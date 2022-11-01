2023 NFL Draft order: Buccaneers, Raiders, Steelers holding top-10 picks

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Arrows reflect movement from last week's order.
NOTE: The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.
Biggest needs: QB, DB, DL
Week 9 opponent: vs. Packers
DP: The Detroit defense, desperate for playmakers, is reaching new lows. The Lions are allowing 32.1 points per game -- the most in the first seven games of a season in franchise history -- and the team has lost a league-high three times when scoring 27 or more points.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge
Week 9 opponent: vs. Eagles
EE: We’ve talked about the rare opportunity the Texans could have in search of a quarterback, with two potentially early first-round picks next spring. But that doesn’t mean they can ignore the defense, especially the front seven.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, DL
Week 9 opponent: at Bengals
DP: P.J. Walker has made some impressive throws against injury-plagued secondaries in the past two weeks, earning a passer rating of 97.9 during that span. That should not be overlooked, especially given the circumstances he inherited as Carolina’s QB1, but the long-term question of who will take snaps for the Panthers remains.
Biggest needs: DL, WR, TE
Week 9 opponent: vs. Raiders
EE: Trevor Lawrence was at his best in college throwing to big targets such as Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross. With Marvin Jones set for free agency in the spring, landing a longer target on the outside should be high on the to-do list.
Biggest needs: OT, CB, DL
Week 9 opponent: Bye
EE: The Steelers rank near the bottom of the league in multiple major pass-defense categories. They really could use a difference-maker at cornerback, which they really haven’t had in a few years. The division has some special wide receivers who are tough covers.
Biggest needs: OT, Edge, DL
Week 9 opponent: at Jaguars
EE: We can’t imagine the Raiders won’t make several moves along the offensive line this coming offseason. Dylan Parham and Thayer Munford are a good start, but more help is needed to make this offense work effectively.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE DENVER BRONCOS
Broncos' record: 3-5 (.443)
Broncos' Week 9 opponent: Bye
See the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Seahawks' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Broncos' needs.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Saints' record: 3-5 (.468)
Saints' Week 9 opponent: vs. Ravens
NOTE: See the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Saints' needs.
Biggest needs: QB, DB, DL
Week 9 opponent: vs. Rams
DP: The interior defensive line figures to be among the many areas of need requiring the Bucs’ attention in 2023. William Gholston, Akiem Hicks and Rakeem Nunez-Roches are among the players due to hit free agency.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CLEVELAND BROWNS
Browns' record: 3-5 (.476)
Browns' Week 9 opponent: Bye
See Pick No. 2 for analysis of the Texans' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Browns' needs.
Biggest needs: WR, DL, OL
Week 9 opponent: vs. Dolphins
DP: The O-line, still a problematic area for the Bears, takes a backseat on the needs list this week to a couple spots that are arguably in an even more desperate situation. After trading Robert Quinn, Chicago no longer has an anchor up front on defense and we saw the result of that in the Cowboys’ 49-29 romp on Sunday. It's going to get worse before it gets better on that side of the ball, with Roquan Smith also being dealt.
Biggest needs: OL, CB, Edge
Week 9 opponent: vs. Seahawks
DP: Arizona should be shopping for explosiveness off the edge in 2023. The Cardinals rank near the bottom of the league in sack percentage (4.6%) and their leader in sacks, 12th-year veteran J.J. Watt (4.5), has a contract that voids after this season.
Biggest needs: WR, S, TE
Week 9 opponent: at Lions
DP: Safety is among the many sources of headaches for the Packers this season. Darnell Savage, a first-round pick in 2019, has not lived up to his billing and Adrian Amos, whose contract voids after the season, has disappointed this year.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS
Rams' record: 3-4 (.527)
Rams' Week 9 opponent: at Buccaneers
See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Lions' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Rams' needs.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, OG
Week 9 opponent: at Patriots
EE: They’ve used second-round picks to draft their top two young receivers, Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr., but could use a quicker, speedier option to help out whoever the starting quarterback will be in ’23.
Biggest needs: OT, Edge, WR
Week 9 opponent: vs. Colts
EE: It certainly feels like the Patriots will try to iron out their offensive line -- once their strongest position but now almost a weekly guessing game. After taking OG Cole Strange in Round 1 this year, we wouldn’t be shocked if they addressed tackle early in next year’s draft.
Biggest needs: QB, CB, OL
Week 9 opponent: vs. Vikings
DP: No NFC team has allowed more QB pressures than the Commanders (99), who must do a better job in pass protection if they’re going to give whoever is taking snaps next season a fighting chance to succeed.
Biggest needs: DB, OL, DL
Week 9 opponent: vs. Panthers
EE: We could see the Bengals targeting another defensive tackle, especially if they’re concerned about DJ Reader’s ability to stay healthy long-term. They’re always looking for massive defensive tackles to plug inside.
Biggest needs: Edge, QB, OL
Week 9 opponent: vs. Chargers
DP: Atlanta’s offensive line has been a solid unit this season, so we’ll move it down on the needs list a bit. Will keeping the right side of the front five intact long-term become a challenge, though? Right tackle Kaleb McGary’s contract expires after this season (the team declined his fifth-year option) and right guard Chris Lindstrom’s deal is up after next season.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
49ers' record: 4-4 (.459)
49ers' Week 9 opponent: Bye
Dolphins' needs: OL, CB, TE
EE: Can the Dolphins count on Byron Jones anymore? That question could be answered by the way Miami navigates the early parts of the draft. A cornerback figures to be relatively high on their needs list.
NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' needs.
Biggest needs: WR, OT, CB
Week 9 opponent: at Falcons
EE: With the disappointing J.C. Jackson injured, the Chargers’ secondary depth has been stretched. After taking Zion Johnson over Trent McDuffie in this year’s draft, the Bolts might decide they have to address the position early in 2023.
Biggest needs: DL, WR, LB
Week 9 opponent: at Cardinals
DP: There could be a need for depth at off-ball linebacker in 2023 with Cody Barton, who has started half the Seahawks’ games this season, due to become a free agent.
Biggest needs: OT, S, LB
Week 9 opponent: vs. Bills
EE: Locking down their left tackle is of premium importance and figures to be a position Joe Douglas attacks (again). But are we sure they have the right quarterback?
Biggest needs: WR, Edge, CB
Week 9 opponent: at Saints
EE: Odafe Oweh remains a building block, and David Ojabo could end up a steal if he develops. But there’s a case to be made for drafting edge help when 33-year-old Justin Houston has been their best rusher in 2022.
Biggest needs: OT, DL, WR
Week 9 opponent: vs. Titans
EE: After the trade for Kadarius Toney, their needs might shift to the trenches for more of an infrastructure draft. They really could use a running mate for Chris Jones up front.
Biggest needs: OL, Edge, TE
Week 9 opponent: at Chiefs
EE: They’ve been rotating bodies at tight end the past few years but could use a classic, in-line “Y” tight end. Not only can that help the run game on which this offense is built, but it could also provide a middle-of-the-field target for Ryan Tannehill or Malik Willis.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, RB
Week 9 opponent: Bye
DP: With Kadarius Toney now a member of the Chiefs, the only wide receivers under contract with the Giants beyond this season are Wan’Dale Robinson, Kenny Golladay and Collin Johnson. They have 14 catches combined in 2022 while missing time due to injury. David Sills, who has 11 grabs, will be a restricted free agent.
Biggest needs: DB, OL, WR
Week 9 opponent: Bye
DP: The Cowboys have drafted at least one wide receiver in five of the last six years. Will they make it six out of seven? Noah Brown, who is second on the team in catches and receiving yards, and James Washington are due to become free agents.
Biggest needs: DB, WR, TE
Week 9 opponent: at Commanders
DP: With Za’Darius Smith playing at a high level and pending free agent Irv Smith Jr. struggling to stay healthy, tight end replaces edge rusher on the needs list this week.
Biggest needs: OL, S, LB
Week 9 opponent: at Jets
EE: The Bills attacked the secondary in the 2022 draft with Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford and in 2021 with Damar Hamlin, but it wouldn’t hurt to add more depth on the back end with Micah Hyde (out for the season with injury) and Jordan Poyer (2023 free agent) each entering their age-32 seasons next year.
Biggest needs: DB, Edge, DL
Week 9 opponent: at Texans
DP: Philly added help at edge rusher before the trade deadline with the acquisition of Robert Quinn, but the position remains on the needs list for 2023 since Quinn and the Eagles agreed to remove the final two years remaining on his contract. He’ll be a free agent this offseason.
TEAMS CURRENTLY WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE HOUSTON TEXANS
Biggest needs: WR, DL, OT
Week 9 opponent: Bye
EE: Depending on what they think of James Hudson at season’s end, drafting an offensive tackle fairly early could make sense. When Jack Conklin’s contract was restructured, it was an indication that this could be his final season in Cleveland.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Biggest needs: OL, LB, WR
Week 9 opponent: Bye
EE: On a team that’s stacked with young talents at receiver, you might not think that position stands as a big need. But the fact that Denver might have at least considered moving Jerry Jeudy and/or KJ Hamler is an indication the work might not be done to upgrade there.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE DETROIT LIONS
Biggest needs: Edge, OL, DB
Week 9 opponent: at Buccaneers
DP: GM Les Snead has a history of finding value in the middle rounds of the draft. Can he work that magic for the defensive backfield in 2023? Safeties Nick Scott and Taylor Rapp and corners Grant Haley, David Long and Troy Hill (contract voids) are due to reach the market.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Biggest needs: QB, DL, WR
Week 9 opponent: vs. Ravens
DP: New Orleans just spent a first-round pick on Chris Olave, but the team might have to add more young talent at wide receiver if Michael Thomas can’t stay healthy. Keep in mind that Jarvis Landry, who is also dealing with an injury, is playing on a one-year deal.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE MIAMI DOLPHINS
Biggest needs: OL, DL, DB
Week 9 opponent: Bye
DP: Free agency might take a bite out of the San Francisco secondary, with starters Tashaun Gipson, Jimmie Ward (contract voids in 2023) and Emmanuel Moseley among the players who could walk.