team focusing on the journey instead of the destination.

news

Zach Wilson's meltdown vs. Patriots raises questions about long-term future as Jets' franchise QB

After getting an up-close look at the Jets' loss to the Patriots on Sunday, Judy Battista writes that Gang Green has a quarterback problem. Is Zach Wilson the solution for a team trying to end its playoff drought?

news

Next Woman Up: Kelsey Henderson, member of NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative's inaugural class

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Meharry Medical College student Kelsey Henderson discusses her month-long clinical rotation with the Tennessee Titans medical staff through the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative.

news

Giants need to re-sign Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley; plus, top 5 game wreckers and Sam Ehlinger's traits

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are fueling the 6-1 Giants, but both are currently set to hit free agency. Should New York re-up the 25-year-old duo? Bucky Brooks weighs in. Plus, the top five game wreckers right now and a Sam Ehlinger scouting report.

news

2022 NFL trade deadline player-team fits: Packers should get WR Brandin Cooks for Aaron Rodgers

Which wide receiver should the Packers target prior to the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline? Kevin Patra identifies 10 player-team fits that he'd like to see come to fruition in swaps before time runs out.

news

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs providing unexpected identity to Josh McDaniels' offense

The expectation coming into the season was that the Raiders' offense would revolve around a talented passing game. Now in Week 8, running back Josh Jacobs has given Josh McDaniels' unit an unexpected identity, Jim Trotter writes.

news

NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Aaron Rodgers shut out by Bills; Geno Smith torches Giants with five TDs

Is Aaron Rodgers about to hit a new low in Buffalo? Will Geno Smith light up his former team when the Giants visit Seattle? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 8 of the 2022 season.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 9 of college football season

Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson has established himself as one of the premier QB hunters in college football this season. Where does he land in Chad Reuter's fresh set of prospect rankings for the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl. Check out the full list, 1-25.

news

2022 NFL season's top 10 slot receivers: Rams' Cooper Kupp, Bengals' Tyler Boyd lead group

Is the Jaguars' decision to make a big investment in Christian Kirk paying off so far? See where he lands in the Next Gen Stats analytics team's ranking of the top 10 slot receivers right now.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE